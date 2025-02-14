Roadmap 2025: Sharp

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: Jennifer Cheh, Senior Vice President of Display Marketing and Product Management at Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America.

At Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, our vision for 2025 focuses on empowering end users to create immersive, dynamic environments through cutting-edge technology and a commitment to sustainability. We believe that the evolution of display technologies is more than just a product journey; it is about fostering meaningful interactions in an ever-changing world.

In 2025, we anticipate that direct-view LED will continue its steady growth, driven by the demand for larger, more vibrant displays in sectors such as retail and corporate environments. While it may not surpass the dominance of LCDs, its applications will expand, particularly in corporate signage and public spaces where organizations are creating immersive experiences for their customers and employees.

We also foresee a resurgence in projection technologies, especially for use cases that require flexibility and creativity. This renewed interest aligns with our focus on enabling innovative storytelling across various industries and technologies.

Our philosophy emphasizes adaptability in response to market shifts. For instance, normalizing refresh cycles post-pandemic requires recalibrating solutions to balance cost-effectiveness with cutting-edge innovation. Additionally, macroeconomic challenges necessitate smarter, more efficient integrations, such as display as a service, to lower barriers for end users.

Our guiding principle remains clear throughout all of this: we are committed to supporting our customers with reliable, future-proof solutions while maintaining an unwavering dedication to environmental stewardship and operational excellence. At Sharp, we envision 2025 as a year of delivering both innovative products and strong partnerships that empower our customers to lead confidently in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.