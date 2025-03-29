Roadmap 2025: Kordz

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: James Chen, Managing Director at Kordz

As new technologies, work, and lifestyle trends continue to transform the way we use outdoor environments, leading manufacturers from a diversity of technology categories are expanding and refining their product lines to meet the demands and myriad applications of this rapidly growing market segment. Kordz is one of them, setting systems integrators up to thrive in a dynamic landscape with a new line of professional-grade above- and below-ground cabling solutions launching in 2025—designed and engineered for robust, reliable, high-speed connectivity in outdoor spaces.

From Wi-Fi and networking to audio and security systems, integrators need connectivity solutions that empower them to deliver the same high caliber of work they do indoors in an even more challenging environment." —James Chen, Managing Director at Kordz

Systems integrators encounter varied problems with current outdoor connectivity solutions. Batteries are an annoying, unreliable, and less eco-friendly solution for powering devices. This necessitates hard-wiring systems, often partly or wholly outdoors, but many cables are not correctly designed and specified for outdoor use. They must be built to withstand the tough conditions mother nature serves up: sun, water, extreme weather and temperatures, rodents, microbes in soil, and fire. They must also be discreet, as well as easy to install and service in tricky and retrofit environments without compromising on reliability and performance.

Kordz sees outdoor integration as one of the most promising of all emerging applications, and that’s why in 2025 our team of seasoned former integrators is dedicating significant energy to “Kordifying” professional-grade solutions that are compliant with global outdoor cable standards, enabling integrators to confidently and profitably take on a wider range of projects. It’s all part of our commitment to delivering quality and innovation as a steadfast partner in the industry, helping integrators achieve success in a competitive and ever-evolving market.