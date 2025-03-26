Roadmap 2025: Epson America

By ( AVTechnology ) published

Ramzi Shakra, Senior Product Manager of Large Venue Projectors at Epson America, shares insights into its roadmap and what 2025 holds for its customers.

Ramzi Shakra, Senior Product Manager of Large Venue Projectors at Epson America
(Image credit: Getty Images)

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: Ramzi Shakra, Senior Product Manager of Large Venue Projectors at Epson America

At the forefront of projection innovation, Epson continues to enhance its lineup of display solutions to meet today’s fast-changing display needs in hybrid workspaces, education, immersive entertainment applications, and more

2024 was an important year as Epson brought new large-venue 4K projectors to market that cover a wide lumen range, along with a true mobile projector cart solution and accessories for easier installation and setup. In 2025, Epson will continue to invest in value-driven solutions that support impactful visual storytelling in diverse settings

Along with a roadmap focused on meeting end-user needs, Epson will collaborate with creative individuals and like-minded companies to bring artistic visions to life, highlight important causes, and tell powerful stories through the art of projection." —Ramzi Shakra, Senior Product Manager of Large Venue Projectors at Epson America

Consumers revel in vibrant, immersive environments where media content is often viewed from close distances. In response to this trend, Epson’s new 4K projectors with their high pixel density ensure the audience is fully engaged with the content. Multi-projection setups provide creative content producers with almost limitless possibilities to wow their audiences. To offer simpler, quicker, and more efficient projector management and control, Epson will continue to offer and update their powerful tools and apps such as Epson Projector Professional Tool (EPPT) and optional PixAlign camera. Also, as more artists step into the digital art scene, Epson is making projection more portable, adaptable, and affordable, particularly within its fixed lens lineups. This includes high-resolution options that go beyond WUXGA and HD video and more options in lensing, including short-throw and ultra-short-throw projectors. In addition, large, flexible displays will remain imperative in hybrid meeting rooms and classrooms—and projectors are the only display technology capable of accomplishing an immense range of image sizes from one device, including ultra-wide 21:9 and 16:6 displays.

Along with a roadmap focused on meeting end-user needs, Epson will collaborate with creative individuals and like-minded companies to bring artistic visions to life, highlight important causes, and tell powerful stories through the art of projection.

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn

