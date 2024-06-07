Cindy’s Inside Track on Getting from Point C to Point W at InfoComm, and a Very Helpful Tip

If you haven’t been to a trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) in a while, you might be surprised that a major renovation is underway in the North Hall. So what, you say? This means that InfoComm will be located in the Central Hall and West Hall. Yeah, it’s a haul between them, actually more like a chasm. Think about what it looks like when flying over the Grand Canyon en route to Las Vegas (at least in my case).

As much as I endeavor to have all my booth appointments in one hall on any given day, much to my chagrin, it doesn’t always work out. So, I set out to study the transportation options to find the least amount of effort and time to get from point C to point W.

(Image credit: Weather.com)

If this were the Consumer Electronics Show, held in January, I would definitely say that walking would be the best mode of transportation. However, if you haven’t checked the weather forecast for Las Vegas during the week of InfoComm, there is already an excessive heat warning. “They say" the walk between the two halls will only take about 10-15 minutes.

Cindy’s Transportation Option 1: Central-West Shuttle

My first line of transportation between the halls will be the complimentary shuttle between West and Central Hall. I hope the wait time doesn’t exceed the time it would have taken to walk, but it will still save my feet.

Hours of Operation

Wednesday, June 12, 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 13, 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday, June 14, 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Pickup & Dropoff Locations (see map below)

Central Hall - Silver Lot

West Hall - Outside of West Lobby

(Image credit: AVIXA)

Cindy’s Transportation Option 2: A Cab

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If the cab line is not excessively long, I'm there. I apologize when I get in and let them know I’ll tip well (and no, I don’t expense it). It’s a personal investment in my physical and mental health!

Cindy’s Transportation Option 3: Vegas Loop at LVCC

Many people like this, but I felt the walk to the pickup/drop-off locations was already too much. The LVCC Loop takes approximately two minutes between halls. And at just $5.00 for a one-day pass, it won’t break the bank.

The official lowdown from InfoComm is below, along with a link to purchase tickets.

Attendees can access the Vegas Loop at the Las Vegas Convention Center via four stations:

+ South Station – Adjacent to South Hall, this station is located aboveground

+ Central Station – Near the Central Hall Main Entrance, this station is located belowground and is accessible via escalator or elevator

+ West Station – Adjacent to West Hall, this station is located aboveground

+ Riviera Station – Located at the North side of the West Hall closest to Elvis Presley Drive, with direct access to Resorts World. This station is located aboveground.

Loop Hours

Tuesday, June 11, 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 12, 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 13, 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday, June 14, 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

A valid Vegas Loop Ticket will be required for any rides arriving from or departing to any station outside of the Convention Center Campus. Vegas Loop Tickets are available for purchase here.

*There is no charge to travel between stations at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cindy’s extra note on the Vegas Loop. If you haven’t taken the Vegas Loop yet, it’s an interesting experience. Built by Elon Musk’s Boring Company, it’s a futuristic trip. And of course, the system uses Tesla cars to transport humans through what seems like a colorful worm hole. I wish this extended to the airport.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A Very Useful Tip

Show Badge Pickup: Did you know that you can pick up your show badge at the airport? Avoid the lines at the registration desk. Yeah, tell me that wasn’t a great tip!

Terminal 1 Baggage Claim (Across from the Starbucks)

3 Baggage Claim (Near Door 51)

Monday, June 10, 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11, 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 12, 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

See you in Vegas!