ISE 2026 Product Watch: Digital Signage and Display Solutions Hit the Show Floor

Today's digital signage is much more than menus and campus-wide messaging. It is everything from a digital canvas for art to dynamic tools for engagement. At ISE 2026, visitors will see new solutions to enhance the new era of digital signage.

Check out solutions from Avocor, nsign, SpinetiX, Uniguest, and Visionary that will be on display in Barcelona from Feb. 3-6.

A New Family of Displays from Avocor

(Image credit: Avocor)

Headlining the Avocor and AOU Display Plus booth (2S200) is the debut of a new digital signage innovation from Avocor, designed to meet the evolving requirements in corporate environments and beyond. Visitors to the Avocor booth will get a first-look at the brand-new family of displays designed to elevate business signage and digital communications across retail, corporate, transportation, and hospitality environments. Avocor will also be showing its new and upgraded non-interactive portfolio, including the X Series, Avocor’s modular large format display.

AUO Display Plus (ADP) is set to introduce AecoPost, a full-color e-paper solution for unplugged, low-power, flexible installation, and AecoTag, an intelligent platform for real-time pricing and content management. Also featured is the See-Thrµ Micro LED Display, a transparent, ultra-bright solution that blends digital content with physical spaces—demonstrating ADP’s commitment to sustainability and smarter retail operations.

PPDS and SustAInable Design: The New Philips Signage 5000 Series

(Image credit: PPDS)

Set to go on public display for the first time at Philips booth 3N500, the Philips Signage 5000 Series (D-Line) introduces a new era for smarter digital signage displays for PPDS. Coined "its most powerful and intelligent digital signage line to date," the new AI-ready Philips Signage 5000 Series (D-Line) has been remodeled and reimagined using the latest breakthroughs in advanced UHD visual technology, energy efficiency, and processing power for unbeatable quality and performance.

Designed with both the present and future in mind, the Philips Signage 5000 Series features an octa core processor and becomes the first in PPDS’ extensive range of Android SoC displays to integrate a 6 TOPS (Tera Operations Per Second or Trillion Operations Per Second) neural processing unit. Taking versatility, 24/7 reliability, and usability to unprecedented levels and to even wider audiences, the portrait or landscape mountable Philips Signage 5000 Series is available now across an extended range of screen sizes to suit, including 32, 43, 50, 55, 65, 75, 86, and 98 inches.

nsign to 'Simplify Complexity' with Enhanced Digital Signage Ecosystem

(Image credit: nsign)

At booth 4G520, visitors will experience how nsign transforms complex digital ecosystems into scalable, automated, and measurable infrastructures, all governed from a single platform with a significant evolution of its digital signage vision.

At the center is the Experience Engine, nsign's orchestration layer connecting screens, LED displays, projectors, sensors, triggers, and content workflows. Enhanced in 2026 with AI-powered reporting and contextual intelligence, the platform now enables smarter automation, deeper performance insights and improved operational efficiency across global networks.

As part of its 2026 roadmap, nsign evolves toward a single-tenan, multi-cloud architecture, consolidating Databricks as its BI backbone. This infrastructure upgrade strengthens scalability, performance, and advanced data exploitation capabilities, laying the foundation for future AI agents and self-managed systems.

“The Year of High Impact Experiences”: SpinetiX Celebrates 20 Years of Digital Signage

(Image credit: SpinetiX)

This year, SpinetiX marks its 20th anniversary, celebrating two decades of innovation and expertise in digital signage. The milestone will be highlighted at ISE as SpinetiX introduces The Year of High Impact Experiences. Visitors can join the celebration at its complete digital signage solution at Booth 4S400.

This new milestone is also the opportunity to recognize the contribution of the multiple channel and technology partners to those 20 years of digital signage success stories around the world. SpinetiX is indeed uniquely positioned in the market with its original two-tier indirect distribution model offering a global presence as well as the local proximity to customers. Thanks to this growing ecosystem of 25 distributors and 500+ certified resellers worldwide, the best digital signage has been delivered to iconic brands and prestigious customers through thousands of projects over the past two decades.

Uniguest to Showcases Hub Platform

(Image credit: Uniguest)

Uniguest will showcase its unified Hub platform, its "everything-app" for digital signage, IPTV, and enterprise video at booth 5B310.

