Winners Announced: Best of Show at InfoComm 2024 for AV Technology

Every year, Future publications contracts with AV industry experts to evaluate products submitted by manufacturers exhibiting at InfoComm for Best of Show. Our judges are experts in the categories of products we have chosen for them to evaluate and always remain anonymous to the manufacturers. They are your peers, AV/IT managers, directors, engineers, or industry consultants and integrators.
We want to congratulate the InfoComm 2024 Best of Show for AV Technology, and Digital Signage, in addition, we're also announcing the winners for our sister publications, Tech & Learning.
Also, check out SCN's Installation Product Awards Winners at InfoComm 2024.
AV Technology InfoComm 2024 Best of Show Award Winners
ADTECHNO Dante AV Ultra Encoder and Decoder DAV-02
AMX Muse Controllers
AMX SVSI N3300 Series Encoders and Decoders
Apantac 4K60 KVM over IP on openGear
Arthur Holm DynamicCableRetract
ATEM Constellation 4K
Auri powered by Ampetronic and Listen Technologies
Aurora Multimedia Core Studio AI
AV Stumpfl ANYSHAPE
AVer MD120UI
Avocor E92
AWOL Vision LTV-3500MAX
AXIS Audio Manager Center
Barco ClickShare Bar Pro
Barco Encore3
Barco TP1.2-I
Bedrock BTB115 Advanced TalkBox
Biamp Kleeo Desk Manager
Bose Professional EdgeMax LP
BSS Soundweb Omni
Chief Tempo Flat Panel In-Wall Mount System
Cinegy Multiviewer
Clear-Com Gen-IC
Crestron 1 Beyond Cameras
Datapath Aligo TX100
Digital Projection Radiance LED Reference Series 0.9 HDR 4K Wall
Draper StyleLine
DTEN Vue Pro Meeting Camera System
Elgato Stream Deck +
ENCO enCaption Sierra Live Captioning and Translation System
Epiphan Video Pearl Nexus
EPOS IMPACT 700
EvertzAV Bravo Studio
EvertzAV Nucleus
Hall Technologies: ComAlert
HP Poly Studio G62
IHSE Scalable Pro Series 5K
Ikan LBX8-POE
INOGENI TOGGLE ROOMS XT
Insta360 Connect
IPEVO P2V ULTRA Object Camera
Jabra PanaCast 50 Video Bar System
JBL Venue Synthesis Software 3D Acoustic Simulation Software
Jetbuilt
JVC Professional Video KY-PZ540 Series PTZ Cameras with 40x zoom
Labgruppen Zone Amplifiers
LED Studio 54” EDGE Pro
LG Business Cloud
Lightware Taurus TPN
Lumens VC-ATR60A Voice Tracking Camera
MAXHUB XBoard AV
Megapixel HELIOS LED Processing Platform & 100G input module
Owl Labs Meeting Owl 4+
Panasonic Connect PT-RQ7 Series 1-Chip DLP 4K Projector
PepperDash Portal
Q-SYS VisionSuite
Realmotion Engine
Roland V-80HD
Salamander Designs Acadia Tabletop Display Mount
SAVI TOUCHPAD.One with SAVI Glass
Shure Microflex Wireless (MXW) neXt 2 Microphone System
SiliconCore Mobile All-In-One 136” HD+
SMART Technologies SMART Board QX for the Modern Workplace
Sony Pro BRAVIA 98-inch BZ53L
Tempest FLY - Rental & Staging Projector Enclosure System
ViewSonic ViewBoard IFP92UW Interactive Display
XTEN-AV
Xyte Device Connect
Digital Signage InfoComm 2024 Best of Show Award Winners
22Miles Offline AI
Appspace Digital Signage
Bluefin Flex OS
BrightSign XT5
Chief TiLED Series dvLED Universal Wall Mounts
Evo Roll & Evo Roll Pro
i5LED IllumiWrap powered by LightnTec
Kitcast 2.0
Korbyt Anywhere: Experiential Signage
LG Kinetic DVLED
Nanolumens Nixel Series Flex display
Planar Luminate Ultra W Series
Samsung Color E-Paper EMD Series
SpinetiX iBX440
Tech&Learning InfoComm 2024 Best of Show Award Winners
Atlona Velocity 8 Button Keypad Controller
Aurora Multimedia IPBaseT IBT Series
Blackmagic 2110 Converters
Elgato Stream Deck Neo
Epson ELPCS01 Mobile Projector Cart
Hisense GoBoard series
IPEVO Vurbo.ai
JBL PSB2 Commercial-Grade Soundbar
LG CreateBoard
MAXHUB XBoard
NUITEQ NEXT Hub
Optoma Creative Touch 5-Series Interactive Flat Panel Displays
Samsung Interactive White Board WAD Series
Sharp AQUOS BOARD 4W-B Series
SMART Technologies SMART Board RX Series
TouchView Interactive ULTRA Series
ViewSonic ClassSwift Software