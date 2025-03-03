Roadmap 2025: Atlona

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: Paul Krizan, Product Line Manager from Atlona.

Atlona continues to offer a broad product line and range of solutions that meet a diverse set of requirements across varied AV verticals. The majority of new Atlona products brought to market in 2024 were developed with the busy education market in mind, and many included special features that were specifically added for use in learning environments. These features can be found today in our Omega CS31 Series of switchers, which we introduced to the education market at ISE 2024.

Many of the conversations we are having today are focused on agility inside the classroom, which includes updating and simplifying connectivity requirements." —Paul Krizan, Product Line Manager from Atlona

Atlona’s 2025 roadmap retains a priority focus on the education market. In the higher ed space, we have reached the point where most universities have addressed their hybrid learning needs. Many of the conversations we are having today are focused on agility inside the classroom, which includes updating and simplifying connectivity requirements. That problem is being solved through increased demand for and availability of USB-C transport, which reliably carries video, audio, and data over a single wired connection.

We continue to innovate for USB transport over longer distances, including the distribution and extension of USB 3.0 signals in a way that allows us to monitor and manage USB connectivity of peripherals over a point-to-point link. These innovations will be available early in the year, with new products set to debut at ISE 2025, including new USB-C switching solutions from our Omega Series and a new USB data extender kit that will also bring value to the corporate vertical.

Our USB data extender addresses the bandwidth challenges that come with long-distance USB data transmission. Additionally, we will introduce new remote management and control capabilities specific to the USB environment that will also deliver analytics for performance monitoring. In addition to our new point-to-point USB extension, as an early innovator of USB-over-IP transport, we will continue to evolve our solutions for adapting USB signals to the network.