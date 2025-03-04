Roadmap 2025: Sony Professional Display Solutions

John Garmendi, Senior Manager, Alliances, Consultants, and Sales Support Engineers, Sony Professional Display Solutions, shares insights into its roadmap and what 2025 holds for its customers.

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Sony will expand upon the path that we charted in 2024, with a focus on reinforcing our existing relationships with customers, end users, resellers, integrators, consultants, and engineers. Our primary goal remains to not only meet but exceed expectations, address pain points, and become easier to do business with through our powerful portfolio of AV presentation and display solutions, while acting as a trusted resource for information, expertise, and technical support.

Our technologies are adaptable and flexible solutions that continue to grow with users through expansions and firmware updates that address the needs of the market and allow clients to evolve." —John Garmendi, Senior Manager, Alliances, Consultants, and Sales Support Engineers, Sony Professional Display Solutions

Our consultant engagement efforts are a core focus, and with the launch of Sony’s Consultant Advisory Council, we’ve aligned with top consultants in the industry—giving Sony valuable insights and a view into next-generation client needs. Similarly, Sony’s Alliance partner program expands our reach and interoperability, bringing our solutions into an expansive ecosystem of complementary technology providers. This offers our customers and partners complete, turnkey solutions and the opportunity to showcase our joint efforts at trade shows and events, including Sony’s nationwide AV Tech Expo.

We’ll continue our “Screens Unscripted” thought leadership series, which provides our community with insight into the visionary direction from some of the leading companies and influencers in the digital signage and collaborative communication spaces.

An industry trend that Sony embraces is transforming products into platforms. Our technologies are adaptable and flexible solutions that continue to grow with users through expansions and firmware updates that address the needs of the market and allow clients to evolve. Our PTZ cameras add NDI compatibility and enhanced framing and tracking, while professional displays with Android SoC enable remote monitoring, device management, and enhanced control.

This year, AI will continue advancing, and Pro AV is no exception. As our customers redefine their requirements and incorporate AI into their operations, products like our SRG and BRC PTZ cameras and Edge Analytics solution (REA-C1000) will enable new, innovative ways to create automation, efficiencies, and customization.

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn

