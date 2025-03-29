Roadmap 2025: Kordz

James Chen, Managing Director at Kordz, shares insights into its roadmap and what 2025 holds for its customers.

James Chen, Managing Director at Kordz
AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: James Chen, Managing Director at Kordz

As new technologies, work, and lifestyle trends continue to transform the way we use outdoor environments, leading manufacturers from a diversity of technology categories are expanding and refining their product lines to meet the demands and myriad applications of this rapidly growing market segment. Kordz is one of them, setting systems integrators up to thrive in a dynamic landscape with a new line of professional-grade above- and below-ground cabling solutions launching in 2025—designed and engineered for robust, reliable, high-speed connectivity in outdoor spaces.

From Wi-Fi and networking to audio and security systems, integrators need connectivity solutions that empower them to deliver the same high caliber of work they do indoors in an even more challenging environment." —James Chen, Managing Director at Kordz

Systems integrators encounter varied problems with current outdoor connectivity solutions. Batteries are an annoying, unreliable, and less eco-friendly solution for powering devices. This necessitates hard-wiring systems, often partly or wholly outdoors, but many cables are not correctly designed and specified for outdoor use. They must be built to withstand the tough conditions mother nature serves up: sun, water, extreme weather and temperatures, rodents, microbes in soil, and fire. They must also be discreet, as well as easy to install and service in tricky and retrofit environments without compromising on reliability and performance.

From Wi-Fi and networking to audio and security systems, integrators need connectivity solutions that empower them to deliver the same high caliber of work they do indoors in an even more challenging environment.

Kordz sees outdoor integration as one of the most promising of all emerging applications, and that’s why in 2025 our team of seasoned former integrators is dedicating significant energy to “Kordifying” professional-grade solutions that are compliant with global outdoor cable standards, enabling integrators to confidently and profitably take on a wider range of projects. It’s all part of our commitment to delivering quality and innovation as a steadfast partner in the industry, helping integrators achieve success in a competitive and ever-evolving market.

Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn

