Roadmap 2025: Xyte

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: Omer Brookstein, Chief Executive Officer at Xyte

As technology continues to evolve, so do the challenges facing integrators, IT managers, and end users who must navigate an increasingly fragmented landscape of proprietary platforms and disconnected tools. Xyte is committed to simplifying the complexity of AV and IT ecosystems through a unified, cloud-based approach.

In 2025, Xyte will introduce Xyte Connect+, a platform designed to centralize device management, streamline operations, and foster collaboration across the AV ecosystem. Xyte Connect+ will allow integrators, manufacturers, and end users to monitor and manage devices from multiple brands through a single, intuitive interface, breaking down silos and eliminating the need to juggle multiple cloud environments.

Our philosophy emphasizes partnership and integration. By continuing to collaborate with audiovisual manufacturers, Xyte aims to support cloud-to-cloud integrations that simplify workflows and enhance interoperability across platforms. We understand that end users and integrators are often burdened by steep learning curves, fragmented data, and operational inefficiencies. Xyte Connect+ addresses these pain points head-on by standardizing data formats, simplifying analysis, and reducing time spent switching between disparate tools.

Our platform offers a significant opportunity to increase customer satisfaction through proactive device monitoring, remote troubleshooting, and reduced truck rolls. Additionally, Xyte Connect+ enables new recurring revenue opportunities by bundling software, hardware, and managed services into comprehensive solutions.

Xyte remains focused on creating technology that drives operational excellence and empowers stakeholders across the ecosystem.