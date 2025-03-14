Roadmap 2025: Mersive

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: Theresa Benson, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management at Mersive

Mersive’s 2025 roadmap emphasizes reshaping collaboration through user-focused innovation, secure connectivity, and scalable solutions. Committed to simplicity, adaptability, and security, Mersive delivers cost-effective technology designed to meet the evolving demands of education, SMBs, healthcare, and enterprise sectors.

Our guiding principles include user-driven design. We craft solutions that simplify advanced technology, empowering users to connect and collaborate effortlessly. Mersive is also committed to seamless and secure connectivity. By combining flexibility with compliance standards like HIPAA and SOC 2, we ensure collaboration is secure and efficient. Additionally, we provide innovation for growth: Adaptable platforms enable organizations to keep pace with change, supporting new workflows and technologies.

With a focus on meeting diverse needs, Mersive remains dedicated to fostering seamless, secure, and efficient collaboration across every environment it serves." —Theresa Benson, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management at Mersive

Mersive designs products to address the unique challenges of its key markets. First, schools and universities require affordable, easy-to-use tools that foster collaboration while adhering to strict budget and security mandates. Mersive meets these needs with scalable solutions that streamline deployment and enhance learning outcomes.

Second, small businesses prioritize cost-effective solutions that maximize ROI and minimize technical complexity. Mersive responds with intuitive, budget-friendly tools that deliver enterprise-grade features without requiring extensive resources.

Third, hospitals and clinics demand HIPAA-compliant platforms that ensure secure data sharing while improving patient care. Mersive’s solutions integrate seamlessly into healthcare environments, protecting sensitive information and enabling efficient collaboration.

avtechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for tech managers. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

And finally, large organizations need scalable, reliable systems that integrate into existing infrastructures and support dynamic, team-driven workflows. Mersive delivers versatile platforms that adapt to complex operational demands.

Mersive continues to enhance its product range, offering solutions like the Smart, Essentials, and Pro that scale effortlessly and address specific needs with features like dual 4K support and robust security protocols. With a focus on meeting diverse needs, Mersive remains dedicated to fostering seamless, secure, and efficient collaboration across every environment it serves.