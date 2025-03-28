Roadmap 2025: AIMS

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: Sam Recine, Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) Board Member, Pro AV Working Group Chair

2025 promises to be a busy year in the Pro AV market as event spaces leverage enhanced media processing capabilities showcased on cutting-edge professional displays. The fusion of synchronized media-over-IP systems with improved PC content support, encryption, and security is accelerating the migration from traditional infrastructures to IP-based systems.

Corporate AV systems are also striving to bridge gaps between studios, live media production, AV signal management, and corporate communication and collaboration tools.

The two biggest drivers of progress in both areas are open standards and specifications, and new media gateways that bridge media, protocols, and network synchronization across baseband signals and proprietary systems.

The ability to deliver mission-critical, rich media solutions while gradually moving away from walled garden approaches is enabling larger, more complex projects with multi-year support needs. The coexistence of diverse media and protocol options is becoming less problematic as open standards gain traction.

At the center of many new deployments are products leveraging SMPTE ST 2110, NMOS, AES67, and especially IPMX. Designed specifically for Pro AV, IPMX offers seamless interoperability, uncompressed and compressed 4K video, synchronized audio, and enhanced discovery and control. It is poised to play a significant role in dissolving technical barriers and advancing the industry toward truly open, flexible, and scalable solutions.