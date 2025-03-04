Roadmap 2025: Sony Professional Display Solutions

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: John Garmendi, Senior Manager, Alliances, Consultants, and Sales Support Engineers, Sony Professional Display Solutions

Sony will expand upon the path that we charted in 2024, with a focus on reinforcing our existing relationships with customers, end users, resellers, integrators, consultants, and engineers. Our primary goal remains to not only meet but exceed expectations, address pain points, and become easier to do business with through our powerful portfolio of AV presentation and display solutions, while acting as a trusted resource for information, expertise, and technical support.

Our consultant engagement efforts are a core focus, and with the launch of Sony’s Consultant Advisory Council, we’ve aligned with top consultants in the industry—giving Sony valuable insights and a view into next-generation client needs. Similarly, Sony’s Alliance partner program expands our reach and interoperability, bringing our solutions into an expansive ecosystem of complementary technology providers. This offers our customers and partners complete, turnkey solutions and the opportunity to showcase our joint efforts at trade shows and events, including Sony’s nationwide AV Tech Expo.

We’ll continue our “Screens Unscripted” thought leadership series, which provides our community with insight into the visionary direction from some of the leading companies and influencers in the digital signage and collaborative communication spaces.

An industry trend that Sony embraces is transforming products into platforms. Our technologies are adaptable and flexible solutions that continue to grow with users through expansions and firmware updates that address the needs of the market and allow clients to evolve. Our PTZ cameras add NDI compatibility and enhanced framing and tracking, while professional displays with Android SoC enable remote monitoring, device management, and enhanced control.

This year, AI will continue advancing, and Pro AV is no exception. As our customers redefine their requirements and incorporate AI into their operations, products like our SRG and BRC PTZ cameras and Edge Analytics solution (REA-C1000) will enable new, innovative ways to create automation, efficiencies, and customization.