Roadmap 2025: Panasonic Connect

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: Takashi Uchida, Vice President at Panasonic Connect

2025 marks a transformative year for Panasonic Connect’s projector and display business with the establishment of a new company through a strategic capital partnership with Orix Corporation. This milestone underscores our commitment to delivering innovative visual solutions for education, corporate, and live entertainment environments.

In an era where technology evolves at an unprecedented pace, we recognize the need to harness the power of strategic partnerships to transform the way we work and create. By combining cutting-edge software with advanced hardware solutions, we are committed to providing the industry with tools that not only enhance productivity but also inspire creativity and innovation.

Our mission is clear: simplify complex workflows, reduce repetitive tasks, and empower professionals in the AV industry to focus on what truly matters—the art of storytelling, the power of communication, and the joy of connecting people through shared experiences." —Takashi Uchida, Vice President at Panasonic Connect

In education, immersive tools have been shown to increase student retention by up to 80 percent, emphasizing the need for advanced technology in classrooms. Our solutions will prioritize interactive and engaging learning environments while maintaining ease of use.

The live entertainment market, valued at $58.91 billion in 2023, is projected to grow to $754.04 billion by 2030. While this growth is exciting, it also puts strain on an industry that already faces limited resources. Our new company will drive the development of solutions that enhance the entire technology journey for customers—from setup to execution—and revolutionize how these events are conceptualized, designed, and executed.

Central to this commitment are products like the PT-REQ15/REZ15 Series 1-Chip DLPTM 4K Projectors, which produce vivid 4K imagery suitable for various environments. These advancements reflect Panasonic Connect’s focus on delivering solutions that elevate immersive experiences while simplifying operational complexities.

