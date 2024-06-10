InfoComm 2024: 5 New Innovations to Add to Your Must-See List

There is still time to map out your show-floor attack at InfoComm 2024. Before Pro AV's biggest show takes over the Las Vegas Convention Center this June 8-14, keep up with SCN's preshow coverage with new products, events, and insights to expect on the show floor. And don't forget to bookmark the links below for all of SCN's InfoComm 2024 coverage.

[The Road to InfoComm 2024: Everything You Need to Know Before You Go]

[Trends, Technologies, and What to Expect in Vegas]

ENCO to Unleash AI and AR Innovations

(Image credit: ENCO)

ENCO will debut its latest live captioning and translation system for AV audiences and unveil a new text-to-speech solution that uses synthetic voice for instant audio creation at Booth W2711.

[ENCO Talks AI and Virtual Production with SCN]

Meet enCaption Sierra. Introduced at NAB Show 2024, enCaption Sierra represents the latest in fast, accurate automated conversion and delivery of captions in AV and broadcast environments. enCaption Sierra applies AI and large language models to live captioning, with new benchmarks attained in speed and accuracy same as each prior enCaption system. enCaption Sierra brings ENCO’s market-leading automated captioning technology together with a captioning encoder to create an all-in-one solution for on-prem environments and containerized deployment options for cloud. enCaption Sierra can be delivered on Windows or Linux operating systems and is managed and monitored from a web browser.

InfoComm also marks the global debut of ENCO’s AiM audio insertion manager, a new text-to-speech solution that provides a better experience for visually impaired audiences. AiM’s AI-driven voice modeling and low-latency text-to-speech engine automatically generates natural-sounding synthetic voices for immediate or pre-scheduled delivery, allowing businesses, airports, transit centers, venues and other users to make dynamic announcements as required. AiM also provides users with multiple voice options that strike the appropriate tone for the audience, and the ability to provide real-time audio translations via ENCO’s proven enTranslate technology.

ProjX360 Introduces Version 3 of Its Project Management Software to Pro AV Market

(Image credit: ProjX360)

ProjX360 will demonstrate Version 3 of its complete SaaS Cloud-based project management software solution at Booth C8572. ProjX360 V3 retains all the features that the Pro AV market has come to rely on, including Inventory Management. From barcode scanning and serial number tracking to project-based product tracking and virtual warehouses, ProjX360 has the inventory features that integrators need now.

V3 migrates ProjX360 to the latest L.A.M.P. technology stack popular in today’s web platforms, which is known for its ability to process complex data in real time. It’s a bundle of four different software technologies—Linux operating system, Apache web server, MySQL database server, and the PHP programming language. The technology is faster and more efficient, stable, secure, and flexible.

In V3, ProjX360’s UI has been updated to a ‘flat’ design, a popular streamlined style of interface that emphasizes minimalist use of simple elements, typography, and flat colors. ProjX360 has also added new elements to the interface such as a new three-dot menu, new data tables for Sales CRM, and easier data entering/editing via a drawer format that allows users to edit multiple fields at once, saving button presses and time. The Calendar format has also been improved and can now be viewed inside the Client view or Project view.

Screen Innovations to Introduce New Zero-G Pro CarbonBlack

(Image credit: Screen Innovations)

Screen Innovations (SI) will showcase the new Zero-G Pro CarbonBlack, an ALR levitating projection screen that combines a massive size and an immersive viewing experience with CarbonBlack technology for large venues installations. Visitors can see it on display at Booth W3937.

Zero-G Pro CarbonBlack Levitating Motorized Rollable projection screen deploys and retracts on demand as needed. This retractable screen feature makes it an aesthetically pleasing choice for all places, such as stage, house-of-worship facilities, auditoriums, restaurants, conference rooms, training facilities, military, hospitality, and more.

The Zero-G Pro CarbonBlack is available in screen sizes up to 300 inches diagonally with 16 feet of drop. The CarbonBlack screen fabric delivers the superior contrast, color accuracy, and sharpness of LED displays with the imaging flexibility. CarbonBlack harnesses the power and resolution of 4K laser projectors for projects that require exceptional performance and design flexibility for large, immersive viewing experiences.

Zero-G Pro includes all the necessary rigging and mounting brackets for various easy-to-use installations, including rigging and flying from a ceiling joist or ceiling mount. For dark room applications, Zero-G Pro is also available in SI’s popular Pure White 1.3 projection screen material.

Xyte to Unveil Enhancements to Xyte Connect

(Image credit: Xyte)

At Booth C8149, Xyte will showcase new feature sets that enable manufacturers and their partners to collaborate seamlessly on a unified, cloud-based platform.

Xyte Connect was designed to simplify support for manufacturers in device configuration, setup, management, and even software and firmware updates. With this recent update, Xyte Connect now empowers AV and IT teams to support their AV and UC systems in a single pane of glass. Since the beginning of 2024, leading AV manufacturers, including Avocor, Planar, Bluesound Professional, Legrand, Symetrix, Wyrestorm, and others, have already harnessed Xyte Connect to optimize services, offer faster support for end users through ticket escalation and customized product catalogs, to eventually move to an AVaaS model.

Now, Xyte Connect enables those same users to oversee devices from multiple Xyte Device Cloud (XDC) partners, all through a single platform UI. Users can monitor device status, performance metrics, and real-time alerts, enabling proactive management and troubleshooting.

Nanolumens Debuts Ultra-Tight Radius Display

(Image credit: Nanolumens)

Nanolumens will debut a new extension of its Nixel Series featuring an ultra-tight radius and narrow pixel pitch at Booth W717. The new Nixel product builds on the Nixel Flex, taking it another step further with a bend radius of 11.5 inches in a 1.56mm pixel pitch cylindrical screen measuring 23 inches in diameter. The display boasts 100,000 hours of display life, alongside high image quality and vibrant colors. The Nixel Series displays are front-serviceable, slim, lightweight and energy-efficient.

Nanolumens’ Nixel Flex Series is designed to bend and arch to create both convex and concave curved displays. The design of the Nixel Series ensures that the displays are 100% seamless and provide superior aesthetics from 360 degrees, even when viewed up close. The introduction of the display expands the degrees of freedom for designers, architects, and integrators, enabling the creation of displays that push the boundaries of creativity.