Road to InfoComm 2024: LG Amps Up LG PRO Program, New CrimsonAV Displays, and More

InfoComm 2024 is almost here! Before Pro AV's biggest show takes over the Las Vegas Convention Center this June 8-14, keep up with SCN's preshow coverage with new products, events, and insights to expect on the show floor. And don't forget to bookmark the links below for all of SCN's InfoComm 2024 coverage.

[The Road to InfoComm 2024: Everything You Need to Know Before You Go]

[Trends, Technologies, and What to Expect in Vegas]

LG to Unveil New Features, Benefits for ‘LG PRO’ Program

(Image credit: LG Business Solutions)

LG Business Solutions USA is celebrating the first anniversary of its redesigned portal for the LG PRO Channel Partner Program at Booth W2125 with the addition of several important new features to the multi-tiered program to empower participating partners to take their business to the next level of success.

Meaningful benefits for partners include eligibility for LG’s Marketing Development Funds (MDFs), a collaboration with LG to develop customized case studies, and hands-on support from LG sales and technical teams.

New features include an enhanced point accrual structure that enables partners to earn points on every dollar of sales that can be redeemed for LG consumer products and solutions in the LG points store. Also new to the portal are educational training programs, revenue tracking and co-brandable marketing assets that can be sent directly from the portal to help build and drive awareness for the partner’s business, and the ability to bring customers to LG’s Business Innovation Centers in Illinois and New Jersey.

The LG PRO Channel Partner Program is open to resellers that serve customers in corporate, education, government, healthcare, hospitality, public venue, restaurant, QSR, retail, and transportation channels.

CrimsonAV Brings 'Your Displays, Your Way'

(Image credit: CrimsonAV)

Under the banner of "Your Displays, Your Way," CrimsonAV will showcase a dynamic array of innovative Pro AV mounting solutions, alongside its line of dvLED products and exciting new additions to its extensive product lineup.

CrimsonAV will be in Booth W1657 where they will have on hand dvLED solutions, kiosks, digital signage elements, a variety of Pro AV mounts for a variety of applications.

According to William Bear, VP of sales and marketing at CrimsonAV, new products include a new Back-to-Back All-In-One Indoor Kiosk, a new Indoor Kiosk “Shell” designed for 55-invh displays, and a new Unistrut Menu Board Product, the WMLUG2 adds additional adjustments to its Gen 1 product.

5 New Live Event and Staging Solutions from Absen

(Image credit: Absen)

Absen will debut its Pixel Reality RGB W Series, Jupiter Pro Series, Jupiter V2 Series, Flex Series and Saturn Series in Booth W2524. These innovative display solutions, introduced as part of AbsenLive, are designed to cater to the diverse needs of the live event and staging industry.

[Absen One of 5 Booths to Wow Us at NAB Show 2024]

Pixel Reality RGB W Series: Absen's Pixel Reality (PR) Series is a professional-grade LED wall solution for virtual production. With pixel pitches ranging from 1.5 to 5.2 mm, it's the ideal solution for crafting immersive backdrops and ceilings in virtual studios. The PR Series can effortlessly reproduce all the desired colors of content for cinema use. All the necessary virtual production features, such as frame multiplication, frame remapping and high frame rate content, are supported.

Absen's Pixel Reality (PR) Series is a professional-grade LED wall solution for virtual production. With pixel pitches ranging from 1.5 to 5.2 mm, it's the ideal solution for crafting immersive backdrops and ceilings in virtual studios. The PR Series can effortlessly reproduce all the desired colors of content for cinema use. All the necessary virtual production features, such as frame multiplication, frame remapping and high frame rate content, are supported. Jupiter Pro Series: Designed specifically for rental and staging environments, the Jupiter Pro Series is an ultra-lightweight, high-transparency display boasting up to 4500nits high brightness and a 10000:1 ultra-high contrast ratio. With features like hanging installation and compatibility with building ceilings of virtual production studios, the Jupiter Series offers unmatched versatility and performance.

Designed specifically for rental and staging environments, the Jupiter Pro Series is an ultra-lightweight, high-transparency display boasting up to 4500nits high brightness and a 10000:1 ultra-high contrast ratio. With features like hanging installation and compatibility with building ceilings of virtual production studios, the Jupiter Series offers unmatched versatility and performance. Jupiter V2 Series: The Jupiter V2 Series introduces an L-shaped display with flexible connections, combining ultra-lightweight design and high transparency. With a brightness of 4500nits and a transparency rate of 35%, the Jupiter V2 Series utilizes an innovative composite structural design, enhancing strength while reducing weight for seamless installation and stunning visuals.

The Jupiter V2 Series introduces an L-shaped display with flexible connections, combining ultra-lightweight design and high transparency. With a brightness of 4500nits and a transparency rate of 35%, the Jupiter V2 Series utilizes an innovative composite structural design, enhancing strength while reducing weight for seamless installation and stunning visuals. Flex Series: For unparalleled flexibility and creativity, the Flex Series offers exceptional adaptability, allowing for large-angle concave or convex shapes, cylindrical or 90-degree arc shapes. Perfectly complementing Absen's NT/PL V10/PL V2 series, the Flex Series merges cutting-edge performance with sleek, curved aesthetics, promising a high-quality and captivating visual experience.

For unparalleled flexibility and creativity, the Flex Series offers exceptional adaptability, allowing for large-angle concave or convex shapes, cylindrical or 90-degree arc shapes. Perfectly complementing Absen's NT/PL V10/PL V2 series, the Flex Series merges cutting-edge performance with sleek, curved aesthetics, promising a high-quality and captivating visual experience. Saturn Series: The Saturn (SA) Series boasts a brightness of up to 1500 nits, 16-bit grayscale, a 1/8 scan ratio, and a 7680Hz refresh rate. The SA Series ensures vivid and captivating visuals. Its advanced composite design ensures each panel is lightweight at 12.13 pounds for a 500x500 mm panel and 20.94 pounds for a 1000x500 panel while maintaining robust durability. The SA Series supports versatile installations, capable of being mounted up to 32 feet high for hanging setups and up to 15 feet for stacking, making it the ideal choice for high-impact presentations.

Alfalite to Showcase LED Solutions

(Image credit: Alfalite)

Alfalite returns with its LED displays for the rental, fixed installation, and virtual production markets on the booth of its partner FOR-A, W2821.

Alfalite will showcase its Litepix ORIM LED panels for rental companies, as well as the UHD Finepix AlfaCOB solution for mission-critical environments in control rooms, boardrooms, broadcast, and VP XR.

Also on display will be AlfaArt, the all-in-one solution consisting of UHD Finepix AlfaCOB panels with state-of-the-art media players and moving environmental artwork that transform entire walls into living canvases.

Future Ready Solutions to Introduce Systems Integrators to Several New Connectivity Solutions

(Image credit: Kordz)

Dedicated to helping systems integrators design, sell, and install connectivity systems that transmit the full capabilities of 4K and 8K HDMI, gigabit and 10-gigabit networks and end-to-end fiber optic systems, Future Ready Solutions brings its diverse portfolio of products to Booth C10157.

During InfoComm, Future Ready Solutions will feature new products from three of their premier technology partners: Kordz, LightSpeed Technologies and Xtreme Power. This includes the: