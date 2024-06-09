InfoComm 2024: 5 Booths to Know (and Visit)

The InfoComm 2024 show floor opens up its booths in mere days. Before you head to Pro AV's biggest show at the Las Vegas Convention Center, keep up with SCN's preshow coverage with new products, events, and insights to expect. And don't forget to bookmark the links below for all of SCN's InfoComm 2024 coverage.

[The Road to InfoComm 2024: Everything You Need to Know Before You Go]

[Trends, Technologies, and What to Expect in Vegas]

EvertzAV to Highlight AVoIP

(Image credit: EvertzAV)

EvertzAV will highlight its broadcast-quality IPMX-ready Multi-Media Aggregation product line (MMA10G), the NMOS-compliant orchestration and control platform called MAGNUM-OS, the COTS Multi-Gigabit easy-to-deploy NUCLEUS platform, the DreamCatcher BRAVO Studio, and the suite of Studer audio mixing consoles at Booth C5527.

MMA10G, a 10Gbps AV-over-IP distribution, collaboration, and control solution routing over secure, purpose-built software defined networking switch fabrics, is scalable from 16 to over 2048 ports on a single chassis. The MAGNUM-OS is EvertzAV’s complete orchestration, control, and monitoring platform for MMA10G. As an NMOS compliant controller, MAGNUM-OS offers seamless control of both IPMX-Ready MMA10G and other third-party devices.

NUCLEUS is a COTS simplified AV-over-IP distribution, collaboration, and control solution. NUCLEUS is fully interoperable with standard consumer off-the-shelf (COTS) managed switches, securely delivering low latency, high-quality video over 1G, 2.5G or 10G copper or fiber. NUCLEUS operates on a simplified configuration framework allowing administrators the ability to set up a fully functional AV distribution network in minutes.

INOGENI to Debut TOGGLE ROOMS XT and U-BRIDGE 3.0

(Image credit: INOGENI)

INOGENI will introduce two solutions designed to optimize collaboration in larger spaces at Booth C5741. The TOGGLE ROOMS XT, a three-host switcher, and the UBRIDGE 3.0, a multi-device extender, are built on the TOGGLE series’ technology.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

TOGGLE ROOMS XT, a 4K three-host switcher for five USB and HDMI devices, enables seamless videoconferencing and control. It allows users to manage large rooms by connecting your laptop with just one USB-C 100W cable. TOGGLE ROOMS XT supports both 16:9 and 21:9 displays, provides connectivity up to 230 feet, video resolution up to 4K@60Hz, and is compatible with all major USB cameras and UC systems.

The U-BRIDGE 3.0 Multi-Devices Extender is ideal for mid and large-size rooms. It connects USB 3.0 or 2.0 cameras and devices to any PC or videoconferencing system up to 330 feet over a single CAT6A cable. U-BRIDGE 3.0 uses HDBaseT transmission to facilitate reliable and stable connectivity. Controllable via VISCA and RS-232, U-BRIDGE 3.0 is powered by the connected PC HOST or DEVICE and offers versatility.

﻿Visual Productions to Unveil New Encolor T10

(Image credit: Visual Productions)

Visual Productions is releasing its new Encolor T10 DMX Controller at the ACT Entertainment (the official U.S. distributor of Visual Productions solutions) Booth C8034. The non-programmable, wall-mounted, glass touchscreen controller is designed for small, basic, single-zone, permanent installations. Its stylish design and clear layout make it shine in any environment or application—from theaters and entertainment venues to residential and hospitality settings.

Featuring a clean glass surface, haptic engine and color-changing selection wheel, Encolor T10 facilitates easy and secure color selection of DMX luminaires. The controller supports several lighting personalities, including I, CW/WW, WW/CW, RGB, IRGB, RGBI, and RGBW, which can be selected through dip switches on the rear of the device. An RGB LED lit color selection wheel on the front shows RGB, intensity, tunable white and white mix. These functions make it possible for users to adjust profiles and settings to a particular event. The last color and favorite color preferences can be stored on the device, ensuring that settings for recurring events can be quickly and easily recalled.

Additionally, the Encolor T10 fits on any standard gang box and is CE, RoHS, UKCA and FCC compliant, making it ideally suited for applications across the globe. It also features a power in/DMX out Phoenix terminal with 9-24 DC 500mA power consumption. It comes standard with a 12V DC/1A power supply for easy installation in any location with a traditional power outlet.

Wharfedale Pro Turns up the Volume in Its Demo Room

(Image credit: Wharfedale Pro)

Exhibiting with North American distributor, AVL Media Group, Wharfedale Pro is leveraging the opportunity to run a full schedule of audio demos across the entirety of the week.

Wharfedale Pro has shared various updates to its DP-F and DP-N amplifier series. These products will be in the spotlight at InfoComm as they take care of driving Wharfedale Pro’s impressive portfolio of loudspeakers.

Alongside the DP series amplifiers, the flagship WLA-1 line array and versatile GPL series, Wharfedale Pro’s Delta-AXF active loudspeakers, ideal for both installation and touring and crafted from quality birch plywood for enhanced audio clarity and durability, will also feature. Finally, the portable Typhon, paired with a T-Sub AX for a complete system, will be another highlight of the action-packed demo schedule.

Wharfedale Pro will be at the AVL Media Group booth C9807 to talk through their wide portfolio of professional audio solutions, whilst demos will be located in Audio Room N104. During the dedicated Education Day on June 11, visitors can attend demonstrations at 11 a.m., 13:00 and 15:00. On all other show days, Wharfedale Pro’s demonstrations are planned for 09:00, 11:00, 13:00 and 15:00.

Meet TableTalker in the Trailblazers Zone

TableTalker will present its audiovisual system designed to enhance meetings and events with affordability and ease of use in mind in the Trailblazers Zone at Booth W1357. TableTalker eliminates the complexities often associated with traditional AV setups.



The centerpiece of the system is the TableTalker, a table-top unit, positioned at the center of each table to seamlessly serve up to 10 participants. This user-friendly unit provides clear audio for all attendees, while also talking to the other TableTalkers in the room, fostering a collaborative environment. StageTalker, for the presenter, includes a gooseneck microphone and speaker for the presenter's use.