Roadmap 2025: Utelogy

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: Nicole Corbin, Vice President of Product at Utelogy

At Utelogy, our vision for 2025 is grounded in a philosophy of empowering organizations to work smarter, collaborate better, and embrace sustainability through transformative technology solutions. While our roadmap is packed with exciting product innovations, it is our unwavering commitment to simplifying complexity and delivering meaningful impact that defines who we are as a company.

As the world increasingly embraces IoT-enabled devices, cloud platforms, and energy management systems, businesses face mounting challenges in managing and optimizing their technology environments. Utelogy’s mission is to break down these barriers by providing cloud-centric tools that streamline workflows, deliver actionable data, and enable smarter decision-making.

Our upcoming advancements focus on building intelligent solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of our customers. In 2025, we are expanding our platform’s portfolio of integrated devices and device types, empowering organizations with real-time insights and powerful analytics. By making data accessible and actionable, we enable IT and operations teams to identify inefficiencies, reduce downtime, and improve overall performance.

Sustainability is another core pillar of our roadmap. AV/UC technology is often overlooked in energy management, but Utelogy is changing that narrative. Our platform includes tools for proactive monitoring, automated power cycling, and energy usage optimization, helping organizations meet sustainability goals while reducing costs.

At its heart, Utelogy is about creating solutions that work in the background, allowing people and organizations to thrive. Whether it’s simplifying global AV/UC deployments, enhancing energy efficiency, or enabling seamless collaboration, we remain focused on helping our customers adapt to the challenges of today while preparing for the opportunities of tomorrow.

As we continue to innovate, our philosophy remains clear: Technology should empower, not complicate. This belief drives everything we do—and it’s what makes Utelogy a trusted partner in navigating the future of technology management.