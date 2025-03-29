Roadmap 2025: HDBaseT Alliance

By ( AVTechnology ) published

Effi Goldstein, President of the HDBaseT Alliance, shares insights into its roadmap and what 2025 holds for its customers.

Effi Goldstein, President of the HDBaseT Alliance
(Image credit: Getty Images)

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: Effi Goldstein, President of the HDBaseT Alliance

The HDBaseT Alliance has always focused on simplifying Pro AV installation complexity while maintaining the highest performance, beginning with converging multiple interfaces over a single Category cable to create streamlined, interoperable, plug-and-play installations. Our 2025 roadmap builds on this foundation by addressing the most pressing challenges AV professionals face today with the same commitment to delivering simpler, more reliable solutions. At the top of our priorities this year is transforming USB, traditionally seen as a consumer-grade technology, into a reliable, professional-grade solution for Pro AV.

The rapid adoption of HDBaseT-USB3 extenders, cameras, wallplates, and room appliance controllers demonstrates the industry’s enthusiasm for this groundbreaking technology." —Effi Goldstein, President of the HDBaseT Alliance

USB’s versatility and ubiquity have made it the go-to interface for videoconferencing and collaborative spaces. However, as these environments grow more complex, including incorporating multi-camera setups, AI, and other advanced applications, USB is being stretched beyond its original design limitations, leading to performance issues and unreliable operation. HDBaseT-USB3 directly addresses these challenges by providing long-distance, high-bandwidth USB extension, ensuring reliable data transmission and extension with no latency or signal loss. It also integrates power extended over a single Category cable up to 328 feet (100m), simplifying installations with no need for a dedicated electrical outlet and providing complete freedom of placement for the USB peripherals.

This innovation represents a pivotal step in advancing Pro AV, enabling integrators to meet the evolving needs of creative, collaborative spaces. The rapid adoption of HDBaseT-USB3 extenders, cameras, wallplates, and room appliance controllers demonstrates the industry’s enthusiasm for this groundbreaking technology.

More Thought Leader Series Articles

17 AV/IT Industry Thought Leaders on AI, the Cloud and AV

On Supporting – You: 15 Manufacturers

On Esports: 15 Thought Leaders

On Next-Gen Audio: 15 Thought Leaders

On Visualization Technologies: 28 Thought Leaders

On Streaming Technologies: 15 Thought Leaders

30 AV/IT Thought Leaders On Hybrid Work in 2024

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn

More about expert opinions
James Chen, Managing Director at Kordz

Roadmap 2025: Kordz
Paul Harris, Chief Executive Officer at Aurora Multimedia, shares insights into its roadmap and what 2025 holds for its customers.

Roadmap 2025: Aurora Multimedia
James Chen, Managing Director at Kordz

Roadmap 2025: Kordz
See more latest
Most Popular
A Bluefin all-in-one display with the logo on it.
Carousel Digital Signage Introduces Integration with Bluefin
1 SOUND solutions power the new Niagra Parks Power Station.
1 SOUND Helps Niagara Parks Power Station's 'Transformative Journey'
DeMoss Center’s new DiGiCo Quantum225 console.
How DiGiCo Revitalized a Worship and Arts Center
The new Christie/Dolby Atmos laser projector.
Dolby and Christie Introduce a New Dolby Vision Laser Projection System
AV for Broadcast Ebook
AV for Broadcast
The Atlona USB 3.2 Gen 1 Data Extender Kit.
Atlona Releases USB 3.2 Gen 1 Data Extender Kit
Visionary AV-over-IP solutions transform Portsmouth Football Club.
Portsmouth Football Club Goes AV over IP
A virtual production studio with multiple cameras on a massive LED displaying outdoor imagery.
Take a Virtual Tour of TRG Multimedia's Virtual Production Studio
The Urban Dog Bar in Nashville and the LEA Professional amplifiers that power it.
A Dog Walks Into a Bar... And Enjoys Enhanced Audio from LEA Professional
Amit Ancikovsky, President, Americas at Kramer Electronics
Roadmap 2025: Kramer Electronics