What to Expect from Korbyt, ADTECHNO, Blackwire, PIXERA, and Utelogy at InfoComm 2024

Before Pro AV's show of all shows takes over the Las Vegas Convention Center this June 8-14, keep up with SCN's preshow coverage with new products, events, and insights to expect on the show floor. And don't forget to bookmark the links below for all of SCN's InfoComm 2024 coverage.

Korbyt to Offer Sneak Peek at its Latest AI Innovations

(Image credit: Korbyt)

Visitors to Korbyt's Booth C6615 will get a peek at new AI-driven features coming to its Korbyt Anywhere cloud-based CMS platform. The enhancements will help businesses, universities, and other organizations captivate audiences with unified, on-brand messages on any screen, anywhere.

Korbyt will also demonstrate new solutions developed in tandem with key AV leaders to make it easier for businesses to deploy Korbyt Anywhere throughout their organizations. This includes enhanced hardware support for BrightSign’s latest Series 5 media players, and new app-based integration with leading office collaboration solutions, including Zoom and Webex by Cisco.

ADTECHNO to Debut Dante AV Ultra Encoder and Decoder

(Image credit: ADTECHNO)

ADTECHNO will debut its Dante AV Ultra Encoder and Decoder at Booth C6328 and Audinate booth C8012. These devices deliver visually lossless video and perfectly synced audio with a single network clock, eliminating any lip-sync issues. They support the transmission of 8-channel audio, up to 4Kp60 4:4:4 video, USB and RS-422 serial commands over a 1GbE network. Users can conveniently manage all signal streams through the widely used Dante Controller software.

The DAV-02HT Encoder is equipped with USB-C and HDMI input ports. It automatically switches sources when it detects an incoming TMDS signal. Users can also manually select sources by pressing a front-panel button or by utilizing a sensor input to connect custom-tailored press button, allowing system integrators to externally wire a press button, suitable for installation on a table.

The DAV-02HR Decoder features dual HDMI output ports, allowing for simultaneous video display. Each HDMI port automatically reads Extended Display Identification Data (EDID) of connected screens and adjusts the output video resolution to ensure the optimal display resolution for each screen. Additionally, HDCP is automatically converted to the appropriate revision for each connected screen.

Blackwire Designs to Showcase AV and Networking Solutions

(Image credit: Blackwire)

Attendees to Blackwire's Booth C9869 can expect to witness Blackwire's latest advancements, including seamless integration of commercial audio systems with control platforms, updated drivers for enhanced video wall and multiview management, comprehensive access control offerings, and the newly launched Network Provisioning Service designed to streamline networking installations.

The recently launched Blackwire Network Provisioning Service allows integrators to receive networking equipment that is fully configured, updated, labeled, and ready for installation right out of the box. Before the introduction of this service, integrators often faced challenges with on-site configuration and troubleshooting, leading to potential delays and increased costs. This new service not only addresses these issues but also sets a new standard in the industry by extending Blackwire's proven video distribution system provisioning to networking products.

Blackwire has also recently updated two of its other Control4 drivers—MultiView Pro and VideoWall Pro—to accommodate an intuitive interface for Just Add Power 3G and MaxColor products and AVPro Edge MXNet systems that utilize video walls or multiview video tilers. These drivers are designed to integrate seamlessly into the Control4 UI on both T4 touchscreens and mobile/tablet devices, enabling end users to easily manage these intricate systems through a user-friendly and visually engaging interface.

AV Stumpfl to Unveil Ada Upgrade for PIXERA Four

(Image credit: AVStumpfl)

AV Stumpfl will present the latest generation of its PIXERA four media server hardware, now optionally equipped with NVIDIA’s ultra-powerful, next-generation Ada GPU architecture, at Booth W2556. By further enhancing PIXERA four’s already efficiency, the upgrade to NVIDIA’s Ada architecture ensures PIXERA four is capable of effortlessly tackling even the most demanding workloads, now and into the future.

With 48GB of VRAM and single-precision performance of up to 91.1 TFLOPS, the new Ada card brings creative projects to life with double rendering capability. Whether working on complex 3D scenes or enjoying seamless 2D playback, the Ada upgrade allows PIXERA four users to harness the possibilities offered by powerful graphics hardware, as shown by the Notchmark score (GPU benchmark) for the PIXERA four server equipped with the Ada card. Alongside the Ada update, AV Stumpfl will also introduce an important new option for its hardware fleet to go with the new SMPTE ST 2110 standard for media over IP, to be released in the coming months.

Utelogy to Showcase New Technology, Partnerships, and Platform Innovations

(Image credit: Utelogy)

Utelogy will introduce several new features that will significantly elevate the capabilities and value of the Utelogy Platform at Booth C6609. Key among these is an upgraded analytics engine, which now includes advanced reporting capabilities. Users will benefit from detailed SLA reporting and new room utilization reports integrated with occupancy data, offering a comprehensive view of space usage to enable better management and optimization.

Utelogy is also adding U-Server application functionality within the U-Manage cloud, streamlining remote management and troubleshooting for AV and IT technicians. This move enhances efficiency, allowing technicians to address device issues even faster from anywhere with ease and precision. Our commitment to continuously improving our customers’ experience is exemplified by our forthcoming updates and enhancements to the platform.

Also being highlighted are: