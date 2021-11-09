We created the AV Technology Thought Leadership Roadmap Series to provide you with updated perspectives from manufacturers and solutions providers within the AV/IT industry.

Several times a year, we ask thought leaders representing the full range of products and services integral to the AV/IT ecosystem to share insight into their company’s roadmap. Sometimes we will ask for responses that focus on a specific technology or category, and other times it will be broad-stroked.

Below, we are spotlighting one company’s response to a specific question. Check here to see the continually updated list of all companies and the roadmap question.

Poly Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

AVT Question: How, if at all has the pandemic shaped your company’s product/service offerings? [October 2021]

Thought Leader: Joe Santucci, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Poly

Our vision is to achieve total equality between those in the room, and those who aren’t. In a world where people will be working in many different environments (home, office, on-the-go), Poly’s solutions allow customers to connect and manage their entire communications infrastructure so that everything works seamlessly together to include hardware, software, and services.

We have pivoted our product roadmap to address the hybrid worker’s needs, ensuring that wherever our customers are, however they want to connect, and whatever platform they use—they can rely on Poly. This requires sophisticated equipment that’s easy-to-use and platform-agnostic, with support services you can access and trust. That’s why we brought to market personal solutions like the Poly Studio P Series, as well as group solutions like the Poly Studio E70 and X70—to round out Poly’s portfolio of pre-grade devices that enable work from anywhere.

