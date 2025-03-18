Roadmap 2025: NETGEAR

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: John Henkel, Director of Product Marketing at NETGEAR

NETGEAR is rooted in its commitment to the AV market, from initial concepts to installation through final user experience. We have focused our efforts on creating features and products tailored to ensure ease of use for the end user, which continues to guide our 2025 roadmap.

A powerful central management system is critical in the ever-changing AV world. As the new year commences, NETGEAR is driving a more seamless experience for the end user, starting with promoting simplified management software. Our free Engage Controller version 2.0 makes quick, reliable configuration of an AV network a reality. Engage 2.0 delivers expansive, unified control features for even the most complex AV installations. With the new router and wireless access point management, NETGEAR is helping make network configuration easier than ever.

NETGEAR will also continue to offer our Pro AV Design Services. Our goal is for our customers to maximize the potential of their network, starting with a team that is ready to identify the products that will best serve them. In addition to free network design, the element that differentiates NETGEAR from the rest is our emphasis on support throughout the entire life of the product. Our team is on standby to troubleshoot any problems on-site, offering a direct line to NETGEAR engineers. From pre-installation training to post-installation support and every solution in between, customers can learn from the experts.

Our goal is to constantly improve user experience, making this constant feedback loop essential. This year offers the opportunity to continue to grow and offer solutions that fit every business’s needs.

NETGEAR seeks opportunities to provide comprehensive solutions to ensure simple use for end users. This means an unwavering communication network so as businesses grow and technology evolves, NETGEAR will always be in step with customers to accomplish goals this year and beyond.