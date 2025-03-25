Roadmap 2025: Xyte

By ( AVTechnology ) published

Omer Brookstein, Chief Executive Officer at Xyte, shares insights into its roadmap and what 2025 holds for its customers.

Omer Brookstein, Chief Executive Officer at Xyte
(Image credit: Getty Images)

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: Omer Brookstein, Chief Executive Officer at Xyte

As technology continues to evolve, so do the challenges facing integrators, IT managers, and end users who must navigate an increasingly fragmented landscape of proprietary platforms and disconnected tools. Xyte is committed to simplifying the complexity of AV and IT ecosystems through a unified, cloud-based approach.

In 2025, Xyte will introduce Xyte Connect+, a platform designed to centralize device management, streamline operations, and foster collaboration across the AV ecosystem. Xyte Connect+ will allow integrators, manufacturers, and end users to monitor and manage devices from multiple brands through a single, intuitive interface, breaking down silos and eliminating the need to juggle multiple cloud environments.

Our platform offers a significant opportunity to increase customer satisfaction through proactive device monitoring, remote troubleshooting, and reduced truck rolls." —Omer Brookstein, Chief Executive Officer at Xyte

Our philosophy emphasizes partnership and integration. By continuing to collaborate with audiovisual manufacturers, Xyte aims to support cloud-to-cloud integrations that simplify workflows and enhance interoperability across platforms. We understand that end users and integrators are often burdened by steep learning curves, fragmented data, and operational inefficiencies. Xyte Connect+ addresses these pain points head-on by standardizing data formats, simplifying analysis, and reducing time spent switching between disparate tools.

Our platform offers a significant opportunity to increase customer satisfaction through proactive device monitoring, remote troubleshooting, and reduced truck rolls. Additionally, Xyte Connect+ enables new recurring revenue opportunities by bundling software, hardware, and managed services into comprehensive solutions.

Xyte remains focused on creating technology that drives operational excellence and empowers stakeholders across the ecosystem.

More Thought Leader Series Articles

17 AV/IT Industry Thought Leaders on AI, the Cloud and AV

On Supporting – You: 15 Manufacturers

On Esports: 15 Thought Leaders

On Next-Gen Audio: 15 Thought Leaders

On Visualization Technologies: 28 Thought Leaders

On Streaming Technologies: 15 Thought Leaders

30 AV/IT Thought Leaders On Hybrid Work in 2024

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn

More about expert opinions
Kim Franklin, Vice President of Global Marketing at Listen Technologies

Roadmap 2025: Listen Technologies
Sotaro Nishida, Vice President of Business Solutions at Yamaha Corporation of America

Roadmap 2025: Yamaha Corporation of America

Kim Franklin, Vice President of Global Marketing at Listen Technologies

Roadmap 2025: Listen Technologies
See more latest
Most Popular
Alberto Cieri, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Matrox Video
Roadmap 2025: Matrox Video
Gina Sansivero, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at AtlasIED
Roadmap 2025: AtlasIED
Takashi Uchida, Vice President at Panasonic Connect
Roadmap 2025: Panasonic Connect
Nancy Knowlton, Chief Executive Officer at Nureva
Roadmap 2025: Nureva
The multimedia-enhanced setting features display technologies from Planar, with installation carried out by technology integrator Koncept Systems
360-degree Immersive Displays Create a Stadium Experience
Datapath was selected to power the center’s 4K video walls and give operators the capability to display multiple inputs, in different layouts, on a choice of video walls.
Video Wall Solution Powers Emergency Operations
Check out the AV Technology Manager’s Guide to Manufacturers Roadmaps 2025 and get ready to be inspired for your next project.
AV Technology Manager’s Guide to Manufacturer Roadmaps 2025
Tony Torres, Integrations Engineer at ZeeVee
On Esports AV: ZeeVee
Steve Slade, Pro AV Territory Account Manager at Panasonic Connect
On Esports AV: Panasonic Connect
Check out the AV Technology Manager&#039;s Guide to Great Installs of 2024 and get ready to be inspired for your next project.
AV Technology Manager’s Guide to Great Installs of 2024