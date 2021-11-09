We created the AV Technology Thought Leadership Roadmap Series to provide you with updated perspectives from manufacturers and solutions providers within the AV/IT industry.

SurgeX Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

AVT Question: How, if at all has the pandemic shaped your company’s product/service offerings? [October 2021]

Thought Leader: Steve Trunkett, Director, Global Sales, SurgeX

While much has changed in terms of public health, one thing remains consistent: Power anomalies are present in any commercial environment, and a strong power foundation must be in place to protect the electronics that keep businesses online. As employees return to the office, SurgeX is bringing forth the solutions that protect AV and IT, condition power, back up systems, and allow remote monitoring.

The award-winning Squid power management system is a compact, concealable design that packs an array of power quality features into a single chassis, Squid streamlines installation and fulfills the unique needs of collaborative flex environments, small offices, or other tight-spaced AV installation sites. The one-of-a-kind solution combines advanced power protection, network control and security, remote monitoring, power analytics, and remote control of both AC and DC outputs in a single appliance.

In addition to Squid, are SurgeX's new line of uninterruptable power supply (UPS) solutions with built-in isolation transformers. Available in three models, the UPS + Isolation Transformer is designed to safeguard sensitive connected equipment. It eliminates neutral-ground voltage, reduces lockups, and mitigates downtime by completely isolating connected equipment from the grid and other electronic loads that can pollute the branch circuit. The line-interactive, cost-effective UPS + Isolation Transformer solutions feature a true sine wave interactive UPS to filter, condition, and stabilize power while simultaneously providing all the benefits of low-impedance isolation transformer technology at the rack level. The SurgeX UPS + Isolation Transformer solutions are virtually silent, making them an ideal match for showrooms, audio systems, and other sound-reliant installations.