Uniguest Hub has evolved into an enterprise-grade solution that simplifies how organizations create, manage, and deliver content across any screen, device or location. Built on a central CMS, Hub unifies digital signage, IPTV, and enterprise video while enabling tailored vertical experiences for specific markets. On show at ISE 2026 will be Hotel Hub, Healthcare Hub, Enterprise Hub, Campus Hub and Sports Hub, each designed to address the unique needs of its environment.

At ISE 2026, visitors will also see new integrations that extend Hub’s flexibility, including casting support for Samsung and LG hospitality TVs with built-in Google Cast, Teams and Zoom Rooms connectivity, Samsung E-Paper support, and new AI-powered Community and Video Summary tools. Together, these updates reinforce Uniguest’s vision of connected content, deployed everywhere.

Visionary to Showcase Digital Signage Platform for AVoIP and Enterprise Video Distribution

(Image credit: Visionary)

Visionary will showcase the XB5 USB-C Conferencing Bridge along with three high-performance 5 Series Wallplates at booth 2U100. In addition, Visionary will highlight its PackeTV IPTV and Digital Signage System, an on-premises IP-based platform for enterprise video distribution and content management. The XB5 USB-C Conferencing Bridge and 5 Series Wallplates expand Visionary’s AV over IP portfolio with additional options for BYOD conferencing, in-wall connectivity and scalable 1GbE networked AV system design.

Visionary will also demonstrate the PackeTV IPTV and Digital Signage System, a unified, on-premises platform for distributing live TV, video-on-demand, custom channels, and digital signage over IP networks. Designed for centralized management and scalable, multi-site deployments, PackeTV supports multicast and unicast streaming and is managed through a secure, web-based interface.

PackeTV is available without ongoing cloud-based licensing and can be delivered on pre-configured hardware or deployed in a customer’s preferred virtual machine environment. The system is engineered for high-availability applications in hospitality, corporate, healthcare, and educational facilities, providing reliable, network-optimized content delivery with low operational overhead.

AUO Display Plus to Showcase Next-Generation Smart Retail Solutions

(Image credit: AUO Display Plus)

AUO Display Plus (ADP) will showcase integrated solutions designed to redefine retail experiences through sustainable innovation at booth 2S200. Under the theme, ‘Design Without Limits’, ADP will present its AecoRetail suite, including AecoPost and AecoTag, empowering retailers with energy-efficient, smart display solutions that enhance customer engagement while reducing environmental impact.

ADP will feature AecoPost: a lightweight, battery-powered e-paper signage solution designed for sustainable, long-lasting performance. Enabled by E Ink Spectra 6 technology and enhanced by ADP’s proprietary AecoColor+ algorithm, AecoPost delivers richer colors and paper-like viewing comfort. Requiring zero power to maintain a static image and backed by a long-lasting built-in battery, it ensures vivid visual impact with minimal energy use, embracing simplicity with installation flexibility without wiring.

ADP’s commitment to sustainable display innovation is powered by its strategic partnership with E Ink, the global leader in e-paper technology. This alliance enables ADP to integrate cutting-edge ePaper technology into its solutions. Demonstrating the strength of this partnership, E Ink’s eye-catching 75-inch Color ePaper Signage is featured at ADP’s showcase during ISE, — highlighting the vast potential of large-format e-paper for stunning advertising and information displays.

VITEC Strengthening Video and Digital Signage Solutions

(Image credit: VITEC)

VITEC will showcase a lineup of software and hardware innovations designed to enhance IPTV, digital signage, and video wall workflows for Pro AV, broadcast, corporate, and venue environments at booth 5C300. This year’s show will see VITEC and Datapath exhibit side by side for the first time, following VITEC’s recent acquisition of Datapath, a global leader in real-time video processing and control room solutions.

The integration of Datapath’s advanced video wall controllers, AV over IP content distribution, and KVM control technologies with VITEC’s IPTV and digital signage platforms creates a powerful, unified portfolio. VITEC will spotlight the FX4 series of video wall controllers, compact, standalone 4K units with HDMI, DisplayPort, and SDI input/output options. VITEC’s intuitive Wall Designer software allows users to select displays, map and adjust regions, preview layouts, and program all FX4 units via USB or network, streamlining setup and simplifying workflows for AV professionals.