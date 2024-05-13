The Road to InfoComm 2024: AtlasIED's New Dante-Enabled Line, Jetbuilt Turns 10, and More

InfoComm 2024 is heading back to the Las Vegas Convention Center this June 8-14. Before you head to Las Vegas, be sure to keep up with SCN's preshow coverage with new products, events, and insights to expect on the show floor.

AtlasIED Introduces Dante-enabled Atmosphere Product Line

(Image credit: AtlasIED)

AtlasIED is introducing several new Dante-enabled products as part of AtlasIED’s Atmosphere™ audio processing and control platform. The company will showcase the new line of products at Booth C8634 in the Central Hall.

Developed and designed based on industry feedback and in keeping with the promise of platform evolution made at Atmosphere’s launch in 2020, these Dante-enabled DSPs enhance product family and expand the platform’s capabilities:

AZMP8-DW: Atmosphere 8-zone Dante-enabled signal processor with an integrated 1200-watt amplifier in an all-in-one wall mount cabinet.

AZMP8-D: Atmosphere 8-zone Dante-enabled signal processor with an integrated 1200-watt amplifier.

AZM8-D: Atmosphere 8-zone Dante-enabled signal processor.

AZMP4-D: Atmosphere 4-zone Dante-enabled signal processor with an integrated 600-watt amplifier.

AZM4-D: Atmosphere 4-zone Dante-enabled signal processor.

Based on the Brooklyn 3 Dante audio processing module, the new Dante-enabled DSPs offer 16x16 channels of Dante digital audio. Users can create sources and zones using Dante network I/O, and any input—analog or Atmosphere accessory—can be distributed via Dante for maximum flexibility. All Dante settings can be configured and monitored through the Atmosphere GUI.

Engineered with automation, Atmosphere combines digital audio processors, amplifiers, graphical user interfaces, programming software, and controls to set a new operational and performance standard for digital audio systems. The Dante-enabled Atmosphere signal processors will provide enhanced interoperability, scalability, and flexibility to a broad range of applications, including ballrooms and large meeting rooms.

The AZMP8-DW’s all-in-one wall-mount cabinet is unique in the industry and intended for flexible spaces without a centralized AV room, such as banquet halls and divisible rooms in higher education facilities. ADA-compliant, the cabinet can easily be moved around and remounted wherever needed.

Jetbuilt Celebrates 10th Birthday at InfoComm 2024

(Image credit: Jetbuilt)

Jetbuilt heads to InfoComm 2024 and will celebrate its 10th birthday with attendees. The company will celebrate its 10th birthday at booth C5637 and with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and giveaways on Wednesday, June 12 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. PT at Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino.

From its beginnings as a startup with Paul Dexter and a single employee, Jetbuilt has grown into a revenue-driven company with 25 professionals with a collective desire for serving the audiovisual industry. Over the past decade, Jetbuilt has experienced exponential growth, expanding its user base from its first customer, Tech Arts in California, to thousands of daily global users and pivotal partnerships within the AV industry.

“In June 2014, my integration company had surpassed the capabilities of Filemaker,” explained Paul Dexter, founder and chief executive officer for Jetbuilt. “My lead installer recommended an industry-specific platform, prompting me to purchase it. However, it required us to install Windows on our Macs, and rigorous training. I soon realized the platform was outdated for our needs. I reached out to each of the existing software solutions and pointed out the need for a cloud-based platform and requested features, like integrated pricing. The interest wasn’t there, so I ultimately jumped in on behalf of audiovisual professionals around the globe who were sharing my same frustrations.

"During a casual lunch with a business-savvy friend and CEO, I shared my idea for starting Jetbuilt. This conversation ignited a spark, leading me to hire a local developer to build a prototype. I invited a few integration friends to begin playing with the prototype that fall and the incredible interest led to a series of investor meetings. This journey culminated in the official release of Jetbuilt to a select group of integrators and, shortly thereafter, our debut at InfoComm in 2015.”

