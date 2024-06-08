InfoComm 2024: A SAVe Certification Program and 4 Must-Add Booths

We know. It is the weekend before InfoComm 2024 and you're still making your plans for the show floor. Before Pro AV's biggest show takes over the Las Vegas Convention Center this June 8-14, keep up with SCN's preshow coverage with new products, events, and insights to expect on the show floor. And don't forget to bookmark the links below for all of SCN's InfoComm 2024 coverage.

[The Road to InfoComm 2024: Everything You Need to Know Before You Go]

[Trends, Technologies, and What to Expect in Vegas]

SAVe to Host Certification Program in Partnership with AVIXA

(Image credit: SAVe)

In partnership with AVIXA, Sustainability in AV (SAVe) will host the SAVe Certification Program. The program will be held from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. PT on Friday, June 14, in Rooms W223/W224 (course number PW19). The full-day program includes an educational program about bringing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to the AV industry, a workshop session designed to help attendees identify the SDGs and targets they are best positioned to address, and a planning session to turn their ideas into an actionable plan.

[Sustainability: A Pro AV Progress Report]

A variety of additional activities will be held throughout the show including participation in the Exertis Almo InfoComm party at Drai’s Rooftop Nightclub on Tuesday, June 11 from 6 p.m.-9:00 p.m. PT, as well as a happy hour and networking reception at the Philips Professional Displays Booth W2544 on Wednesday, June 12 from 3:30 p.m.-5:00 p.m. PT.

To register for the SAVe Certification Workshop, please visit: https://www.infocommshow.org/infocomm-2024/save-certification-workshop.

Vaddio to Debut Venture VideoBAR

(Image credit: Vaddio)

Vaddio, a brand of Legrand | AV, will showcase the new Venture VideoBAR and Venture TableMIC Expansion Microphoneslive in Booth C8600. This all-in-one video conferencing system enhances the remote collaboration experience by providing lifelike audio and video quality for standout video conferencing via an ultra-high-definition 8.51-megapixel 1/2.5-type CMOS image sensor, a 110-degree wide-angle horizontal field of view, 3x digital zoom, six-element beamforming microphone array, and high-fidelity speaker system with built-in DSP. With a microphone pickup range of up to 20 feet, the Venture VideoBAR is ideal for small to medium spaces. Optional Venture TableMIC expansion microphones increase flexibility by offering an additional 20 feet of pickup range for various meeting room scenarios, including larger boardrooms.

The plug-and-play device features manual PTZ/ePTZ control and tracking technology that offers three modes: Group Framing, Speaker Framing, and Gallery View. Using advanced facial tracking and speaker tracking algorithms, the Venture VideoBAR accurately frames a group of participants, eliminating wasted space and bringing people front and center. Additionally, it can be set to track a single presenter as they move around the room, using the beamforming microphone array to pinpoint the speaker's position accurately without adding distracting video motion. An articulating camera lens and two motors allow for smooth pan and tilt adjustments of up to ±15 degrees, enabling the camera to follow the action in the room without relying on cropping abilities.

When installed in larger rooms, the Venture TableMIC connects to the Venture VideoBAR with a single category cable. Up to three microphones can be daisy-chained for full microphone coverage in large boardrooms. The microphones feature a convenient universal mute button and a status light to provide control near participants.

(Image credit: D-Tools)

D-Tools will show its refined and expanded features for its on-premises System Integrator (SI) V21 solution and online platform, D-Tools Cloud at Booth C8257.

The latest iteration of System Integrator features new project management and documentation capabilities, plus quicker, easier categorization and selection of products within the SI database. SI V21 ensures the accuracy of data, enables greater scheduling precision, and simplifies bulk data management. The new innovations in D-Tools’ System Integrator V21 include Dark Mode, Bulk Data Management, Quantity-based Quoting, Submittals, and more.

Meanwhile, D-Tools Cloud is expanding with the D-Tools Service Management, enabling users to now create and sell service plans, schedule service calls, and manage payment requests seamlessly within the platform. Other key features of the software include CRM and Sales Opportunity Management, Browser-based System Design, Multimedia Proposals, Project Management, and Purchasing.

Digital Projection Debuts New Projection and dvLED Categories

(Image credit: Digital Projection)

Digital Projection, a Brand of Delta, will unveil four new single-chip laser projectors and a reorganized line of indoor dvLED displays at Booth W1245.

Digital Projection’s new M-Vision 27000 WU, E-Vision 8000i, E-Vision 10000i WU, and E-Vision 16000i WU single-chip laser projectors boast features including source redundancy, brightness sync, and auto white balance correction. Despite their advanced capabilities, these laser projectors boast a compact footprint, enhancing their installation versatility.

New to the new four laser projectors is the inclusion of Digital Projection’s latest NEXUS chip electronics. This ensures higher bandwidth processing and integration with Digital Projection’s Projector Controller II software to enable seamless image warping and blending.

Visitors will also see the addition of two new specialty dvLED series purpose-built for specific applications that round out Digital Projection’s dvLED portfolio. Digital Projection’s outdoor dvLED series has also been revamped, broken into three specific performance categories and with four brand-new dvLED additions. Integrators looking for large-scale, fine-pitch displays with a pixel pitch between 1.2mm and 2.0mm can choose either the Marquee or Broadway series. Ideal for critical and close-up viewing, both options boast a brightness of 4,000 nits, with the Broadway available in a wide selection of sizes. When viewing takes place from far away, like at a stadium and other outdoor venues, a dvLED with a larger pixel pitch and high luminance is usually more suitable. For these applications, Digital Projection offers its new Spotlight and Beacon Plus series. The Spotlight is available in a pixel pitch between 2.5mm and 4.8mm, with a nits rating of 4,000-5,000. Brighter yet is the Beacon Plus at 8,000 nits and 2.9mm to 7.8mm pixel pitch.

Xyte Unveils Enhancements to Xyte Connect

At InfoComm 2024, Xyte will showcase new feature sets allowing manufacturers and their partners to collaborate seamlessly on a unified, cloud-based platform. Visitors to Booth C8149 will see this recent update in which Xyte Connect now empowers AV and IT teams to support their AV and UC systems in a single pane of glass.

Since the beginning of 2024, AV manufacturers, including Avocor, Planar, Bluesound Professional, Legrand, Symetrix, Wyrestorm, and others, have already harnessed Xyte Connect to optimize services, offer faster support for end users through ticket escalation and customized product catalogs, to eventually move to an AVaaS model.