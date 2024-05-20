Road to InfoComm 2024: PPDS to Launch New Philips Digital Signage and More

It's getting closer. InfoComm 2024 takes over the Las Vegas Convention Center this June 8-14. Keep up with SCN's preshow coverage with new products, events, and insights to expect on the show floor. And don't forget to bookmark the link below for all of SCN's InfoComm 2024 coverage.

[Follow the ROAD TO INFOCOMM 2024 at AV Network]

PPDS to Launch New Philips Digital Signage, LED, and AI Software

(Image credit: PPDS)

PPDS heads to InfoComm with new, sustainability inspired digital signage, dvLED, software, and AI-driven strategic partnership announcements, plus much more at Philips Booth W2544. PPDS has also teamed up with Oracle Red Bull Racing to feature two Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 simulators (featuring 42-inch Philips Evnia gaming monitors), giving visitors to the Booth the opportunity to compete for Pole.

Local and global PPDS teams will be on hand to demonstrate and answer any questions on the company’s latest and greatest innovations in digital signage—including new sizes in the award winning Tableaux ePaper range—interactive displays, and dvLED, including the Philips Unite LED All In One line up, and a brand new Unite Series panel debuting in North America.

While full details will be confirmed in June, the launch of a new cloud-based education software—an ideal accompaniment for the Google Certified 4K Philips Collaboration displays for education—will also be among this year’s big InfoComm reveals.

Designed with educators, for education, and brought together with future-focused developers and technologies, this innovative new software will bring simplicity to the classroom for teachers and students alike, bringing every tool needed for lesson planning and delivery into one easy-to-access, intuitive, and secure place.

Matrox Video Will Showcase New AVoIP Products and Technology for Mission-Critical Environments

(Image credit: Matrox Video)

Matrox Video will highlight its AV-over-IP (AVoIP) technologies—including the brand-new, next-gen Vion AVoIP gateway and Mura distributed video wall appliance —at Booth W1132. Matrox Video will demonstrate a comprehensive array of products for networked IP-based control rooms and other mission-critical environments, as well as for live events, and show how they enable users to control KVM over IP, stream over IP, power video walls over IP, and respond to critical events in real time.

NEW TECHNOLOGY DEMOS

Mura Distributed Video Wall Appliance

The highly scalable, fully IP Mura distributed video wall appliance uses a serverless architecture and powerful web configuration tool for easy setup and operation and delivers PTP-synchronized and framelocked video to as many as 64 4K displays for the most demanding applications. Supporting H.264 and H.265 over 1- to 2.5-GB networks, and controllable with the proven Matrox NetAPI, each Mura processor can decode up to four 4Kp60 streams in 4:4:4. With the new Matrox Mura distributed video wall appliance, system integrators can effortlessly deploy high-density, cost-effective, fully IP-based distributed video walls by reducing the need for extra hardware and cabling. The Mura DVW demo at InfoComm 2024 will feature a 5x3 video wall, powered by five Mura appliances. A total of 15 4K displays will be framelocked and perfectly synchronized, with the Mura appliances streaming content from a variety of sources including Matrox Maevex 7100 and Maevex 6100 systems, as well as the new Matrox Vion IP-to-IP gateway. Video wall creators gain easy control with the Matrox NetAPI and Matrox MuraControl for Windows software.

Vion AVoIP Gateway

Built on next-generation, IT-inspired architecture, Matrox Vion solves the problem of moving from one IP video format to another and is the first Matrox Video product to support NDI. The Vion technology showcase in the Matrox Video booth will demonstrate how this new multi-purpose AVoIP gateway enables flexible, easy IP video bridging and conversion, boosting productivity and enabling new local and cloud IP-to-IP workflows. As an IP-to-IP video gateway, Vion is ideal for live production and collaboration, with support for 4:4:4 color and optional SDI/HDMI I/O. Vion converts to and from formats and codecs like RTSP-H.264 to NDI, NDI to IPMX, IPMX to SRT-H.265, and more, including transmitting NDI over SRT for internet-based transmission. Perfect for the most demanding AV applications, Vion preserves the fine details of desktop content with HEVC 4:4:4 codec support. With flexible, low-latency multichannel encoding, decoding, transcoding, and processing, Vion enables color space conversions, changes to streaming protocols and bitrates, and transmits multiple concurrent streams.

Magewell to Highlight AV-over-IP, Streaming, and Content Production Advances

(Image credit: Magewell)

Magewell is heading back to Las Vegas to showcase its innovations to AV professionals and integrators at Booth C5747. The company will show off its latest innovations that reflect the increasing scale, significance, and maturity of AV-over-IP, streaming and content production in today's Pro AV environments.

Magewell solutions making their Pro AV exhibition debut at InfoComm 2024 will include the new Modator IP conversion family. Ideal for multi-channel AV-over-IP deployments, Modator brings the reliability and low-latency performance of the company's standalone IP encoders and decoders to a high-density, modular, rackmount form factor.

