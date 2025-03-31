Roadmap 2025: Black Box

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: David Isola, Director of Global Product Marketing at Black Box

In 2025, Black Box will continue to focus on supporting mission-critical control room operations. While today’s control room environments are increasingly complex, with operators managing and monitoring multiple systems and sources, Black Box KVM-over-IP and AV-over-IP technologies can enhance both individual and team productivity, streamline collaboration, and improve overall responsiveness.

As the AV world continues to innovate, Black Box solutions are built to support our customers’ legacy solutions—all while building a secure path for the future. Our team will continue to prioritize reliability and performance while leveraging long-term collaboration with customers to ensure our solutions address the evolving demands of control room operations worldwide. This promises that the transition to a new or upgraded technology doesn’t cause downtime or extra challenges for teams and existing systems.

Black Box considers its customers to be partners in both growth and success. By being proactive in responding to customer requirements, we can deliver solutions that are flexible to their ever-changing needs. This philosophy drives continuous improvement, from product design to service and support, ensuring our technology delivers lasting value.

Leading with the unique power of Emerald, we're developing next-generation systems that enhance real-time decision-making, security, and operational efficiency. Among the advanced technologies in the control room space are the Black Box Emerald KVM-over-IP platform, Emerald DESKVUE, and Emerald AV WALL. The Emerald KVM-over-IP platform offers a scalable, secure system that allows operators to connect to both physical and virtual machines with pixel-perfect video quality. The company’s Emerald DESKVUE enhances this experience, enabling operators to create customized workspaces, placing and interacting with as many as 16 systems across high-resolution displays—up to four 4K monitors or an ultra-wide 5K curved monitor. Emerald AV WALL integrates both KVM and AV functionalities to simplify video wall management and enhance collaboration. These systems illustrate the cutting-edge capabilities of KVM and AVoIP technologies in enhancing productivity, collaboration, and operational efficiency for control room environments.