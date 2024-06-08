InfoComm 2024: How Crestron Powers Vegas and the Future of Conferencing and Collaboration

InfoComm 2024 begins next week. Before Pro AV's biggest show takes over the Las Vegas Convention Center this June 8-14, keep up with SCN's preshow coverage with new products, events, and insights to expect on the show floor. And don't forget to bookmark the links below for all of SCN's InfoComm 2024 coverage.

Crestron Showcases End-to-End Experiences, Bespoke Integrations in Hospitality

(Image credit: Crestron | Circa Sportsbook)

Crestron Electronics solutions are now installed in over 40 hotel and casino properties on or near the iconic Las Vegas Strip, including the world's largest sportsbook at Circa Resort & Casino and the luxurious amenities at Palms Casino Resort.

Visitors to Booth C8100, will have the opportunity to experience firsthand how Crestron technology transforms hotel and casino properties, offering enhanced control and convenience. Highlights will include a live sportsbook demonstrating the power of DM NVX technology to drive scalable sports content and an accompanying betting carrel that shows how easily the content distribution experience can be customized. Visitors will also get the chance to visit a premium guest suite experience with unique control options that drive ROI for properties at every touch point.

Integrated solutions from Crestron enhance guest experiences by providing seamless control over lighting, shading, audio, and video, all at the touch of a button while providing seamless integration of property and guest room management systems. From luxury suites and meeting rooms to expansive casino floors and sportsbooks, the Crestron portfolio ensures that guests enjoy a personalized and unforgettable stay. Crestron’s scalable and customizable solutions, including Crestron DM NVX AV-over-IP solutions, have become the preferred choice for leading hospitality brands seeking to differentiate themselves in the highly competitive Las Vegas market.

InfoComm 2024 Will Spotlight the Future of Conferencing and Collaboration

(Image credit: AVer)

he future of conferencing and collaboration will take center stage at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The show’s wide-ranging program spotlights the latest developments in hybrid working with insightful presentations by industry experts, leading solutions providers on the trade show floor, and expert-led tours.

Mark your calendars now for:

Tuesday, June 11: The half-day Emerging Trends program will uncover the disruptions that are paving the way for a new era of integrated, intelligent Pro AV solutions. In the session “How Clear is Your Crystal Ball? Future Trends in Conferencing and Collaboration,” Linda Gedemer from Faith Group and Pete Coman of NV5 will share trends for developing flexible meeting spaces, including space planning, furniture design, and technology. The Emerging Trends program will also feature a discussion on how market dynamics, changing user needs, and technological advances are altering the Pro AV landscape and explore how to transform spaces with pioneering AV design.

Wednesday, June 12, at AVIXA Xchange LIVE (W2847): Scott Josephson from Google will share his company's approach to selecting and replacing videoconferencing technology in "Supporting Videoconferencing at Google." Also on June 12, Jared Timmins and Blaine Brown from Diversified will explore advanced tools and strategies that are reshaping the future of work in their examination of the marriage of generative AI and AV tech: "Diversified: Enhancing UX Through Intelligent Workplace Transformation."

Scott Josephson from Google will share his company’s approach to selecting and replacing videoconferencing technology in “Supporting Videoconferencing at Google.” Also on June 12, Jared Timmins and Blaine Brown from Diversified will explore advanced tools and strategies that are reshaping the future of work in their examination of the marriage of generative AI and AV tech: “Diversified: Enhancing UX Through Intelligent Workplace Transformation.” Wednesday, June 12 on the Technology Innovation Stage: Joshua Peterson from Lenovo will be joined by Alistair Johnston from Futuresource Consulting for “Back to the Future of Hybrid Work,” where they’ll tie together the hybrid work explosion with future collaborative technologies and AI-enabled UC applications.

Joshua Peterson from Lenovo will be joined by Alistair Johnston from Futuresource Consulting for “Back to the Future of Hybrid Work,” where they’ll tie together the hybrid work explosion with future collaborative technologies and AI-enabled UC applications. Thursday, June 13: A panel of speakers from Republic Services, Frost & Sullivan, Blue Touch Paper, Wesco, and Yamaha Unified Communications discuss navigating AI, sustainability, and commodification in “Trend Forecast: Conferencing and Collaboration.”

L-Acoustics Crosses Its Milestone 40th Anniversary

(Image credit: L-Acoustics)

The French loudspeaker company celebrates its four decades of achievements at Booth 9035 and in use at audio demo room N107 with a focus on using immersive technology to support customers’ creative endeavors.

