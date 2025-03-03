Roadmap 2025: Shure

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: Susy Liem, Associate Vice President of Global Product Management for Conferencing Products at Shure.

This year, Shure is celebrating its 100th anniversary, marking a century of pioneering innovation, exceptional quality, and unyielding audio excellence. Shure’s commitment to innovation has led to numerous advances in audio technology.

Shure’s cutting-edge products ensure superior audio clarity, confidentiality, ease of use, zero-touch provisioning, and seamless integration with leading AV and videoconferencing platforms and AI productivity tools. Our focus on collaboration, reliability, advanced technology, and enhanced security has made us a trusted partner for IT and AV professionals, driving high-quality, efficient communication and collaboration for business, corporate, and educational organizations.

Shure is continuing to innovate to bring more intuitive and streamlined workflows to our customers through real-time monitoring, control, updates, and support from anywhere." —Susy Liem, Associate Vice President of Global Product Management for Conferencing Products at Shure

Continuing with this trend in 2025, Shure will be unveiling a wealth of new solutions that will significantly benefit professionals in enterprise and education, as well as open new business opportunities for our partners.

With each new Shure innovation, we recognize that clear and precise voice capture is essential for efficient collaboration among teams and the accuracy of AI productivity tools such as Microsoft Copilot. The new Shure IntelliMix Room Kits and the expansion of the Microflex Ecosystem, including a complete Microflex Wireless neXt portfolio and new Microflex Loudspeakers, ensure best-in-class performance.

Shure also simplifies workflows for IT managers and AV professionals. ShureCloud, the cloud-enabled centralized management platform, enables unified control of Microflex Ecosystem devices and IntelliMix Room DSP software licenses, with additional features and integrations incoming.

avtechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for tech managers. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Shure is continuing to innovate to bring more intuitive and streamlined workflows to our customers through real-time monitoring, control, updates, and support from anywhere. Having the best collaboration tools for hybrid and remote environments has never been easier.