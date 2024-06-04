Road to InfoComm 2024: A Vizrt and NDI a Demo Pod, New Debuts from Peerless-AV and More

InfoComm hits the Las Vegas Convention Center this June 8-14 for InfoComm 2024. As always, SCN looks to keep you up to date with preshow coverage of new products, events, and insights to expect on the show floor. And don't forget to bookmark the link below for all of SCN's InfoComm 2024 coverage.

Vanco to Debut USB-C Extender with Full USB 3.2 Support

(Image credit: Vanco)

Vanco International is launching the EVEXUSB32 HDBaseT USB 3.2 Extender. This USB-C host has an extension range of 328 feet (100m). The EVEXUSB32 leverages HDBaseT-USB3 chipsets to extend full USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 over a single Cat6/6A cable. It is backwards-compatible with all prior USB standards and includes both USB-A and USB-C ports for new and legacy device support.

The EVEXUSB32 consists of two devices: the host and the receiver. Leveraging PoH, only one unit—the host or receiver—needs to be connected to external power. The host unit features a single USB-C port, while the receiver has three USB-A ports and one USB-C port. This configuration allows the simultaneous connection of up to four peripherals. The receive unit also offers ample power delivery: the USB-C port and one USB-A port deliver up to 1.5A each, while the remaining two USB-A ports offer 1A each.

The EVEXUSB32 delivers up to 5 Gbps data throughout for USB data and control. In addition to USB signal extension, EVEXUSB32 features passthroughs for RS-232 controls and FSYNC (frame synchronization) for multi-camera videoconferencing or production setups.

Vizrt to Feature Pro AV Tech and NDI Solutions

(Image credit: Vizrt)

Vizrt will demonstrate its top tech for college sports, corporates, congregations, and more at Booth C10171. Vizrt has launched a cost-effective sports analysis tool Viz Libero Go, expanding the possibility of creating clips that carry conversations beyond the game’s final play.

Addressing the need for greater hybrid video communication, Vizrt’s new augmented reality solution Viz Virtual Studio Go helps content creators across Pro AV engage audiences with AR graphics. One box, pre-configured and ready to go to improve visual storytelling and immerse audiences.

NDI will join Vizrt’s booth at InfoComm, presenting a demo pod highlighting how NDI removes the limits of video connectivity. The NDI team will showcase one of the latest features introduced by NDI 6: WAN connectivity, the new NDI Bridge Utility for Hardware that enables devices to autonomously send fully featured, encrypted NDI streams over WAN, and streamlining remote production.

Attendees will also learn the power and benefits of NDI for digital signage through a demo of NDI running natively on a display product. Additionally, visitors can experience the full plug-and-play live production workflow with NDI PTZ cameras.

(Image credit: Peerless-AV)

Peerless-AV will be exhibiting a wide range of digital signage and AV solutions, including updated SEAMLESS dvLED video wall mounting systems, outdoor TVs/Displays, kiosks, mobile carts, and newly launched products at Booth W1725.

Peerless-AV will be showcasing its newly updated SEAMLESS Kitted Universal dvLED Mounting System. Updates include several enhancements to the design of the mounting system, making dvLED video wall installations even quicker and easier. These include the 1:1 DS-LEDUNV model that follows the ‘one display, one mount’ universal strategy of LCD video walls, making stocking, inventory management, order processing, and shipping more efficient. Also, a new patent pending, reusable Universal Spacer, unlike any other on the market, dramatically simplifies the installation of displays while offering future-proof adaptability.

The new Neptune Full Sun Outdoor Smart TVs will be on display in the 55 and 65-inch models. Designed to thrive in direct sunlight, these TVs contain a uniquely high TNI panel to accommodate high ambient temperature conditions and harsh temperature conditions.

Peerless-AV will also debut the SmartMount Flat Panel Cart for 43-75-inch-plus Displays (HETMA Approved) and SmartMount Flat Panel Cart for 55-110-inch-plus Displays at the show. The tubular design and built-in cable management of these carts ensure a minimalistic and clean aesthetic while offering cable protection and easy mobility between rooms.

Telycam to Kick Off 10-Year Anniversary Celebrations at InfoComm 2024

(Image credit: Telycam)

As PTZ camera innovator Telycam gears up to mark its 10th anniversary this summer, its celebration of the milestone will commence where it all began. It was at this event a dozen years ago that the company's founders were initially inspired to embark on this journey.

At Booth C9176, visitors will see the North American AV exhibition debut of Telycam's flagship PTZ camera, Explore. Explore features a 1-inch Sony sensor, AI fast focus, and 20x optical zoom to capture stunning 4K60 video. Explore offers versatile connectivity options including 12G-SDI, NDI, NDI HX3, HDMI 2.0, and SFP+ along with genlock functionality to ensure seamless integration into any setup. Advanced functions such as FreeD support for enhanced AR/VR production and built-in Auto-Tracking are complemented by convenience features including 3.5mm line-in audio input, mini-XLR input with phantom power, video recording, and POE++ for hassle-free power management.

In addition to its video offerings, Telycam will showcase its new SONO AI-enhanced wireless speakerphone. Designed to be portable and reliable while fitting into any home office or huddle room, SONO incorporates eight embedded microphones and is equipped with AI noise and echo reduction algorithms to ensure crystal-clear sound quality. Its long-lasting battery life enables uninterrupted conversations, while full duplex communication and automatic speech direction (DOA) recognition optimize clarity for seamless communication experiences. Multiple SONO units can be linked via Bluetooth to extend their functionality to larger spaces.

AtlasIED to Showcase the New CLA Series of Amplifiers

(Image credit: AtlasIED)

AtlasIED will highlight the new CLA series of amplifiers at Booth C8634. The CLA Series incorporates patent-pending Power Share technology, allowing for controllable power levels to be accurately applied to different zones regardless of the load impedance.

An analog multi-select knob on the amplifier allows for simplistic power share modifications; each pair of channels can share the power load in four pre-determined increments, and power-sharing is configurable between each pair of channels, regardless of the load on individual channels.

The multi-impedance amplifiers are designed for versatility in both commercial distributed systems and sound reinforcement low impedance applications. This makes the CLA Series ideal for use in restaurants, presentation rooms, classrooms, conference rooms, and retail background/foreground music applications.

A powerful addition to its AV product lineup, the series includes the CLA804, CLA404, CLA402, and CLA202, two or four-channel amplifiers that range from 200 to 800 watts.