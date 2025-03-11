Roadmap 2025: Sennheiser

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: Ron Holtdijk, Executive Vice President at Sennheiser

As we look ahead to 2025, Sennheiser remains committed to simplifying collaboration and enhancing learning for both AV professionals and end users. We’ve made significant progress toward this goal with our TeamConnect family, which includes the TeamConnect Ceiling 2, TeamConnect Ceiling Medium, and TeamConnect Bars.

In the coming year, we’ll build on that momentum with advancements in the TeamConnect lineup, device management software, further third-party interoperability, and product bundles. Guided by our heritage of delivering superior audio quality, our focus remains on creating products that are easy to integrate and use.