Roadmap 2025: Sennheiser

Ron Holtdijk, Executive Vice President at Sennheiser, shares insights into its roadmap and what 2025 holds for its customers.

Ron Holtdijk, Executive Vice President at Sennheiser
(Image credit: Getty Images)

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: Ron Holtdijk, Executive Vice President at Sennheiser

As we look ahead to 2025, Sennheiser remains committed to simplifying collaboration and enhancing learning for both AV professionals and end users. We’ve made significant progress toward this goal with our TeamConnect family, which includes the TeamConnect Ceiling 2, TeamConnect Ceiling Medium, and TeamConnect Bars.

Guided by our heritage of delivering superior audio quality, our focus remains on creating products that are easy to integrate and use." —Ron Holtdijk, Executive Vice President at Sennheiser

In the coming year, we’ll build on that momentum with advancements in the TeamConnect lineup, device management software, further third-party interoperability, and product bundles. Guided by our heritage of delivering superior audio quality, our focus remains on creating products that are easy to integrate and use.

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn

