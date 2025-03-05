Roadmap 2025: IHSE

Dan Holland, Marketing Manager at IHSE, shares insights into its roadmap and what 2025 holds for its customers.

Dan Holland, Marketing Manager at IHSE
With today's increasing threats to computer and network systems, IHSE is designing our KVM systems to be more resilient against cyber attacks. Companies who utilize KVM systems to maintain network operation centers or mission control rooms need to ensure the right products are used to mitigate the potential risk of these attacks and/or data exploitations. Conversely, these products are designed to include a more open-source infrastructure that offers the ability to obtain, process, and distribute information more effectively. For many years, control room environments were designed around traditional keyboard, video, and mouse (KVM) solutions, but recently, end users are turning to a more efficient tool, described as display management systems (DMS) for KVM-over-IP or traditional closed-loop KVM.

With the increased need for computer-based automation, testing, and simulation for control rooms, it becomes more important to improve workflow, share resources, and facilitate a more efficient way for employees to work." —Dan Holland, Marketing Manager at IHSE

DMS has been designed to allow users to easily control and configure computers at the desktop to manage what is seen on the display and what can operate via the keyboard and mouse. As many IT departments are operating at downsized levels, and employees are being asked to manage more equipment with fewer resources, the ability to remotely manage and maintain the performance of computer equipment has become an essential part of the control room business model. Not only does the end user need to manage access to computers, but they also need to maintain things like USB peripherals, touchscreen access, multi-display settings, network settings, and resource sharing.

Now, with the increased need for computer-based automation, testing, and simulation for control rooms, it becomes more important to improve workflow, share resources, and facilitate a more efficient way for employees to work. To take advantage of these benefits, IHSE has incorporated the latest JPEG-XS codec for our display management systems. DMS with JPEG-XS helps unburden the stress of workstation assignment by connecting every computer or server to a distributed system without compromising on security, quality, or performance.

