Workplace 2025: Extron

By ( AVTechnology ) published

Joe da Silva, Vice President of Marketing at Extron, shares how technologies are helping to reshape the workplace and create user-friendly environments.

Joe da Silva, Vice President of Marketing at Extron
(Image credit: Getty Images)

AVT Question: Please share how technologies are helping to reshape the workplace and create user-friendly environments.

Thought Leader: Joe da Silva, Vice President of Marketing at Extron

As enterprises and educational institutions continue embracing hybrid models, the AV industry is driving seamless collaboration, engagement, and efficiency. Over the past five years, our work environments have evolved significantly—from a swift pivot to remote work to a gradual return where hybrid work is now the norm.

This shift has prompted a reimagining of traditional spaces. Previously, meeting rooms prioritized capacity and basic AV infrastructure such as projectors, displays, and control interfaces. Today, organizations can design targeted, feature-rich spaces tailored to specific job functions. These rooms focus on collaboration, both in-person and across distances, leveraging automation and user-centric AV technology. The result is a human-centered meeting experience, empowering employees—no matter their location—with tools that enhance connection and productivity.

Demand for platform-agnostic AV systems will rise, reducing friction for employees navigating diverse collaboration tools." —Joe da Silva, Vice President of Marketing at Extron

First off, expect continued growth in AV solutions that integrate with multiple platforms (e.g., Zoom, Teams, et cetera). Demand for platform-agnostic AV systems will rise, reducing friction for employees navigating diverse collaboration tools.

Secondly, real-time hot-desking, room scheduling, digital signage, and interactive displays are transforming workplaces and campuses. These technologies offer live updates, wayfinding, and emergency alerts—delivering contextual, data-driven content based on space occupancy, interactive campus maps, and more.

And finally, 2025 will see sustainability continue to be a priority that influences purchasing decisions. Enterprises and institutions are seeking energy-efficient AV solutions such as auto-shutdown and enhanced sleep mode features, low-power amplifiers, and e-waste reduction programs. Manufacturers are responding with eco-friendly processes that include sustainability, not only in the products they produce, but also in every step of their design, manufacturing, distribution, and eventual disposal.

Also in 2025, the fusion of culture, technology, and space design will continue reshaping how we work and learn—ushering in a future defined by flexibility, connection, and sustainability.

More Thought Leader Series Articles

2025 is Shaping Up to Be a Great Year for AV/IT

17 AV/IT Industry Thought Leaders on AI, the Cloud and AV

On Supporting – You: 15 Manufacturers

On Esports: 15 Thought Leaders

On Next-Gen Audio: 15 Thought Leaders

On Visualization Technologies: 28 Thought Leaders

On Streaming Technologies: 15 Thought Leaders

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn