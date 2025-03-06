Roadmap 2025: Vizrt

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: Chris Black, Chief Marketing Officer at Vizrt.

With the continual convergence of broadcast and AV, storytellers of all sizes are seeking diverse solutions. From corporations looking to produce virtual town halls and immersive marketing to single streamers investing in augmented reality, the variety of video storytelling we see is changing fast.

Removing the complexity of live production also contributes to the democratization of the media technology industry." —Chris Black, Chief Marketing Officer at Vizrt

At Vizrt, we aim to take the complexity out of live production for every user, whether working with a large production environment and team or a compact space and smaller team. To strengthen this aim, we’re looking at usability and automation to save time and assist with repetitive tasks. With this, teams can dedicate their time to being creative and expanding their production possibilities.

The future is in both the simplification and sophistication of products and solutions. Removing the complexity of live production also contributes to the democratization of the media technology industry. As technology providers and partners to our customers and users, we have a responsibility to level the playing field for video storytellers, meeting them where their passion is, at any skill level—not only to enable production skills development but also to have our solutions grow with them.

Because of the diversity of our customers and partners, Vizrt’s roadmap is to continue to strengthen our offerings to make the technical side of production less complex but more innovative so that storytellers can do more with less.