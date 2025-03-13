Roadmap 2025: Utelogy

By ( AVTechnology ) published

Nicole Corbin, Vice President of Product at Utelogy, shares insights into its roadmap and what 2025 holds for its customers.

Nicole Corbin, Vice President, Product at Utelogy
(Image credit: Getty Images)

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: Nicole Corbin, Vice President of Product at Utelogy

At Utelogy, our vision for 2025 is grounded in a philosophy of empowering organizations to work smarter, collaborate better, and embrace sustainability through transformative technology solutions. While our roadmap is packed with exciting product innovations, it is our unwavering commitment to simplifying complexity and delivering meaningful impact that defines who we are as a company.

As the world increasingly embraces IoT-enabled devices, cloud platforms, and energy management systems, businesses face mounting challenges in managing and optimizing their technology environments. Utelogy’s mission is to break down these barriers by providing cloud-centric tools that streamline workflows, deliver actionable data, and enable smarter decision-making.

At its heart, Utelogy is about creating solutions that work in the background, allowing people and organizations to thrive." —Nicole Corbin, Vice President of Product at Utelogy

Our upcoming advancements focus on building intelligent solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of our customers. In 2025, we are expanding our platform’s portfolio of integrated devices and device types, empowering organizations with real-time insights and powerful analytics. By making data accessible and actionable, we enable IT and operations teams to identify inefficiencies, reduce downtime, and improve overall performance.

Sustainability is another core pillar of our roadmap. AV/UC technology is often overlooked in energy management, but Utelogy is changing that narrative. Our platform includes tools for proactive monitoring, automated power cycling, and energy usage optimization, helping organizations meet sustainability goals while reducing costs.

At its heart, Utelogy is about creating solutions that work in the background, allowing people and organizations to thrive. Whether it’s simplifying global AV/UC deployments, enhancing energy efficiency, or enabling seamless collaboration, we remain focused on helping our customers adapt to the challenges of today while preparing for the opportunities of tomorrow.

As we continue to innovate, our philosophy remains clear: Technology should empower, not complicate. This belief drives everything we do—and it’s what makes Utelogy a trusted partner in navigating the future of technology management.

More Thought Leader Series Articles

17 AV/IT Industry Thought Leaders on AI, the Cloud and AV

On Supporting – You: 15 Manufacturers

On Esports: 15 Thought Leaders

On Next-Gen Audio: 15 Thought Leaders

On Visualization Technologies: 28 Thought Leaders

On Streaming Technologies: 15 Thought Leaders

30 AV/IT Thought Leaders On Hybrid Work in 2024

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn

More about expert opinions
Jeremy Dolby, Regional Sales Director, Corporate, US at Ross Video

Roadmap 2025: Ross Video
Ron Holtdijk, Executive Vice President at Sennheiser

Roadmap 2025: Sennheiser
Counterfeit Shure products uncovered in an investigation.

Shure Collaborates to Address Large-Scale Counterfeiting Network
See more latest
Most Popular
Counterfeit Shure products uncovered in an investigation.
Shure Collaborates to Address Large-Scale Counterfeiting Network
Long Beach’s venerable 3,000-seat Terrace Theater, equipped with DiGiCo gear.
DiGiCo Consoles Blow the Mind at Terrace Theater
A view of the stage at The Lyric Theatre in the U.K.
Pro AV Around the Globe: EM Acoustics' Full-Venue Solution Shines
Roasters Market Drive Thru
Brewing Up Effective Digital Signage
Jeremy Dolby, Regional Sales Director, Corporate, US at Ross Video
Roadmap 2025: Ross Video
Integration Guide to Video Walls
The Integration Guide to Video Walls 2025
Martijn van der Woude, vice president of global marketing and business development at Philips Professional Displays, recently took SCN on a brief tour of the PPDS booth at Integrated Systems Europe 2025.
PPDS Created Waves at ISE
The NDI logo.
Introducing NDI's New Metadata Lab
An image of Evergreen Studios in LA with a mixing board and screen showing the logo.
Advanced Systems Group, Evergreen Studios Upgrade Dolby Atmos Dub Stage
Ron Holtdijk, Executive Vice President at Sennheiser
Roadmap 2025: Sennheiser