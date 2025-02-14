Roadmap 2025: Sharp

By
( )
published

Jennifer Cheh, Senior Vice President of Display Marketing and Product Management at Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, shares insights into its roadmap and what 2025 holds for its customers.

Jennifer Cheh, Senior Vice President of Display Marketing and Product ManagementSharp Imaging and Information Company of America
(Image credit: Getty Images)

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: Jennifer Cheh, Senior Vice President of Display Marketing and Product Management at Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America.

At Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, our vision for 2025 focuses on empowering end users to create immersive, dynamic environments through cutting-edge technology and a commitment to sustainability. We believe that the evolution of display technologies is more than just a product journey; it is about fostering meaningful interactions in an ever-changing world.

In 2025, we anticipate that direct-view LED will continue its steady growth, driven by the demand for larger, more vibrant displays in sectors such as retail and corporate environments. While it may not surpass the dominance of LCDs, its applications will expand, particularly in corporate signage and public spaces where organizations are creating immersive experiences for their customers and employees.

Macroeconomic challenges necessitate smarter, more efficient integrations, such as display as a service, to lower barriers for end users." —Jennifer Cheh, Senior Vice President of Display Marketing and Product Management at Sharp Imaging

We also foresee a resurgence in projection technologies, especially for use cases that require flexibility and creativity. This renewed interest aligns with our focus on enabling innovative storytelling across various industries and technologies.

Our philosophy emphasizes adaptability in response to market shifts. For instance, normalizing refresh cycles post-pandemic requires recalibrating solutions to balance cost-effectiveness with cutting-edge innovation. Additionally, macroeconomic challenges necessitate smarter, more efficient integrations, such as display as a service, to lower barriers for end users.

Our guiding principle remains clear throughout all of this: we are committed to supporting our customers with reliable, future-proof solutions while maintaining an unwavering dedication to environmental stewardship and operational excellence. At Sharp, we envision 2025 as a year of delivering both innovative products and strong partnerships that empower our customers to lead confidently in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

More Thought Leader Series Articles

17 AV/IT Industry Thought Leaders on AI, the Cloud and AV

On Supporting – You: 15 Manufacturers

On Esports: 15 Thought Leaders

On Next-Gen Audio: 15 Thought Leaders

On Visualization Technologies: 28 Thought Leaders

On Streaming Technologies: 15 Thought Leaders

30 AV/IT Thought Leaders On Hybrid Work in 2024

Roadmaps 2024: 40 AV/IT Companies

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn

More about expert opinions
David J. Danto

Tech Perspectives: The Power of Intimacy
ISE 2025 Show Floor

ISE 2025 Analysis: Trends from the Show Floor
The new Extron and Sennheiser products certified by Microsoft Teams.

Sennheiser, Extron Introduce Enhanced Design Solutions Devices
See more latest