Also making its first InfoComm appearance is a powerful new upgrade of the Director Mini all-in-one production and streaming system. Director Mini combines multi-input switching, graphics, streaming, recording and monitoring in one portable device, enabling users easily to produce engaging multi-camera content through an intuitive touchscreen interface and companion mobile app. New features include instant replay, support for live HTML graphics overlays, network bonding with Speedify technology and much more.

[Review" The Director Mini... Let's Get Small]

In Magewell's live streaming portfolio, demonstrations will highlight the newest models in the company's growing Ultra Encode family of advanced live media encoders. The compact Ultra Encode HDMI Plus and Ultra Encode SDI Plus blend exceptional encoding and delivery flexibility with simultaneous multi-protocol streaming, file-based recording, NDI HX3 support, 4K encoding at 30 frames per second, PoE support, and tally lights for live production.

IHSE USA Will Highlight Its Tera Web Control, Draco Ultra 495 Units for 4K, and kvm-tec Scalable Pro Line

(Image credit: IHSE USE)

IHSE USA will showcase its latest KVM and extender solutions designed to deliver flexibility, connectivity, and high performance in booth C5631. Solutions include the new Tera Web Control for easy GUI monitor arrangements of a KVM system, full control room display management with IHSE's Draco ultra 495 units for 4K, and the kvm-tec Scalable Pro Line for 4K/5K multiview applications.

[InfoComm 2024 Impulses: IHSE Discusses KVM and Its Display Management Systems]

Tera Web Control

At the show, visitors will see how it operates similar to an external media controller with workstations represented on a layout mirroring the console arrangement and providing a visual indicator of their current switching states. With just three clicks, individual consoles can be switched reliably from a browser application. With a single click, multiple console workstations can be swiftly reconfigured using predefined presets. Access restrictions adhere to the matrix's original administrative configuration. Custom layouts can be crafted effortlessly and without programming expertise.

High-Resolution Extender Solutions for 4K HDMI Control Rooms

Highlighted this year will be the Draco vario ultra HDMI 2.0 extender sets, which enable the operation of CPUs from a remotely located workstation, including HDMI monitor, keyboard, and mouse over a duplex Cat X or fiber connection. Transfer of a fully digital video signal is supported in 4K resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 at a 60 Hz refresh rate and color depth (10 bit, 4:2:2 or 8 bit, 4:4:4).

The 495 Series of extenders for HDMI 2.0 can be used as point-to-point connections or easily integrated into either the FLEX or Enterprise series of KVM matrix systems to offer multiple CPU access from a single workstation. Separation of up to 10Km can be achieved between the source computer and operator's workstation. The compact blade design fits any chassis assembly style, and a variety of upgrade cards are available to support Audio, USB 2.0 or RS-232/422 signals. When these extenders are used in a KVM matrix application, they are auto detected in the matrix control unit, which simplifies setup. No external network configurations are required, and setup is completed in minutes, allowing immediate access to any CPU connected to the KVM matrix.

kvm-tec Series Extenders for KVMoIP With 4K and Multiviewer Capabilities

With the new kvm-tec Scalable Multiview Commander, up to 16 sources in full HD or 4K can be combined and displayed on a single 4K monitor and controlled via one mouse and keyboard. Compatible with standard 10G network switches and capable of supporting up to 2,000 endpoints, users can select any 16 sources and manage them directly via OSD menu shortcuts or directly through kvm-tec's switching manager software.

Humly Floor Plan Software Brings Parking Situation into View

Humly will showcase a new feature for its Humly Floor Plan software that takes space booking outside the walls of the workplace, school, or healthcare facility. Humly will introduce new power, control, and sensing accessories for the Humly Booking Device at Booth C9277.

Humly Floor Plan specifically addresses the challenge of booking workspaces in hybrid business environments with flexible, dynamic worker schedules. The product provides a comprehensive 3D overview of meeting rooms, desks, and now parking space availability on each floor, in each building, and in every garage, providing a true enterprise-level solution for any business office or campus.

[The Nine 2024: Humly's Anders Karlsson]

The new Parking Space Booking feature provides a complete view of the open-air parking lot or multi-level garage. The software’s clear 3D visualization allows users to quickly identify available spaces for general, visitor, disabled, and electric vehicle parking, among other areas. Parking spaces are shaded red (booked) and green (available) on the Floor Plan layout; users immediately claim an open spot upon clicking the bookable parking space and entering the desired parking duration.

Humly will unveil its latest Humly Booking Device innovations to North American audiences at InfoComm, including a new network-enabled accessory that improves powering and control functionalities for desk integrations. Introduced at ISE in February, Humly’s PoE and Desk Control features are enabled through a separate, ultra-compact accessory with an ethernet port for PoE powering and a separate cabling connection to control desk positions. These features can be turned on separately or together.