Roadmap 2025: Humly

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: Anders Karlsson, Chief Executive Officer at Humly

The market for space booking and room scheduling solutions has reached the point of saturation, with more than 600 companies competing for this business today. The advent of hybrid work followed by the return-to-work movement inspired an explosion of new entries on the supplier side, from brand new companies to established AV brands that entered the space.

Many of these companies specialize in one specific area of the business. For example, one segment of the business is largely focused on classic meeting room signs that display meeting information on a sign that is mounted adjacent to the entrance. The other is more focused on a reservation or calendaring system that populates information on meeting signs, kiosks, and other display points.

Humly is among the few that offers an entire platform across all workplace management functions, both within its homegrown suite of products and through partnerships that give our customers third-party software options. Humly will strengthen its staying power as an innovator in the workplace experience by emphasizing the experience.

On one hand, we are preparing to simplify the experience of configuring the Humly ecosystem, and introducing a comprehensive control experience across a Humly network of workplace solutions. That means reducing initial hardware installations from 30 minutes to three minutes, and providing our customers with operational simplicity, rock-solid security, and end-to-end control upon opting into a Humly software service.

Separately, we are adding time-saving features to our solutions that will reduce bottlenecks and inefficiencies where people work. That includes the expansion of sensor technologies within our Humly Booking Device and Humly Room Display premium hardware solutions, which this year include a new accessory at ISE to detect human presence inside a phone-booth-style personal meeting space. We will expand our integrations with desk manufacturers for enhanced desk control applications later this year. These are just some of the advances that will continue to strengthen Humly’s position in an otherwise crowded market.