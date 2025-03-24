Roadmap 2025: Matrox Video

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company's roadmap and what 2025 holds for customers.

Thought Leader: Alberto Cieri, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Matrox Video

As Matrox Video approaches its 50th year, our philosophy remains steadfast: innovation paired with unwavering commitment to quality and support. We believe that solving today’s complex AVoIP challenges requires not just forward-thinking technology, but also a standards-based approach that ensures interoperability across devices and manufacturers.

In 2025, system integrators and end users can expect Matrox Video to continue pushing boundaries in AVoIP innovation. At the heart of our roadmap is a focus on delivering high-quality, cost-effective solutions that simplify content distribution—whether it’s in mission-critical control rooms, collaborative corporate spaces, live events, or broadcast environments.

One of our key priorities is leading the charge in helping users transition to IP-based workflows. With open standards like SMPTE ST 2110 and IPMX at the forefront, we’re making it easier than ever for users to integrate new technologies and scale systems.

This year, we are emphasizing a groundbreaking approach to Pro AV technology that ensures synchronization, low latency, and interoperability across product classes like encoders, decoders, KVMs, and IP gateways. Products such as Matrox Vion, ConvertIP DSH, and Avio 2 leverage an open architecture to ensure full compatibility with third-party IPMX devices, providing customers with scalable, future-proof solutions that eliminate proprietary restrictions. These capabilities firmly establish Matrox Video as a leader in AV-over-IP innovation.

At Matrox Video, we’re not just building products; we’re fostering partnerships that drive the industry forward. By combining innovative R&D with a commitment to open standards, we ensure that our customers aren’t tied to a single manufacturer’s ecosystem—they’re free to create, connect, and grow.