Hands-on demonstrations of the new Milan Manager, a brand-agnostic and free-to-use software platform that simplifies the configuration, management, and monitoring of any Milan-AVB network will be running on the L-Acoustics stand throughout InfoComm.

L-Acoustics will also be showcasing new capabilities for its L-ISA platform with AI-powered Mixhalo Translate. This real-time audio streaming software unlocks a new creative dimension with high-fidelity, low-latency audio for audiences at conferences, sporting events, museums, and more. Mixhalo Translate combines real-time streaming capabilities with the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, transforming how interpretation services are delivered at live events. Attendees can now enjoy AI-generated foreign language interpretation and transcription through their smartphones and headphones.

The manufacturer will further spotlight L-ISA 3.2, the latest version of the company’s best-in-class immersive production platform for the live sound and music creation markets. Powerful new enhancements include 16 free outputs in L-ISA Studio, Mixhalo subscription availability, Room Engine and Snapshot Engine improvements, and more. The L-Acoustics booth will also feature the new Xi Series (X8i and X6i) of low-profile coaxial enclosures, L Series (L2 and L2D) Progressive Ultra-Dense Line Source arrays, LC16D AES/EBU and MADI Network Audio Converter, and other recent product offerings.

dBTechnologies to Debuts Three New IS Series Models

(Image credit: dbTechnologies)

dBTechnologies will introduce three new models in the IS Series in Demo Room #N219: the new IS 210L line array module, point source IS120T, and IS115S subwoofer companion. With increased SPL and expanded frequency response, the new passive line array series broadens the variety of installation possibilities while providing exceptional sound reinforcement solutions for every environment. With an IP55 certification, the newly designed IS audio system is built for maximum durability in the most demanding environments.



Built from dBTechnologies touring experience, the IS 210L is the first high-output line array in the IS series designed specifically for permanent installations. The IS210L symmetrical design includes two 10-inch woofers with 2.5-inch voice coils and a 1.4-inch (exit), 2.4-inch voice coil compression driver mounted on a waveguide. This system provides the power of a premium dBTechnologies passive array to large venues such as arenas, performing arts centers, houses of worship, multipurpose spaces, and clubs. It is easy to set up and has a clean and elegant design.



Equipped with the same transducers as the IS 210L, and also in a symmetrical configuration, the IS210T point-source loudspeaker has a 90x40 rotatable horn. Using the same accessories available with the ViO X310, the IS210T sound reinforcement is adaptable to flyable or pole-mount installations, making it suited for a variety of applications. The line and point source are available in two colors: black and white. On the white version, the color finish is customizable.



The IS115S flyable subwoofer is the most adaptable and powerful addition to the IS Series' high-performance systems, providing the best low-frequency extension for the IS series. It is also IP55-rated and comes in white or black.

Wisycom to Showcase Latest Wireless Solutions

(Image credit: Wisycom)

Wisycom will present several of its latest wireless and distributed antenna system solutions at Booth C9727. Included among these are the MPR52-ENG portable Ultra-wideband receiver, MRK16 multi-channel receiver system, and MTP61 miniature bodypack transmitter. The company will also highlight its RF-over-fiber support via the new BFL interfaces and optional EX3 card for the MRK16.

Designed for professional ENG applications, the MPR52 is a compact, two-channel diversity receiver with both analog and digital outputs. The MPR52 features up to 790 MHz bandwidth in the 470/1260 MHz range, along with next generation multi-band front-end filtering.

Capable of managing up to 16 true diversity channels, the MRK16 is a modular wireless microphone receiver system set in a compact, 19-inch 1RU aluminum chassis that can be daisy chained up to four times for 64 channels of audio in just 4RU. The MRK16 also accepts up to four MCR54 receivers, providing antenna distribution, RF filtering and advanced audio routing.

The smallest and lightest solution in its class, the MTP61 miniature multiband bodypack transmitter is just 66.8mm tall, 47mm wide and 94g in weight and has the widest tuning range currently available (470 to 1260MHz, country dependent).The accompanying LBC61 charger gives users an even wider range of flexibility with file sharing capabilities and expanded charging options.

Finally, the BFL portable RF-over-fiber interfaces, the BFLR1 receiver and BFLT1 transmitter are compact, easy-to-set-up solutions that offer an entirely new way for users to support RF coverage and distribution requirements without concern for cable loss.