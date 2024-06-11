InfoComm 2024: 5 Booths to Add to Your Must-See List

Happy InfoComm 2024 Eve. Before the show floor for Pro AV's biggest show opens tomorrow at the Las Vegas Convention Center, keep up with SCN's preshow coverage with new products, events, and insights to expect. And don't forget to bookmark the links below for all of SCN's InfoComm 2024 coverage.

Blustream to Highlight New AV Distribution Essentials

(Image credit: Blustream)

Blustream will present its latest commercial video distribution solutions in Booth C9146. Attendees will get a hands-on look at the company's new distribution and connectivity solutions, including the 4x1 HDMI MV41 Multiview Switcher, WMF51 Wireless Multiview Presenter for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) uses, and USB-C and HDMI solutions.

Blustream will unveil its new MV41 Multiview Switcher, a versatile 4x1 HDMI switcher, equipped with multi-view video management capabilities. Key features include HDMI 2.0b compatibility, support for video resolutions up to 4K 60Hz 4:4:4, complete multi-view window customization, input loop-outs, and seamless switching capabilities. With support for HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision pass-through, the MV41 Multiview Switcher offers performance and flexibility suited for hospitality and entertainment applications.

Blustream will also debut the new WMF51 Wireless Multiview Presenter, which streamlines BYOD connectivity in corporate environments. The WMF51 offers BYOD inputs, including up to 16 wireless connections with the new USB-C and HDMI dongles (the WMF-USBC-D and WMF-HDMI-D, respectively) enabling seamless wireless sharing from USB-C sources such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets — plus support for Airplay, Miracast, Chromecast, and apps. The WMF51 enables configurable multi-view of up to four sources simultaneously and supports whiteboard and on-screen annotation, including export functionality. With dual LAN support for separate corporate and guest networks, the WMF51 ensures optimal security and management.

Blustream will also introduce the new UEX3C-KIT USB-C HDBaseT Data Extender Kit, providing advanced data extension capabilities for camera and other USB-C peripheral applications. With support for USB 3.2 Gen1 data transfer rates (5Gbps) and bi-directional Power over Cable, the UEX3C-KIT ensures reliable performance and seamless integration in professional settings.

New Marshall PTZ and Switcher Make InfoComm Debut

(Image credit: Marshall Electronics)

Marshall Electronics will highlight several of its newest product offerings at Booth C8982, including the CV612 auto-tracking PTZ camera and the VMV-402-3GSH Switcher.

The Marshall CV612, available in black (CV612-TBI) and white models (CV612-TWI), features the ability to automatically track, follow and frame presenters using AI facial learning for accurate and smooth self-adjusting maneuvers. With advanced AI tracking, the PTZ camera “learns” who is the prime subject and won’t “lose” the presenter when other persons or objects enter the shot.

The Marshall VMV-402-3GSH is a four-input, auto-scaling, seamless switch that is designed to become a reliable part of any infrastructure. It can be used in AV boardrooms, lecture halls, edit rooms, and can also be utilized as an Aux input for existing production switches.

Epson to Showcase New 3-Chip 3LCD, 4K Laser Projectors

(Image credit: Epson)

Epson will demonstrate the power of high impact displays with its new large venue 4K 3-chip 3LCD laser projector lineup at Booth W1800. The popularity of large, immersive content is increasing as users search for solutions that create unique experiences, enhance hybrid workplaces, increase classroom engagement, elevate live events, and more. In addition to new large venue 4K models, the booth will showcase Epson’s line of ultra short throw and fixed lens projectors for a range of markets, including education, corporate, and digital signage.

During the show, Epson will also be celebrating the recent announcement of Epson as the Official Projector Partner of Cirque du Soleil.

Showcasing projection in hybrid meeting rooms, immersive spaces, architectural and signage applications and more, the following from Epson projectors will be on display at InfoComm:

Epson EB-PQ Series 4K Projectors: The EB-PQ Series projectors utilize Epson’s 3-chip, 3LCD technology as well as new 4K Crystal Motion technology and a high native contrast ratio for extraordinary detail, vibrant colors and deep blacks.

The EB-PQ Series projectors utilize Epson’s 3-chip, 3LCD technology as well as new 4K Crystal Motion technology and a high native contrast ratio for extraordinary detail, vibrant colors and deep blacks. Epson PowerLite 810E and 815E Extreme Short Throw with 4K Enhancement: Incorporating a new cooling system and revitalized platform with 3-chip, 3LCD technology and 5,000 lumens of color and white brightness, the PowerLite 810E (white)/815E (black) deliver sharp, bright images up to 160-inches sitting merely inches from the wall.

