Roadmap 2025: Avocor

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: Jeff Boggess, Director of Product Marketing at Avocor

Avocor’s roadmap for 2025 is rooted in a philosophy of innovation, integration, and collaboration. Over the past year and a half, we’ve significantly diversified our portfolio, evolving into a company capable of delivering display solutions tailored to any space, whether corporate, government, or education. This transformation reflects our commitment to not just creating products, but enabling meaningful connections through technology.

Our focus lies in harmonizing the best of hardware and software. We believe that when these two elements are seamlessly integrated, they deliver the most impactful and intuitive customer experiences. This commitment drives our investments in innovation, particularly in advancing our operating system. By developing software that works flawlessly with our hardware and partnering with industry leaders, we aim to create holistic ecosystems that enhance communication and collaboration across diverse environments.

Looking ahead, our development efforts will center on enhancing the role of technology within shared spaces. Whether enabling dynamic meetings in corporate offices, fostering interactive learning in classrooms, or streamlining operations in government settings, our goal is to offer solutions that not only meet, but exceed the evolving needs of our customers. This includes prioritizing user-friendly integrated software, which forms the backbone of effective digital ecosystems.

At Avocor, 2025 is about more than just products—it’s about ensuring every innovation we bring to market adds genuine value, builds stronger connections, and creates spaces where technology becomes a natural extension of how people work, learn, and interact. By anchoring our strategy in these principles, we are positioned to continue driving growth and making a lasting impact across the industries we serve.