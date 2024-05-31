Road to InfoComm 2024: Sennheiser, HP | Poly, and 3 More Can't-Miss Booths

InfoComm heads back to Las Vegas this coming weekend! If you're at the Las Vegas Convention Center from, June 8-14 for InfoComm 2024 let SCN keep you up to date with preshow coverage of new products, events, and insights to expect on the show floor. And don't forget to bookmark the link below for all of SCN's InfoComm 2024 coverage.

Sennheiser to Set the Bar... The All-In-One TeamConnect Bars

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Among the solutions presented at the Sennheiser Booth C5335) will be the TeamConnect Bars (TC Bars) as well as the TeamConnect Ceiling Medium (TCC M) microphone—now with Intelligent Noise Control. In addition to these solutions, Sennheiser’s full range of audio hardware and software solutions for corporate and education environments will be on display.

Attendees will be able to explore the Sennheiser TeamConnect Family, an extensive range of unified communication solutions tailored for meeting rooms and lecture spaces of all sizes. The company will highlight its TC Bars, its feature-rich, all-in-one conferencing devices, that not only work for small rooms, but also can scale to large meeting rooms campus-wide. The solution is available in two models depending on the meeting room size—TC Bar S and TC Bar M. The TC Bar S features four microphones and two speakers, while the TC Bar M features six microphones and four speakers. Both deliver Trusted Sennheiser Audio Quality to every meeting.

Also, in the Sennheiser booth will be the TCC M, boasting its brand-new feature, Intelligent Noise Control, which improves the focus on voices in a room.

The two-step process enhances overall sound intelligibility in noisy environments, ensuring a smoother, more engaging meeting experience. This new feature—to be deployed via free firmware upgrade—will be demonstrated during InfoComm so that visitors can experience how static background noises can be carefully suppressed with the lowest possible impact on speech signal quality.

HP | Poly Will Showcase Next-Gen Collaboration Solutions

At Booth C8042, HP | Poly will showcase next-gen collaboration solutions. Visitors will see its:

Poly Studio G62: A modular video conferencing system with a user-friendly setup designed for large and flexible spaces. The modular design allows for easy integration with multiple peripherals such as cameras, microphones, and controllers, making it an ideal solution for board rooms, classrooms, and flex spaces.

A modular video conferencing system with a user-friendly setup designed for large and flexible spaces. The modular design allows for easy integration with multiple peripherals such as cameras, microphones, and controllers, making it an ideal solution for board rooms, classrooms, and flex spaces. Poly Studio Base Kit G9 Plus for Microsoft Teams Rooms : This is a next-generation room solution co-engineered by HP’s desktop compute and collaboration teams. The Poly TC10 controller connects directly to the PC with a simple PoE connection. Pair the base kit with compatible Poly cameras and other peripherals to match the needs of any meeting space, for a seamless, integrated Microsoft Teams experience.

This is a next-generation room solution co-engineered by HP’s desktop compute and collaboration teams. The Poly TC10 controller connects directly to the PC with a simple PoE connection. Pair the base kit with compatible Poly cameras and other peripherals to match the needs of any meeting space, for a seamless, integrated Microsoft Teams experience. Poly VideoOS 4.3: The upcoming Poly VideoOS 4.3 software update will provide enhancements to the Poly TC8 or TC10 as an advanced room controller when paired with Poly Studio X Series video bars, Poly Studio G62, or G7500 video conferencing system. This web-based capability allows users to conveniently access video calls, and control various room settings such as lighting and displays from a single device.

The upcoming Poly VideoOS 4.3 software update will provide enhancements to the Poly TC8 or TC10 as an advanced room controller when paired with Poly Studio X Series video bars, Poly Studio G62, or G7500 video conferencing system. This web-based capability allows users to conveniently access video calls, and control various room settings such as lighting and displays from a single device. Poly Lens Support for Zoom Device Management (ZDM): Poly Lens’s ZDM integration provides detailed room health status, improving efficiency, insights, and troubleshooting of native Zoom Rooms.

Snap One to Showcase Expanding Ecosystem

(Image credit: Snap One)

Snap One will demonstrate an expanding ecosystem of commercial custom integration solutions that simplify installation and help streamline integrators’ businesses at Booth C9477.

This year at InfoComm 2024, Access Networks will make its commercial market debut as a Snap One brand along with the announcement of Access Networks Wi-Fi 6 Unleashed access points with OvrC enablement coming soon. Access Networks will offer full integration with OvrC, OvrC Pro, and Control4 that will simplify system configuration. At the booth, visitors will see Access Networks networking solutions, including the Sophos XGS 136 Router/Firewall, Access Networks switches and several indoor and outdoor access points. Commercial Partners can also get a demonstration of the RG Nets gateway with the Access Networks team to see how they can easily manage network services across multiple sites and increase shared network revenue.

For audio video solutions, Snap One’s booth demonstrates the depth of its product catalog with speakers and amps from Episode, surveillance and storage solutions from Luma and the project-simplifying power of MoIP tools from Binary. Attendees can sample an Episode Radiance 4.1 system, a first-of-its-kind 70V system that combines outdoor audio and landscape lighting on a single two-conductor wire. They can also learn about the dual-input benefits of Episode MixAmps and the convenience of Episode Lynk Audio Casting, along with information about additional product lines.

Screen Innovations to Debut ST Moto, Ultra-Short Throw Motorized Projection Screen

(Image credit: Screen Innovations)

Screen Innovations (SI) will debut its new ST Moto, short throw motorized ALR projection screen at Booth W393. The new screen allows the use of an ultra-short throw UST projector and have the screen appear and disappear on command.

The ST Moto offers up to 120 feet in size diagonal, and up to 15 inches of black drop masking. With the customizable black drop option, tall or short ceilings are no longer a problem. The short throw ALR material presents a stunning image up to 8K resolution, rejects the ambient light of the room and provides a no-glare surface with contrast enhancement. The CNC tab tensions system mounting design ensures a flat and tight screen.

The ST Moto’s large screen size of up to 120-inch option is more than 140 degree of viewing angle, for complete coverage of any viewing environment. The screen is outstanding, with the use of a laser ultra-short throw projector that gives you the big screen experience and disappears when done. No other optic performs like SI’s short-throw ALR motorized screen.

K-array USA to Demo New Products and Live Sound Solutions

(Image credit: K-array)

The K-array group, which encompasses the brands of K-array, KGEAR, and KSCAPE, will be represented by the K-array USA team at Booth C9447 and demoing in room N206. This year, the addition of a dedicated K-array sound room, running in parallel to the existing on-booth demo room, will allow visitors to experience the brand’s larger installation solutions and those for live events.

With around 15 different products on demonstration in the sound room, visitors can expect a full immersion into K-array’s solutions for live events and fixed installation, and the opportunity to experience the K-array ecosystem in action.

K-array’s Electronic Beam Steering (EBS) products will be on display, including the new Kayman-KY102-EBS. A stainless-steel line array element with eight four-inch drivers, the EBS version of the Kayman is the embodiment of precision and power thanks to its capabilities of Electronic Beam Steering, achieved via FIR processing on eight independent channels of K-array’s Kommander EBS amplifiers.

The newly launched GH8 from KGEAR, which utilizes Slim Array Technology (SAT) to provide the best possible sound linearity and directivity, will be another focal point. Building upon the success of the GH4, which will also be present in the demo room, the GH8 offers even higher SPL performance in a relatively small enclosure.