Winners Announced: Best of Show at InfoComm 2024 for AV Technology

Every year, Future publications contracts with AV industry experts to evaluate products submitted by manufacturers exhibiting at InfoComm for Best of Show. Our judges are experts in the categories of products we have chosen for them to evaluate and always remain anonymous to the manufacturers. They are your peers, AV/IT managers, directors, engineers, or industry consultants and integrators.

We want to congratulate the InfoComm 2024 Best of Show for AV Technology, and Digital Signage, in addition, we're also announcing the winners for our sister publications, Tech & Learning.

AV Technology InfoComm 2024 Best of Show Award Winners





ADTECHNO Dante AV Ultra Encoder and Decoder DAV-02

AMX Muse Controllers

AMX SVSI N3300 Series Encoders and Decoders

Apantac 4K60 KVM over IP on openGear

Arthur Holm DynamicCableRetract

ATEM Constellation 4K

Auri powered by Ampetronic and Listen Technologies

Aurora Multimedia Core Studio AI

AV Stumpfl ANYSHAPE

AVer MD120UI

Avocor E92

AWOL Vision LTV-3500MAX

AXIS Audio Manager Center

Barco ClickShare Bar Pro

Barco Encore3

Barco TP1.2-I

Bedrock BTB115 Advanced TalkBox

Biamp Kleeo Desk Manager

Bose Professional EdgeMax LP

BSS Soundweb Omni

Chief Tempo Flat Panel In-Wall Mount System

Cinegy Multiviewer

Clear-Com Gen-IC

Crestron 1 Beyond Cameras

Datapath Aligo TX100

Digital Projection Radiance LED Reference Series 0.9 HDR 4K Wall

Draper StyleLine

DTEN Vue Pro Meeting Camera System

Elgato Stream Deck +

ENCO enCaption Sierra Live Captioning and Translation System

Epiphan Video Pearl Nexus

EPOS IMPACT 700

EvertzAV Bravo Studio

EvertzAV Nucleus

Hall Technologies: ComAlert (copy)

HP Poly Studio G62

IHSE Scalable Pro Series 5K

Ikan LBX8-POE

INOGENI TOGGLE ROOMS XT

Insta360 Connect

IPEVO P2V ULTRA Object Camera

Jabra PanaCast 50 Video Bar System

JBL Venue Synthesis Software 3D Acoustic Simulation Software

Jetbuilt

JVC Professional Video KY-PZ540 Series PTZ Cameras with 40x zoom

Labgruppen Zone Amplifiers

LED Studio 54” EDGE Pro

LG Business Cloud

Lightware Taurus TPN

Lumens VC-ATR60A Voice Tracking Camera

MAXHUB XBoard AV

Megapixel HELIOS LED Processing Platform & 100G input module

Owl Labs Meeting Owl 4+

Panasonic Connect PT-RQ7 Series 1-Chip DLP 4K Projector

PepperDash Portal

Q-SYS VisionSuite

Realmotion Engine

Roland V-80HD

Salamander Designs Acadia Tabletop Display Mount

SAVI TOUCHPAD.One with SAVI Glass

Shure Microflex Wireless (MXW) neXt 2 Microphone System

SiliconCore Mobile All-In-One 136” HD+

SMART Technologies SMART Board QX for the Modern Workplace

Sony Pro BRAVIA 98-inch BZ53L

Tempest FLY - Rental & Staging Projector Enclosure System

ViewSonic ViewBoard IFP92UW Interactive Display

XTEN-AV

Xyte Device Connect

Digital Signage InfoComm 2024 Best of Show Award Winners

22Miles Offline AI

Appspace Digital Signage

Bluefin Flex OS

BrightSign XT5

Chief TiLED Series dvLED Universal Wall Mounts

Evo Roll & Evo Roll Pro

i5LED IllumiWrap powered by LightnTec

IHSE Scalable Pro Series 5K

Kitcast 2.0

Korbyt Anywhere: Experiential Signage

LG Kinetic DVLED

Nanolumens Nixel Series Flex display

Planar Luminate Ultra W Series

Samsung Color E-Paper EMD Series

SpinetiX iBX440

Tech&Learning InfoComm 2024 Best of Show Award Winners

AMX SVSI N3300 Series Encoders and Decoders

Atlona Velocity 8 Button Keypad Controller

Aurora Multimedia IPBaseT IBT Series

Blackmagic 2110 Converters

Elgato Stream Deck Neo

Epson ELPCS01 Mobile Projector Cart

Hall Technologies: ComAlert

Hisense GoBoard series

IPEVO Vurbo.ai

JBL PSB2 Commercial-Grade Soundbar

LG CreateBoard

MAXHUB XBoard

NUITEQ NEXT Hub

Optoma Creative Touch 5-Series Interactive Flat Panel Displays

PepperDash Portal

Samsung Interactive White Board WAD Series

Sharp AQUOS BOARD 4W-B Series

SMART Technologies SMART Board RX Series

TouchView Interactive ULTRA Series

ViewSonic ClassSwift Software