From its early days as a fast, powerful quoting tool, Jetbuilt has evolved into a comprehensive end-to-end project solution catering to the diverse needs of professionals in various industries. Notable milestones include the debut of Install in 2017, to organize and manage tasks within a project, and the launch of Funnel in 2020, a lead-tracking platform designed to convert leads into revenue opportunities. In 2021, Jetbuilt further expanded its offerings by introducing Stock, a cutting-edge inventory and warehouse tracking tool. Building on its success, Jetbuilt unveiled Service in 2022, a module designed to enhance service applications with unparalleled intelligence and power, and Portal in 2024, designed to streamline communication across professionals and customers. As a result, Jetbuilt has evolved into a unified platform that integrators can utilize to manage their business operations, apart from accounting.

Legrand | AV Brings New AV Solutions to InfoComm 2024

(Image credit: Legrand | AV)

Legrand | AV will address the growing applications of commercial AV with new solutions in booth C8600. Visitors to the booth will see a complete showcase featuring full integration between its brands C2G, Chief, Connectrac, Da-Lite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic, Vaddio, and Wiremold. In addition, the company will host educational and training sessions at the tradeshow.

Microsoft Teams Rooms Solutions

Visitors to the booth will find everything they need to outfit their next Microsoft Teams Rooms project. Legrand | AV will showcase furniture from Middle Atlantic's Forum Collaboration Suite, including the Forum Arc Table and Forum Display Stand, as well as the Connectrac FLEX Raceway modular floor-based power and data distribution system. AV integrators will also see the latest additions to Middle Atlantic's NEXSYS AV power distribution and backup platform, the NEXSYS UPX Online UPS series. The NEXSYS UPX Online carries the reliability, protection, and control that the family introduced to the market, now in new options to fit today's most demanding and sensitive AV systems. Available in 12 configurations, all with certified native compatibility for Crestron and QSC control systems.

Vaddio will showcase its innovative meeting room technology, including its latest PTZ cameras certified for Microsoft Teams, which offer exceptional video quality and value-added customization settings. Vaddio continues to respond to arising collaboration needs with its new Vaddio Venture VideoBAR and TableMIC. Venture VideoBAR all-in-one video conferencing system provides lifelike audio and video quality with its UHD 8.51-megapixel 1/2.5-type CMOS image sensor, a 110-degree wide-angle horizontal field of view, 3x digital zoom, six-element beamforming microphone array, and high-fidelity speaker system with built-in DSP. With a microphone pickup range of up to 20 feet, the Venture VideoBAR is ideal for small to medium spaces. Optional expansion microphones increase flexibility by offering an additional 20 feet of pickup range for various meeting room scenarios, including the largest boardrooms. When installed in larger rooms, integrators can easily connect the Venture TableMIC to the Venture VideoBAR with a single category cable.

Digital Signage and Video Walls

Legrand | AV continues to push the digital signage envelope. At the show, Chief will debut its new TiLED Series dvLED Wall Mounts for Universal 27-inch Panels. The next generation of TiLED dvLED wall mounts is a universal modular system compatible with a multitude of 27-inch panels regardless of manufacturer make or model. It features new floating button-capture technology and mounting hardware that streamlines specifying, ordering, and installation. One set of part numbers can be ordered and stocked globally to fulfill a variety of video wall installation needs. Additionally, Middle Atlantic's Select Series PDUs with RackLink will be highlighted, providing simple, cost-effective, and intelligent control of power distribution remotely—perfect for a wide range of applications including digital signage and video wall projects.

Tackling Government Opportunities

Celebrating 40 years, C2G will showcase its latest HDMI cables. The connectivity brand of choice for AV integrators, C2G's HDMI cables are now organized into three product series: the Performance Series, for applications requiring premium reliability; the Plus Series, a broad selection of HDMI cables for a variety of applications; and the Core Series, which includes basic 4K HDMI cables at the most affordable price. Joining C2G's compliant Trade Agreements Act (TAA) solutions are the company's new TAA-Compliant Network Cables and HDMI Cables. The new cables are configurable and available in many connector options, colors, and in lengths up to 325 feet. Also, at the booth will be C2G's new family of Superbooster USB Extenders, boasting extensive compatibility testing with PTZ cameras for total AV configuration confidence.

