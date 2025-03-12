Roadmap 2025: Ross Video

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: Jeremy Dolby, Regional Sales Director, Corporate, US at Ross Video

At Ross Video, our mission is clear: to empower organizations to deliver exceptional live video experiences. For over 50 years, we've been the trusted partner for traditional broadcasters, and our focus for the years ahead is to bring that expertise to help the new content creators in the modern workplace.

Ross Video's role is to provide reliable, automated solutions to ensure your message is delivered flawlessly, regardless of your environment or skill set." —Jeremy Dolby, Regional Sales Director, Corporate, US at Ross Video

In 2025, we are focused on supporting the growing demand for high-quality live video production in the modern workplace. Whether for all-hands meetings, hybrid events, corporate content creation, or global communications, businesses increasingly rely on live video to connect and engage their customers and employees. Our solutions are designed to simplify this process, prioritizing flexibility, automation, and ease of use so teams can focus on delivering impactful content without technical barriers.

To that end, we're continuing to optimize our capabilities for modern corporate environments, focusing on technology that enables more efficient and flexible workflows such as the recent integration of NDI and Dante in our Ultrix platform. These technologies are becoming increasingly important for efficient modern live production, and you can expect to see further integrations as we evolve our solutions to meet the growing demand for highly integrated, automated, and scalable production solutions for the modern enterprise.

Whether it's high-stakes corporate events, marketing content production, or everyday team meetings, quality live video content is becoming increasingly important for effective communication in the modern workplace. Ross Video's role is to provide reliable, automated solutions to ensure your message is delivered flawlessly, regardless of your environment or skill set. In 2025, we will continue to help enterprises around the world navigate the complexities of live content creation and provide technology that makes video production easy and effective for every business.