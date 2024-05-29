Road to InfoComm: Atlona Goes Esports, Lightware Double Downs on USB-C, and More

Hard to believe another InfoComm is just days away. InfoComm 2024 takes over the Las Vegas Convention Center this June 8-14. Keep up with SCN's preshow coverage with new products, events, and insights to expect on the show floor. And don't forget to bookmark the link below for all of SCN's InfoComm 2024 coverage.

Atlona OmniStream and Velocity Solutions Power On-Booth Esports Experience

Atlona heads to InfoComm next month with a dynamic, in-booth esports demonstration that accentuates how ultra-fast switching, multiview processing, touchscreen control and more benefit a live gaming environment at Booth C7041. Powered by Atlona’s OmniStream AV-over-IP and Velocity control systems, the esports environment includes a third-party video wall, high-powered gaming PCs, and gaming furniture to provide visitors with a genuine esports experience.

Visitors will find an esports environment with four zones: a Coach’s Station, a Shoutcaster’s Station, Spectator Video Wall, and Gaming zone. One highlight of the esports environment is the 94x53-inch video wall supplied by Just Video Walls. The microLED video wall features a 1.2mm pixel pitch and 8000:1 contrast ratio that augments OmniStream’s multiview processing capabilities to produce a four-way split across the 108” diagonal video wall.

Another highlight of the Atlona esports environment is the Gaming zone equipped with two Esports Evolution Gaming Desks from Spectrum Industries and advanced gaming gear from Logitech G. While in the zone, guests are invited to participate in head-to-head matches of Epic Games’ Rocket League and post their high scores for a chance to win one of two Spectrum Industries’ Esports Xpressions Gaming Chairs.

In the Atlona esports environment, guests will see how OmniStream 2.0 delivers sub-frame latency from encoder to decoder to power real-time esports experiences, along with 4K/60 4:4:4 streams and ultra-fast switching. These benefits are made possible through its advanced VCx codec, which ensures artifact-free presentation of both computer-generated content and fast-motion video. VCx also offers sub-frame latency from encoder to decoder to power real-time esports experiences and other high-resolution video applications in esports, education, corporate and many other AV environments.

Lightware: Time to Double Down on USB-C Connectivity

Lightware will showcase its latest developments for the corporate, education and live event sectors during this year’s Infocomm at Booth C8056.

Visitors can see the AV manufacturer’s newest technologies in action, including the latest editions of the Taurus product family. After inventing USB host switching in 2020 with the Taurus UCX and introducing USB extension three years later with the Taurus TPX, Lightware is upping the ante again with the Taurus TPN, expanding USB capabilities into network environments. Beyond the Taurus TPN, Lightware will also showcase its new Taurus UCX Dual Screen feature along with other innovative connectivity solutions.

Infocomm 2024 will also witness the U.S. premiere of the new 1G AV-over-IP solution, Gemini GVN, capable of transmitting 4K@60Hz 4:4:4 image quality with USB device routing and fast-scaling, seamless host switching. Additionally, Lightware will showcase the latest edition of its widely acclaimed rental and staging solution, UBEX, which enables uncompressed 4K UHD@60Hz 4:4:4 signal extension with latency-free multistreaming over dual 10G Ethernet network, enhanced with USB capabilities.

Navori Labs to Unveil Next-Gen StiX 3800 AI Signage Player

Navori Labs will introduce the StiX 3800, an ultra-compact, AI-powered device that transforms digital signage into smart, interactive experiences at Booth W1957. The StiX 3800’s simple integration makes AI-driven content automation and advanced analytics accessible for all users, allowing businesses to boost viewer interactions and refine communication strategies through real-time audience metrics and actionable insights.

The StiX 3800 uses computer vision technology to trigger AI-driven content and generate rich data beyond displays. The StiX 3800 comes equipped with advanced audience measurement capabilities that help users better understand their audience and how content performs. Users can tailor content on-the-fly to meet viewer preferences and behaviors, leveraging immediate feedback from footfall, dwell time, people, and vehicle analytics to make informed decisions.

Navori Labs has also emphasized performance in the StiX 3800 design, which accelerates processing speeds to 100 percent faster than its predecessor. The improved performance closes the gap between seamless content delivery and dynamic audience engagement, allowing businesses to support flawless 4K@60 content playback with stunning clarity and detail.

The StiX 3800 also simplifies the activation process without technical intervention, requiring only a single network to carry high-resolution content and PoE. The latter accentuates the StiX 3800’s sustainability benefits, including long-duration performance (50,000 hours) and automatic screen activation upon detecting audiences. Ease of use is enhanced by the capability to deploy new content across multiple locations within minutes, ensuring messages stay timely and relevant.

ACT Entertainment Showcases PK Sound Robotic Line Source System

ACT Entertainment will present PK Sound’s new Robotic Line Source System at Booth C8034. Comprised of the T8 robotic line source element and T18 intelligent subwoofer, this sub-compact line source range is the industry’s first loudspeaker solution to offer robotic control. ACT/PK Sound will also demo the new system in InfoComm Demo Room N221.

Featuring PK’s patented multi-axis robotics, T8’s stunning output—with peak SPLs reaching 143.5 dB—is precisely controlled down to 400 Hz in both the vertical and horizontal planes. The result is an unparalleled degree of flexibility and precision in system dispersion for designers or operators in virtually any application. Used in tandem with the accompanying T18 intelligent subwoofer, PK Cell modular touring rack and PK .dynamics control software, the T8 system delivers PK Sound’s patented remote and real-time multi-axis robotic coverage control to a wider range of users and applications in the touring and rental, performance installation, theatrical, worship, nightlife and corporate event verticals.

Integrated inclinometers and network-based Auto-Array via .dynamics software enable each T8 module to recognize its position and angle within the system, enhancing the speed, safety and accuracy of any deployment. Robotic control, onboard DSP and network data are routed through the world’s first implementation of Neutrik’s DR Series of IP65-rated connectors for maximum stability.

Cinegy's Scalable Multiviewer Makes InfoComm Debut

Cinegy is bringing the latest version of its Cinegy Multiviewer to InfoComm for the first time at Booth W3734. A single Cinegy Multiviewer can monitor, analyze, and display hundreds of incoming feeds on one or multiple screens and offers the option to stream the output in a range of IP streaming formats. Supported input formats range from traditional SDI and DVB/ATSC transport streams to now common IP formats such as NDI, SRT, and SMPTE 2110.

Cinegy’s constant efforts to optimize the performance of its multiviewer by focusing features a such as GPU acceleration capabilities helps reduce server CPU load and increases scalability. This continues to increase efficiency, maximizes hardware performance while saving energy and protecting investment, making the whole solution more sustainable.

The Cinegy Multiviewer is a widely used solution for professional NDI monitoring. NDI sources are not always broadcast standard signals. To address the challenges posed by non-standard NDI feeds and to deliver a smooth and efficient monitoring experience, Cinegy Multiviewer 24.2 now offers an NDI source tolerance mode to easily integrate these types of sources as well.