Sports AV 2026: LynTec

Thought Leader: Mark Bishop, President at LynTec

In today’s higher education sports and esports arenas, large-scale LED video walls and digital displays have become the centerpiece of the fan experience. These technologies energize spectators, provide real-time stats and replays, and transform venues into dynamic environments that rival professional stadiums. Behind the scenes, intelligent power management is the often-overlooked element that ensures these systems perform flawlessly while maintaining efficiency and safety.

Video walls and projection systems demand significant, consistent power." —Mark Bishop, President at LynTec

Video walls and projection systems demand significant, consistent power. Even energy-efficient LED systems consume electricity when in standby mode, as drivers and processors remain active. This phantom power draw adds unnecessary cost and heat, shortening the lifespan of critical components and increasing HVAC strain. Intelligent power control systems solve this challenge by automatically disconnecting loads at the relay or breaker level when displays aren’t in use, eliminating waste and protecting sensitive electronics from voltage irregularities.

For large athletic facilities or esports arenas, motorized circuit breaker panels or compact relay modules deliver precise, automated control. Operators can safely power down specific zones such as scoreboards, locker rooms, and gaming pods, or bring an entire facility online with a single button press or scheduled event. This sequencing prevents damaging power surges while optimizing energy use.

The benefits extend beyond cost savings. Intelligent power control simplifies operations for technical staff, enhances reliability during live events, and ensures that every display, amplifier, and lighting circuit functions as intended. As the esports market keeps growing and universities continue investing in immersive AV technology to engage students and fans alike, power management becomes the foundation for consistent, sustainable performance. It brings reliability to complex systems and keeps the energy focused on the action, where it matters most.