ISE Insiders 2026: Blackmagic Design Dishes on Convergence, AVoIP, and SMPTE ST-2110 Standards

ISE 2026 is set to open its doors at Fira de Barcelona on Feb. 3, with exhibits lasting until Feb. 6. To get you ready for the big Pro AV event, SCN asked several exhibitors to share some inside information. Through this series of short Q&As, we'll talk trends and pre-show buzz, plus give you an exclusive sneak preview of what you'll see on the show floor.

Today, Bob Caniglia, Blackmagic Design director of sales operations, Americas, joins us to discuss the growing adoption of AV over IP solutions.

(Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

SCN: What technology or industry trend will be providing the most buzz on the ISE 2026 show floor?

Bob Caniglia: As AV systems become increasingly integrated with IT networks, the adoption of AV over IP solutions is growing across installations and live production environments. Traditional, point-to-point video infrastructures are shifting toward networked workflows that use standard Ethernet and fiber-optic transport, enabling greater flexibility, scalability, and centralized control. As more broadcasters and production teams seek high-quality video and audio with lower latency and easier management, we expect AV over IP solutions to be a strong topic of interest at ISE and well beyond.

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

BC: With the demand for interoperability, remote operations, and more efficiency, Blackmagic Design has been expanding its AV over IP offerings, focusing on SMPTE ST-2110 standards that make it simple to integrate existing SDI equipment into modern IP-based environments while aligning with existing IT practices. Our latest products include the DeckLink IP 100G PCIe Gen 4 card and new converters including Blackmagic 2110 IP SDI to HDMI 12G, Blackmagic 2110 IP SDI to HDMI 12G-10 and Blackmagic 2110 IP UpDownCross 12G, all of which offer users a seamless integration into low-cost 2110 IP broadcast workflows.

SCN: What makes ISE a unique trade show for the Pro AV industry?

GC: ISE is a powerful platform, bringing together diverse members of the industry on a massive global scale and offering unique opportunities for networking, education, and business growth. Blackmagic Design appreciates the ability to meet with so many international customers, integrators and industry peers at ISE to exchange ideas and engage in valuable real-world discussions.

SCN: As a company that appeals to both markets, what is driving the convergence between broadcast and Pro AV?

BC: Things like shared IP infrastructure, the demand for hybrid events and streaming, and cost efficiency are all driving the convergence of broadcast and Pro AV. The broadcast industry is looking to adopt AV’s better scalability while the AV industry is seeking broadcast’s reliability. By embracing industry standards like IP transport and using affordable, scalable products that integrate with existing IT infrastructure, such as those offered by Blackmagic Design, both industries can modernize their workflows without sacrificing quality, reliability or cost.