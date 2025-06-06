InfoComm 2025: AI, Tariffs, and Immersive Innovation

InfoComm 2025 is set to return to Orlando this month. As we have in the past, SCN turned to several exhibitors and asked: What buzzwords do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2025?

Duncan Miller, Director of Global Marketing, Adder Technology

Discussions around the impact of AI continue to be at the top of the list, although time will tell how AI will add reliable value in AV workflows. However, when we talk to customers at InfoComm, we continue to hear conversations about security, remote access to virtualized environments, and multiviewer capabilities. This year, we know API and system integration into existing workflows will be a hot topic, and we’ll have some exciting API updates to demonstrate on our booth.

Thomas Schultz, Senior Business Manager, Icron | An Analog Devices Brand

More talk about USB-C integration and how it impacts meeting spaces and general connectivity. AI will be a hot topic for the foreseeable future as it drives improvements not only directly to the end users but also behind the scenes.

Thomas Tang, Founder and President, Apantac

Several key buzzwords are expected to shape the conversation across the show floor. AV over IP will be a central theme, with formats such as IPMX, SDVoE, and NDI driving discussions around interoperability, low latency, and efficient network-based distribution. Hybrid work and remote collaboration will remain in focus, emphasizing KVM over IP, BYOD integration, and unified communications platforms, particularly for control rooms and command centers.

AI-driven AV technologies—including intelligent audio mixing, auto-tracking, and video analytics—are gaining traction, while sustainability continues to influence product development through energy-efficient, modular, and future-ready hardware designs. Edge processing will also be prominent, with compact, fanless devices enabling real-time AV workflows at the edge. Additionally, immersive experiences for museums, retail environments, and extended reality (XR) applications are expected to draw significant attention.

Mark Donovan, Director of Commercial Applications, Audio-Technica

AVIXA’s emphasis on educational applications aligns closely with the trends we've been observing. Both higher education and K–12 institutions have experienced sustained growth in recent years, even after the height of the COVID pandemic. The benefits of remote learning and touch-free operation extend well beyond health-related concerns, making these technologies valuable long-term solutions. As a result, educational facilities are continuing to adopt and invest in these approaches.

Paul Harris, CEO/CTO, Aurora Multimedia

AI seems to be the main buzzword, and Aurora will be showing a few solutions taking advantage of this technology. We already introduced the first-ever control system tool using AI, and we have even more to open people's eyes and change the AV industry forever.

Chris Wildfoerster, Program Manager, Audio Solutions, Axis Communications

Two topics that we’ll likely be talking about throughout InfoComm are analytics and cybersecurity. With their valuable, actionable insights and wide range of possibilities, analytics continue to grow in popularity among both integrators and end customers. While these new capabilities continue to pique their interest, people are growing increasingly concerned with cybersecurity and ensuring that they’re protecting themselves.

Bob Caniglia, Director of Sales Operations for the Americas, Blackmagic Design

AV over IP continues to gain momentum as the industry shifts from traditional AV distribution to network-based solutions. Blackmagic Design is expanding its AV over IP offerings, focusing on SMPTE ST 2110 standards to facilitate seamless integration of traditional SDI equipment into modern IP-based infrastructures. Additionally, immersive video and immersive AV have emerged as compelling new ways to engage audiences, going beyond traditional flat-screen video and stereo audio to create a heightened sense of presence and realism for the end user. With applications in live performance, education, virtual tourism, training, museums, and more, immersive AV blends physical and digital elements to support more realistic storytelling.

Ryan Prentice, President, Cleerline

AI supporting smart automation, control, and content creation; security and IT convergence enabling more cybersecurity for AV hardware/software; sourcing shifts and alternatives due to tariff issues; and future proof. Looking forward, we know that bandwidth demands will increase each year, and fiber is a key component, ensuring that integrators can offer the newest solutions to clients.

Lisa Barlow Flournoy, Marketing Support Manager, DVIGear

Tariffs. Current foreign trade policies will be the elephant in the room unless there is substantial effort taken to restabilize. It will be hard to ignore both short and long-term effects that profound changes in global trade will have in our market. [Another is] innovation. Significant challenges may become grist to the mill, producing creative solutions in all sectors of the AV industry.

Phillip Scobee, Director, Product Management for HARMAN Professional Solutions

At InfoComm 2025, we expect to hear a lot about immersive audio, agnostic AV platforms, and simplified device configuration in AV ecosystems—trends that align closely with HARMAN Professional’s latest innovations.

(Image credit: AVIXA)

Kim Brown, Marketing Manager, Matrox Video

Open standards, interoperability, IPMX, SMPTE ST 2110, and the broadcast and Pro AV convergence are set to dominate conversations.

Theresa Benson, VP of Marketing & Product Management, Mersive Technologies

Expect to hear a lot about interoperability, AI-driven "X," and flexible. But we know the real value lies behind the buzz—solutions that are intuitive to use, easy to manage, and built to evolve with customer needs.

John Henkel, Product Marketing Director, NETGEAR AV

Across the show floor, we’ll hear more about AI than anyone expects (or maybe even wants to hear). Aside from that, I’d say IT is a buzzword. How AV integrates into IT and vice versa is STILL a topic for conversation and is more relevant than ever.

Taka Uchida, CEO, Panasonic Projector and Display Americas

AI and cloud-based solutions are sure to be a key focus this year, as streamlining workflows remains top of mind for the industry. Automation, such as our cloud-based device management capabilities, and seamless integration will be at the center of this transformation. From a visual experience perspective, the power of immersive and the impact of 4K visuals are sure to be top of mind. As organizations look to create engaging immersive experiences, they need those visuals to be high-quality and realistic. That’s where 4K projection technology becomes critical.

Joyce Bente, President/CEO Americas, Riedel Communications

At InfoComm, expect to hear a lot about AI, but also key buzzwords like efficiency, AV over IP, 5G, all-in-one solutions, and plug-and-play technologies. The focus will also be on smart devices, networked AV, low-latency, cloud-based control, edge devices, and interoperability—all driving the future of seamless, scalable AV integration.

Sean Bowman, AVP of Sales North America, Shure

We expect to have many conversations about how AI is shaping the future of the AV industry. It’s not just a buzzword; AI continues to be a transformative tool Shure has been incorporating into our technology for years, with the goal of maximizing collaborative experiences. We hear from customers that they want top-tier performance, reliability, and management for their facilities with less complexity. This brings us to another keyword for Shure this year—Zero Touch Provisioning—which means simplicity at the point of installation. With our IntelliMix Room Kits, everything auto-configures directly out of the box. This streamlined installation is key to expediting and improving the overall customer experience.

Michael Wiener, CEO and Founder, Vanguard LED Displays

The potential terrible impact of tariffs on our industry. Vanguard’s main focus at this year’s show will be discussing the tariff situation. Should the tariff issue be miraculously resolved before the show, our main focus will be our Infinity controllers.

Nick Mathis, Director of Business Development, North America, VuWall

AI will certainly dominate conversations, alongside “country of origin” concerns like tariffs and trade compliance. We also expect to hear a lot about standardization—especially as the industry pushes for more unified protocols across AV systems.