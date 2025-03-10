Roadmap 2025: Barco ClickShare

Gauthier Renard, Product Management Lead, Meeting Experience at Barco, shares insights into its roadmap and what 2025 holds for its customers.

Gauthier Renard, Product Management Lead, Meeting Experience at Barco
AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: Gauthier Renard, Product Management Lead, Meeting Experience at Barco

For more than a decade, Barco has been leading the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) market, with ClickShare Conference allowing users to start video calls from their laptops using their preferred conferencing platforms. With more than 300,000 ClickShare Conference devices in use and a strong partner ecosystem, ClickShare has established itself as a pioneer in user-friendly collaboration technology.

As BYOD has always been top of mind for ClickShare, it is no surprise that ClickShare and Microsoft have partnered to focus on Teams BYOD Spaces, empowering companies that rely on the Microsoft suite to maximize the efficiency of their meeting rooms. The partnership represents a strategic shift for Microsoft, expanding its ecosystem to include non-Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android devices and BYOD solutions, setting a new standard for meeting room technology in hybrid work environments.

With Microsoft’s AI assistant Copilot, powerful AI-driven features like voice recognition and attribution that were only available on MTR before will soon be accessible to end users in ClickShare-enabled Teams BYOD Spaces as well. In addition, IT professionals get a holistic overview of analytics for smart device management and planning in the Microsoft Teams Pro Management Portal.

As one of the first manufacturers, ClickShare has also fully embraced Microsoft’s Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP) as the new standard for Android. MDEP unifies and simplifies the management of collaboration devices, enhances security, and reduces complexity for IT teams.

ClickShare is spearheading the MDEP wave, developing its next-generation ClickShare portfolio with the MDEP platform. This move aims to improve the simplicity and user experience that ClickShare is known for, leveraging MDEP’s robust security and enterprise-grade functionalities.

By joining the MDEP community, Barco’s cutting-edge MDEP-enabled ClickShare products will support smarter, more adaptive meeting environments for customers in 2025.

