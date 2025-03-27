Roadmap 2025: Kramer Electronics

Amit Ancikovsky, President, Americas at Kramer Electronics, shares insights into its roadmap and what 2025 holds for its customers.

Amit Ancikovsky, President, Americas at Kramer Electronics
AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: Amit Ancikovsky, President, Americas at Kramer Electronics

In 2025, Kramer will differentiate itself by maximizing the advantages of being one of the few Pro AV manufacturers to offer end-to-end solutions, which include an emphasis on seamless system control and cultivating frictionless customer interactions.

Being a one-stop shop has resonated in the market as it provides our customers with the assurance that all Kramer products are compatible with each other and that they will have the inside knowledge that will avoid project delays and cost overages.

A key focus of our approach this year will be Panta Rhei, our centralized, cloud-based platform that transforms the audio-visual ecosystem experience." —Amit Ancikovsky, President, Americas at Kramer Electronics

A key focus of our approach this year will be Panta Rhei, our centralized, cloud-based platform that transforms the audio-visual ecosystem experience. It offers flexible, system-wide control and closes the loop around our full array of AV solutions, as well as system components from other manufacturers, via an open API. Other key features include a session manager that can launch meetings agnostically between 10 types of platforms, as well as Wi-Fi for wireless collaboration.

We will also double down on our direct relationships with customers, which includes providing them with more efficient access to our resources. For example, we are building an online tool for Ashton Bentley, a recent company acquisition, giving users the ability to configure a whole room of AV-related furniture via a simple drag-and-drop interface. AI will be implemented to help customers find the right products for their project automatically based on what they have searched for previously.

We will also utilize automation on our website that will provide customers with basic information, such as product availability, pricing, and technology updates. These tools will allow our Kramer sales and support teams to focus on more substantive matters that require special attention.

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn

Read more