Chief's new Fit Mobile Cart for interactive displays will also be shown. It accommodates flat panel displays from 55-86 inches and up to 175 pounds with a low-profile and slim footprint that maintains stability while users interact with touchscreens. Chief will also demonstrate its all-in-one, easy-to-configure Tempo Flat Panel Wall Mount System. Tempo brings together Chief's display and device mounting ingenuity with unparalleled service access and dedicated storage space for a better, faster installation experience. Where an in-wall solution is needed, Chief has also added the new Tempo Flat Panel In-Wall Mount System to the Tempo family.

The AV network is getting stronger with Luxul's switch family, offering a refreshed user interface featuring a simplified setup that improves the experience when installing in AVoIP environments and providing a backbone by which the company is building its next generation of products. The SW Series includes eight managed switches that allow systems integrators to quickly set up, install, and manage any AVoIP infrastructure with enough PoE+ to power many network devices. Debuting at InfoComm is the new Luxul Dual-Band Indoor Access Point (AP-3064). The AP-3064 provides 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 network capabilities, ideal for networks requiring greater device traffic capacity, higher data transfer speeds, and broader coverage with lower latency.

Higher Education Innovations

Integrators won't want to miss Legrand | AV's higher education innovations at InfoComm 2024. Middle Atlantic continues to propel AV furniture innovation forward with the new Forum Lectern, the latest solution in the company's configurable AV furniture product line, Forum™ Collaboration Suite. Compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the electrically height-adjustable Forum Lectern is perfectly suited for higher education and training or presentation spaces. It offers customization to fit any space, including logo panels, worksurface options, and colorways.

For projection screen needs, Da-Lite is introducing Myriad—an all-new ceiling recessed, wall- and ceiling-mounted electric screen system. Available with 16 feet of the SightLine cable drop feature, which gives the impression of a floating screen, Myriad is offered in sizes from 14-16 feet wide in 16:9 HDTV and 16:10 wide formats and in tensioned products with HD Progressive 16K ready and Parallax Ambient Light Rejection screen surfaces.

Avocor Set to Showcase Fill Display Lineup

(Image credit: Avocor)

Avocor will unveil its latest innovations at booth C5558. Avocor will showcase the full portfolio of products tailored for workplace and learning environments, from interactive displays, ideally suited for executive suites to Ultra-wide displays designed for group collaboration, Avocor’s product line-up ensures there is a solution for every use case.

Avocor will also unveil its new line of professional, non-interactive displays at the show. These displays extend Avocor's reach into environments where interactivity is not paramount, while maintaining the high-quality, dependable, and innovative experience synonymous with the Avocor brand.

In addition, Avocor will introduce an addition to their Ultra-wide category with the new E92 interactive display. With its generous 92-inch canvas, the E92 enhances the existing 21:9 range offered currently by the L Series, extending the Ultra-wide experience into additional space sizes.

Pliant Technologies to Unveil New SmartBoom LITE Headset

(Image credit: Pliant Technologies)

Pliant Technologies will introduce its new SmartBoom LITE Headset at Booth C5116. The latest updates include enhancements to the headset’s existing list of renowned features for improved flexibility, stability and a more comfortable fit. Among the new features is a new field-replaceable cable and a newly designed swivel earcup.

The new SmartBoom LITE headset also features enhanced audio quality. The innovative headset features an on/off microphone muting feature, which allows the adjustable microphone boom to act as an on/off switch for quick muting. It also incorporates a closed back, supra-aural on-ear design and a single-ear lightweight form factor that provides enhanced acoustic isolation. The ambidextrous, swiveling mic boom is flexible and has a dynamic noise-cancelling cardioid microphone optimized for voice communications and outstanding audio quality.