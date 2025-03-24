Roadmap 2025: Matrox Video

By ( AVTechnology ) published

Alberto Cieri, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Matrox Video, shares insights into its roadmap and what 2025 holds for its customers.

Alberto Cieri, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Matrox Video
(Image credit: Getty Images)

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: Alberto Cieri, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Matrox Video

As Matrox Video approaches its 50th year, our philosophy remains steadfast: innovation paired with unwavering commitment to quality and support. We believe that solving today’s complex AVoIP challenges requires not just forward-thinking technology, but also a standards-based approach that ensures interoperability across devices and manufacturers.

We are emphasizing a groundbreaking approach to Pro AV technology that ensures synchronization, low latency, and interoperability across product classes like encoders, decoders, KVMs, and IP gateways." —Alberto Cieri, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Matrox Video

In 2025, system integrators and end users can expect Matrox Video to continue pushing boundaries in AVoIP innovation. At the heart of our roadmap is a focus on delivering high-quality, cost-effective solutions that simplify content distribution—whether it’s in mission-critical control rooms, collaborative corporate spaces, live events, or broadcast environments.

One of our key priorities is leading the charge in helping users transition to IP-based workflows. With open standards like SMPTE ST 2110 and IPMX at the forefront, we’re making it easier than ever for users to integrate new technologies and scale systems.

This year, we are emphasizing a groundbreaking approach to Pro AV technology that ensures synchronization, low latency, and interoperability across product classes like encoders, decoders, KVMs, and IP gateways. Products such as Matrox Vion, ConvertIP DSH, and Avio 2 leverage an open architecture to ensure full compatibility with third-party IPMX devices, providing customers with scalable, future-proof solutions that eliminate proprietary restrictions. These capabilities firmly establish Matrox Video as a leader in AV-over-IP innovation.

At Matrox Video, we’re not just building products; we’re fostering partnerships that drive the industry forward. By combining innovative R&D with a commitment to open standards, we ensure that our customers aren’t tied to a single manufacturer’s ecosystem—they’re free to create, connect, and grow.

More Thought Leader Series Articles

17 AV/IT Industry Thought Leaders on AI, the Cloud and AV

On Supporting – You: 15 Manufacturers

On Esports: 15 Thought Leaders

On Next-Gen Audio: 15 Thought Leaders

On Visualization Technologies: 28 Thought Leaders

On Streaming Technologies: 15 Thought Leaders

30 AV/IT Thought Leaders On Hybrid Work in 2024

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn

More about expert opinions
Dave Van Hoy, ASG

Cloud Power: Cybersecurity and Pro AV Priorities
Gina Sansivero, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at AtlasIED

Roadmap 2025: AtlasIED
A man and a women ponder the future looking at a laptop screen.

Pro AV Newsmakers: CTI Acquires Another, Avidex Acquires Visual Commands, and More

See more latest
Most Popular
Gina Sansivero, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at AtlasIED
Roadmap 2025: AtlasIED
Takashi Uchida, Vice President at Panasonic Connect
Roadmap 2025: Panasonic Connect
Nancy Knowlton, Chief Executive Officer at Nureva
Roadmap 2025: Nureva
The multimedia-enhanced setting features display technologies from Planar, with installation carried out by technology integrator Koncept Systems
360-degree Immersive Displays Create a Stadium Experience
Datapath was selected to power the center’s 4K video walls and give operators the capability to display multiple inputs, in different layouts, on a choice of video walls.
Video Wall Solution Powers Emergency Operations
Check out the AV Technology Manager’s Guide to Manufacturers Roadmaps 2025 and get ready to be inspired for your next project.
AV Technology Manager’s Guide to Manufacturer Roadmaps 2025
Tony Torres, Integrations Engineer at ZeeVee
On Esports AV: ZeeVee
Steve Slade, Pro AV Territory Account Manager at Panasonic Connect
On Esports AV: Panasonic Connect
Check out the AV Technology Manager&#039;s Guide to Great Installs of 2024 and get ready to be inspired for your next project.
AV Technology Manager’s Guide to Great Installs of 2024
Check out the AV Technology Manager&#039;s Guide to Esports 2025 to start your planning for next year.
AV Technology Manager’s Guide to Esports 2025