Roadmap 2025: Biamp

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: Joe Andrulis, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at Biamp

The professional AV landscape within corporate environments has undergone a remarkable transformation during the past ten years, presenting both opportunities and challenges. While cutting-edge innovations like artificial intelligence and integrated communication solutions are revolutionizing how we deploy, configure, and operate business-critical AV infrastructure—from sophisticated video bars to intelligent room booking systems and advanced audio processors—the ecosystem has simultaneously grown more intricate.

The widespread adoption of hybrid work models has created unprecedented complexity for integrators, AV specialists, IT departments, and even end users, tasked with maintaining an expanding network of interconnected AV solutions. According to recent findings from commercial real estate leader CBRE, an overwhelming 92% of organizations have embraced hybrid work arrangements, establishing it as the predominant operational model across the globe. This shift has led to AV equipment being dispersed across an unprecedented range of locations, from conventional office spaces to remote work setups and various points in between.

To address these evolving challenges, the industry requires an innovative cloud-powered management platform that enables stakeholders throughout the AV ecosystem to monitor and control their respective technology investments through a centralized interface, accessible from any location at any time. The advantages are compelling and far-reaching. IT and AV teams can dramatically enhance their efficiency in deploying new equipment and managing the complete product lifecycle, while end users benefit from a more seamless and reliable technology experience.

Looking ahead, we anticipate that unified management platforms will continue to evolve, offering even more sophisticated tools to streamline AV system administration and operation. These solutions will likely become increasingly essential for both manufacturers seeking to differentiate their offerings and organizations striving to maximize their technology investments in an increasingly distributed work environment.