Incorporating a new cooling system and revitalized platform with 3-chip, 3LCD technology and 5,000 lumens of color and white brightness, the PowerLite 810E (white)/815E (black) deliver sharp, bright images up to 160-inches sitting merely inches from the wall. Epson PowerLite L Series with 4K Enhancement: The PowerLite L Series provides up to 7,000 lumens of brightness and combines native WUXGA and 4K Enhancement8 technology that doubles HD video resolution on-screen to deliver ultra bright, clear images virtually anywhere.

The PowerLite L Series provides up to 7,000 lumens of brightness and combines native WUXGA and 4K Enhancement8 technology that doubles HD video resolution on-screen to deliver ultra bright, clear images virtually anywhere. Epson Projector Management–Connected (EPM-C): An easy-to-use, cloud-based solution, this software makes it easy to manage, monitor and control networked projector fleets from any device with a web browser.

An easy-to-use, cloud-based solution, this software makes it easy to manage, monitor and control networked projector fleets from any device with a web browser. PixAlign ELPEC01 Camera: The optional camera attaches to a projector or ultra short-throw lens—no tools or adjustments to the angle needed.

The optional camera attaches to a projector or ultra short-throw lens—no tools or adjustments to the angle needed. New Accessories: Epson will be introducing a new flexible, mobile solution for corporate and classroom environments. In addition, to meet the rising demand for projector frames and ceiling mounts that can simplify even the most complex installation requirements, Epson will highlight a 13 model lineup from the leading Europe audio-visual mounts manufacturer Euromet.

Genelec to Launch 3440A Smart IP PoE Subwoofer

Genelec will be further expanding its Smart IP family of active installation loudspeaker systems at Booth C5034 with the introduction of the 3440A, a new PoE subwoofer. The 3440A joins the existing Smart IP range of wall, ceiling, and pendant loudspeaker models to provide a scalable full-range audio solution that combines exceptional sound quality and networked convenience. With the addition of the 3440A, the Smart IP family now represents an even more flexible and future-proof choice for integrators and installers everywhere.

As well as receiving both power and audio-over-IP, the 3440A’s RJ45 connector also allows access to Genelec’s sophisticated Smart IP Manager configuration software. Smart IP Manager enables installers to configure an almost unlimited number of rooms, zones, loudspeakers, and audio channels. It includes system organization, status monitoring, and a versatile room equalization tool set—including adjustment of the 3440A’s crossover frequency. For day-to-day end-user control, a public API command set and growing range of drivers allows easy integration of Smart IP models with third party automation/control systems.

Measuring just 475x475x220mm and weighing 32 pounds, the compact design of the 3440A features a 165mm driver, an efficient 70 W internal Class D amplifier stage and dual reflex ports, delivering clean, controlled low frequency performance between 35 and 120 Hz. The 3440A’s proprietary internal power supply technology stores power in order to produce an impressive 106 dB of short-term SPL whenever needed. Genelec’s power-saving Intelligent Signal Sensing (ISS) circuitry provides further efficiency by activating a low power ‘sleep’ mode if no audio is detected for a defined period.

Experience a fully realized ADECIA audio conferencing with Yamaha UC

(Image credit: Yamaha UC)

At Booth C9564, Yamaha UC—who is showcasing solutions alongside Yamaha Corporation of America (YCA)—will be showcasing its latest audio technology. In addition to visiting the booths, attendees can expect four different educational speaking engagements hosted either partly or fully by Yamaha UC engineers.

Attendees stopping by the Yamaha UC booth will experience a fully realized ADECIA audio conferencing demo with the latest ADECIA 2.5 firmware. Also on display will be Yamaha Unified Communications' proprietary speech privacy system, the VSP-2, which uses a blend of unique sound and technologies to render speech unintelligible for any unwarranted listeners. Visitors will also have the opportunity to check out Yamaha UC’s CS-800 and CS-500 video sound bars and experience live demos. These sound bars include the latest in intelligent video technology to automatically identify the conference space and its meeting participants.

In addition to showcasing the company’s latest audio solutions at booth C9564, Yamaha will be participating in or hosting five different speaking engagements at InfoComm this year. Yamaha Unified Communications’ field sales engineer Jason Pavao, CTS, will host “Yamaha ADECIA & RM Series System Design Training” and field system engineer Timothy Mackie, MCSA, MCSE, CTS, will present "User Interface Needs Assessment," "Good Audio for Meetings," "Deciphering the Technology Differences in Beamforming Microphone Solutions," and “Trend Forecast: Navigating AI, Sustainability and Commodification in Conferencing and Collaboration.”