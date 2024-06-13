5 to See Today at InfoComm 2024: An Anniversary, a Debut, and New Products

InfoComm 2024 has begun. Here are five booths you should consider stopping by in the Las Vegas Convention Center. And don't forget to bookmark the links below for all of SCN's InfoComm 2024 coverage.

elektraLite Celebrates 30th Anniversary

(Image credit: elektraLite)

elektraLite is celebrating its 30th anniversary this summer and will be showcasing its products at Booth W1071.

elektraLite first got its start when Norman Wright and Vinny Finnegan teamed up to purchase the lighting division from Mark IV Industries. “At that time, we were distributing lighting products from a number of European-based manufacturers,” recalled Wright, who has served as elektraLite’s VP of Engineering since day one. “Jack Kelly [Group One CEO] joined us soon after we commenced operations, and we decided to design and manufacture our own products because, at the time, we couldn’t find anything on the market that was geared to our dealers and market.”

After manufacturing lighting controllers for nearly a decade, elektraLite pivoted and began focusing more on fixtures and effects, illustrated by the introductions of the “moving yoke” MY150 and MY250 (2003), “moving mirror” MM150 (2003), Elektrik Eye (2004), Turbofog (2004), and Paint Can (2007), among other notable products.

In 2009, the company started incorporating efficient, high-power LEDs into its designs, starting with the Dazer in 2009. From then on, elektraLite generated a steady stream of product launches that would go on to become industry favorites, including the 1018 Quad (2010), Pancake (2011), eyeBall (2012), elektraBar (2013), ML602 (2014), and many others. The first elektraLite Stingray, a 300-watt model, debuted in 2017 and ultimately expanded into a full range of products under that moniker over the following years.

Watchfire Makes InfoComm Debut

(Image credit: Watchfire Signs)

Watchfire is exhibiting for the first time at InfoComm 2024 at Booth W637. Watchfire will unveil its latest innovations in digital signage, LED displays, and Pro AV solutions.

With the recent launch of its Pro AV division, Watchfire is set to showcase a range of products designed to enhance visual experiences across various applications. Visitors can expect to see a 1.9mm front counter X-Series Display, a 1.9mm 3x3 X-Series pop-up mobile ReadyDisplay, and a 2.6mm 5x8 VariDisplay rental video wall.

In addition, Watchfire's partner, Wallboard, will showcase its digital signage content management system (CMS) on Watchfire’s new 18x6.6-foot H 2.6mm VariDisplay LED digital video wall at the Wallboard booth W3175. This advanced display system demonstrates the fusion of technology and creative content delivery, offering attendees an insight into the possibilities of next-generation visual communication.



Test Out the New Owl Labs Meeting Owl 4+ Camera and AI-Powered Software

(Image credit: Owl Labs)

Owl Labs will showcase its recently launched next-generation Meeting Owl 4+. It is Owl Labs’ newest all-in-one, 360-degree camera, speaker, and mic device with 4K Ultra HD video for crystal-clear video that’s sharper than ever. The new Meeting Owl is powered by the latest Owl Intelligence System (OIS) Software which now allows for wirelessly pairing more devices, so organizations can customize their spaces to meet their evolving needs.

With the introduction of the Meeting Owl 4+, Owl Labs now offers enhanced capabilities to more audiences, from small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to larger enterprises. In addition to pairing with more devices to cover larger spaces, the Meeting Owl 4+ has several other enterprise-friendly features, including easier fleet management for IT teams and customizable lighting and sound options upon startup.

With the latest AI-powered OIS software, the Meeting Owl 4+ pairs with Owl Labs’ customizable connected device system to capture all angles of the discussion. Owl Labs products can connect with others in over 25 different setup configurations, with both center-of-room and front-and-center options. For example, a company can wirelessly connect two Meeting Owls for greater coverage, or a Meeting Owl, and an Owl BarTM to ensure all angles are covered, creating a full-room solution. The software is developed in the U.S. by an experienced team of engineers who are continually iterating to make Owl products smarter over time. All software adheres to industry-standard security protocols and Owl devices connect via a private, dedicated wireless network.

Visionary to Introduce MV5 IP Multiviewer

(Image credit: Visionary)

Visionary is debuting the MV5 IP Multiviewer at Booth C8801. The high-performance scaling and windowing appliance is designed to enhance the capabilities of AV-over-IP systems. The MV5 IP Multiviewer is the next generation of multiviewers, offering enhanced capabilities and seamless compatibility with Visionary's acclaimed 5 Series AV-over-IP endpoints.

Building on the robust features of its predecessor, the MV4 IP Multiviewer, the MV5 IP Multiviewer retains all the advanced functionalities that users have come to expect, with an exciting new upgrade: the ability to output 4K60 4:4:4 video. This significant enhancement ensures the highest quality video output, meeting the demands of modern AV applications with unparalleled clarity and precision.

The MV5 IP Multiviewer supports a variety of default presets, such as quad view, side-by-side, full screen and picture-in-picture, or user-defined configurations. The MV5 IP Multiviewer boasts zero frame loss during window and video transitions, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted playback. The combined output video can be encoded into a single stream and sent to one or more PacketAV Matrix 5 Series Decoders at resolutions up to 4K60 4:4:4. Additionally, users can select audio from any of the four sources for playback, regardless of the currently displayed video, enhancing the auditory experience.

MultiDyne to Address AV and Broadcast Convergence

(Image credit: MultiDyne)

MultiDyne’s exhibit at Booth C6228 will emphasize its latest innovations along with flagship product lines that address IP convergence, audio/video conversion, and field fiber transport among other signal management requirements, appealing to integrators and end users across most AV verticals.

New to InfoComm, MultiDyne will introduce its latest NanoBrix Series of miniature signal processing solutions, including a new 12G to HDMI converter introduced at NAB last month. The new NB2-12G-HDMI provides a way for engineers to monitor 5.1 audio streams and downmix the surround signal to 2.0 stereo audio by accepting a 12G 4K SDI signal and converting it to HDMI for live confidence monitoring.

MultiDyne will bring its flagship SilverBack Series of fiber camera adapters for broadcast production workflows, enabling content producers to convert digital cinema cameras into SMPTE studio cameras for live multi-camera production. SilverBack fiber camera adapters are lightweight “cameraback” systems ideal for live concerts, sports, TV productions and worship services.

MultiDyne will demonstrate how its MDoG Series of openGear solutions helps customers build stronger bridges between the SDI and IP worlds and tip the scales in both directions for field fiber transport, bringing its latest throwdown solution for bulk fiber transport and a miniature lockable solution for fixed and temporary fiber-optic links: HoneyBadger and SilverBULLET.