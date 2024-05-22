InfoComm 2024 Impulses: Trends, Technologies, and What to Expect in Vegas

InfoComm 2024 heads back to the Las Vegas Convention Center this June 8-14. As we have in the past, SCN turned to several InfoComm 2024 exhibitors to talk trends, technology, inspiration, and an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

Bookmark this page, as we will bring you updates as more InfoComm Impulses exclusive interviews come in before the show. You can find out what they had to say below.

Aurora Multimedia Talks Touchpanels and Tech

(Image credit: Future)

"I expect the Aurora patented “ReAX Room” to be the technology talk of Infocomm 2024 as it is the first major change in over 30 years in control system topology. We will show that a touch interface can be more than just a fancy overpriced remote control and can be used as a daily essential tool," said Paul Harris, CEO/CTO, Aurora Multimedia.

Vanguard Talks Color Quality and Infinity Controller

(Image credit: Vanguard)

"We think that color quality as opposed to being fixated on the smallest pixel pitch will be the technology stressed at InfoComm 2024, with color gamut, refresh rates and latency taking on great importance," said Michael Wiener, CEO and founder of Vanguard LED Displays.

Neoti Shines Bright with LED Displays

(Image credit: Neoti)

"Partnerships are critical right now, especially for smaller companies. I expect shared technology ecosystems to be front and center, and maybe even some partnerships none of us expected," said Camille Burch, marketing director, Neoti.

Atlona Talks 21:9 Content and Education

(Image credit: Future)

"We are hearing a lot of talk about the 21:9 aspect ratio, which I humorously equate to bringing the Cinemascope format into the office. What’s most interesting about this is the ability to do different things with your screens and presentation layouts. With Microsoft Teams Front Row layout, there is the ability to support 21:9 content in the top middle portion of the screen. On one side there may be a list of those attending the meeting along with their comments, with their faces arranged across the bottom. There are many possibilities of spreading multiple project elements across a screen for collaboration. Our Omega Series of collaboration products align well with the opportunities that 21:9 presentation brings to learning and meeting spaces," said Garth Lobban, director of marketing, Atlona.

IHSE Discusses KVM and Its Display Management Systems

(Image credit: Future)

"This year we expect to see an increased interest in secure control room operations managed transparently between local workstations and remote workstation connections over an IP infrastructure. With today's increasing threats to computer and network systems, making systems resilient to attack is paramount. System integrators who design control rooms need to ensure the right products are used to support customer cybersecurity policies, including all subsystems and components, against the potential risk of attack and exploitation of vulnerabilities. Conversely, products must include a more open-source infrastructure that offers the ability to obtain, gather, process, and distribute information more effectively," said Dan Holland, marketing manager, IHSE USA.

Snap One on RMM Solutions

(Image credit: Future)

"This year at the show we expect to see more remote monitoring and management solutions. As the industry continues to shift towards a service model, these RMM solutions are becoming increasingly critical," said Scott Normand, commercial market senior director at Snap One.

