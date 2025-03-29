Roadmap 2025: HDBaseT Alliance

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: Effi Goldstein, President of the HDBaseT Alliance

The HDBaseT Alliance has always focused on simplifying Pro AV installation complexity while maintaining the highest performance, beginning with converging multiple interfaces over a single Category cable to create streamlined, interoperable, plug-and-play installations. Our 2025 roadmap builds on this foundation by addressing the most pressing challenges AV professionals face today with the same commitment to delivering simpler, more reliable solutions. At the top of our priorities this year is transforming USB, traditionally seen as a consumer-grade technology, into a reliable, professional-grade solution for Pro AV.

USB’s versatility and ubiquity have made it the go-to interface for videoconferencing and collaborative spaces. However, as these environments grow more complex, including incorporating multi-camera setups, AI, and other advanced applications, USB is being stretched beyond its original design limitations, leading to performance issues and unreliable operation. HDBaseT-USB3 directly addresses these challenges by providing long-distance, high-bandwidth USB extension, ensuring reliable data transmission and extension with no latency or signal loss. It also integrates power extended over a single Category cable up to 328 feet (100m), simplifying installations with no need for a dedicated electrical outlet and providing complete freedom of placement for the USB peripherals.

This innovation represents a pivotal step in advancing Pro AV, enabling integrators to meet the evolving needs of creative, collaborative spaces. The rapid adoption of HDBaseT-USB3 extenders, cameras, wallplates, and room appliance controllers demonstrates the industry’s enthusiasm for this groundbreaking technology.