Roadmap 2025: Listen Technologies

Kim Franklin, Vice President of Global Marketing at Listen Technologies, shares insights into its roadmap and what 2025 holds for its customers.

Kim Franklin, Vice President of Global Marketing at Listen Technologies
AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: Kim Franklin, Vice President of Global Marketing at Listen Technologies

As we enter 2025, we are driven by a clear mission: to advance the AV/IT industry through connectivity, accessibility, and innovation. This mission shapes our product roadmap and company philosophy, ensuring every decision aligns with the evolving needs of our customers and the communities they serve.

Our vision is to simplify complex technologies while enhancing their impact. With the ongoing integration of AV and IT systems, we are committed to creating solutions that seamlessly bridge these worlds, empowering users with intuitive, reliable, and future-ready tools. Whether enabling effortless communication in hybrid workplaces or delivering immersive experiences in public spaces, we prioritize solutions that adapt to dynamic environments and diverse needs.

In 2025, our commitment is to go beyond delivering technology; we aim to create meaningful connections, inspire progress, and shape a more inclusive, innovative AV/IT industry." —Kim Franklin, Vice President of Global Marketing at Listen Technologies

Accessibility is foundational to our approach. We believe in creating a world where everyone can fully engage with sound and technology regardless of their abilities. Products like Auri, our Auracast-enabled assistive listening system, and ListenTALK, our portable group communication solution, exemplify our focus on breaking down barriers with inclusive, user-friendly designs.

Innovation remains at the heart of everything we do. From pioneering communication technologies to advancing solutions like ListenWIFI, which redefines audio streaming for higher education and beyond, we stay ahead of the curve. This dedication extends to collaborating, training, and empowering our partners and customers to succeed in a fast-paced, interconnected world.

In 2025, our commitment is to go beyond delivering technology; we aim to create meaningful connections, inspire progress, and shape a more inclusive, innovative AV/IT industry. Together, we can make this vision a reality.

