Roadmap 2025: AVer Information USA

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: James Salter, Senior Vice President of Marketing at AVer Information USA

In 2025, AVer remains committed to delivering reliable, high-performance video collaboration solutions designed for every space. From small huddle spaces to large conference halls, we will continue to provide purpose-built cameras that align with the unique needs of each environment, whether it’s wide-angle lenses for compact spaces or pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) and auto-tracking capabilities for larger areas.

A key priority for AVer is the ongoing expansion of our Zoom-certified and Microsoft Teams-certified device lineup. These certifications ensure seamless integration with the industry’s leading collaboration platforms, offering users consistent performance, simplified setup, and dependable connectivity across all meeting scenarios.

—James Salter, Senior Vice President of Marketing at AVer Information USA

AVer solutions are designed to meet the needs of all meeting spaces, from huddle rooms to mid-sized meeting areas and large boardrooms, as well as specialized environments like classrooms and telehealth services. Our video collaboration solutions combine cutting-edge technology with user-friendly functionality, ensuring easy deployment and operation. Each product is thoughtfully crafted to deliver exceptional video quality, accurate framing, and a seamless communication experience, no matter the room size or configuration.

In 2025, we will continue refining our products and expanding our ecosystem of collaboration tools to ensure that every organization—including corporate, educational, and healthcare, among others—has access to reliable, purpose-driven videoconferencing technology. Our goal is to make every meeting efficient, productive, and easy to manage. Some of our new offerings this year will include devices with compute, and improved AI features, along with supporting accessories for audio, multi-camera streaming, and solutions to make it easier to connect.