Roadmap 2025: Avocor

By ( AVTechnology ) published

Jeff Boggess, Director of Product Marketing at Avocor, shares insights into its roadmap and what 2025 holds for its customers.

Jeff Boggess, Director of Product Marketing at Avocor
(Image credit: Getty Images)

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: Jeff Boggess, Director of Product Marketing at Avocor

Avocor’s roadmap for 2025 is rooted in a philosophy of innovation, integration, and collaboration. Over the past year and a half, we’ve significantly diversified our portfolio, evolving into a company capable of delivering display solutions tailored to any space, whether corporate, government, or education. This transformation reflects our commitment to not just creating products, but enabling meaningful connections through technology.

At Avocor, 2025 is about more than just products—it’s about ensuring every innovation we bring to market adds genuine value, builds stronger connections, and creates spaces where technology becomes a natural extension of how people work, learn, and interact." —Jeff Boggess, Director of Product Marketing at Avocor

Our focus lies in harmonizing the best of hardware and software. We believe that when these two elements are seamlessly integrated, they deliver the most impactful and intuitive customer experiences. This commitment drives our investments in innovation, particularly in advancing our operating system. By developing software that works flawlessly with our hardware and partnering with industry leaders, we aim to create holistic ecosystems that enhance communication and collaboration across diverse environments.

Looking ahead, our development efforts will center on enhancing the role of technology within shared spaces. Whether enabling dynamic meetings in corporate offices, fostering interactive learning in classrooms, or streamlining operations in government settings, our goal is to offer solutions that not only meet, but exceed the evolving needs of our customers. This includes prioritizing user-friendly integrated software, which forms the backbone of effective digital ecosystems.

At Avocor, 2025 is about more than just products—it’s about ensuring every innovation we bring to market adds genuine value, builds stronger connections, and creates spaces where technology becomes a natural extension of how people work, learn, and interact. By anchoring our strategy in these principles, we are positioned to continue driving growth and making a lasting impact across the industries we serve.

More Thought Leader Series Articles

17 AV/IT Industry Thought Leaders on AI, the Cloud and AV

On Supporting – You: 15 Manufacturers

On Esports: 15 Thought Leaders

On Next-Gen Audio: 15 Thought Leaders

On Visualization Technologies: 28 Thought Leaders

On Streaming Technologies: 15 Thought Leaders

30 AV/IT Thought Leaders On Hybrid Work in 2024

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn

More about expert opinions
Nancy Knowlton, Chief Executive Officer at Nureva

Roadmap 2025: Nureva
John Henkel, Director of Product Marketing at NETGEAR

Roadmap 2025: NETGEAR
Tariff Illustration

Tariffs and Pro AV: Expectations and Strategies
See more latest
Most Popular
Tariff Illustration
Tariffs and Pro AV: Expectations and Strategies
John Henkel, Director of Product Marketing at NETGEAR
Roadmap 2025: NETGEAR
LaRue County High School receives auditorium revamp complete with LynTec collection of products
Bring Up the House Lights, Audio and Video
AtlasIED IPX series enhances school emergency communications.
AtlasIED Enhances Mass Communications at Christian Academy
Firehouse Productions’ Mark Dittmar called it “an honor and a spectacular experience” to bring an L-Acoustics K Series system into the iconic venue.
SNL50: Live from New York, It's DiGiCo and L-Acoustics
Village of McFarland Digital Signage Example
Carousel of Content
TGL Tee Shot
TGL Playoffs: Technology at the Tee
A man and a woman in business attire look at the news.
Pro AV Newsmakers: Powersoft's Busy 2025 Continues with New Partnership and More
The Digital Alert Systems DASDEC solution.
Nebraska Public Media Standardizes Emergency Messaging Platform
Appotronics D-Series projectors mounted on the ceiling of a St. Martin&#039;s classroom.
26 Appotronics Projectors Enhance Learning Experience at Saint Martin's University