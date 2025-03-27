Roadmap 2025: Kramer Electronics

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: Amit Ancikovsky, President, Americas at Kramer Electronics

In 2025, Kramer will differentiate itself by maximizing the advantages of being one of the few Pro AV manufacturers to offer end-to-end solutions, which include an emphasis on seamless system control and cultivating frictionless customer interactions.

Being a one-stop shop has resonated in the market as it provides our customers with the assurance that all Kramer products are compatible with each other and that they will have the inside knowledge that will avoid project delays and cost overages.

A key focus of our approach this year will be Panta Rhei, our centralized, cloud-based platform that transforms the audio-visual ecosystem experience."

A key focus of our approach this year will be Panta Rhei, our centralized, cloud-based platform that transforms the audio-visual ecosystem experience. It offers flexible, system-wide control and closes the loop around our full array of AV solutions, as well as system components from other manufacturers, via an open API. Other key features include a session manager that can launch meetings agnostically between 10 types of platforms, as well as Wi-Fi for wireless collaboration.

We will also double down on our direct relationships with customers, which includes providing them with more efficient access to our resources. For example, we are building an online tool for Ashton Bentley, a recent company acquisition, giving users the ability to configure a whole room of AV-related furniture via a simple drag-and-drop interface. AI will be implemented to help customers find the right products for their project automatically based on what they have searched for previously.

We will also utilize automation on our website that will provide customers with basic information, such as product availability, pricing, and technology updates. These tools will allow our Kramer sales and support teams to focus on more substantive matters that require special attention.