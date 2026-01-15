Sports AV 2026: Panasonic Video and Audio Systems North America

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends and technologies that help engage fans, distribute audio and video in near real-time, and make a difference in sporting venues and esports arenas.

Thought Leader: Randy Dickerson, Vertical Account Manager, Broadcast, Sports, and Enterprise at Panasonic Video and Audio Systems North America

Higher ed institutions are the perfect environment for students and professionals to leverage AV technology to improve sporting experiences. Many higher education institutions have traditional sports programs—like basketball or football—and esports teams, which are continuing to rise in popularity. PTZ cameras, audio, and switchers are critical to crafting engaging experiences for athletes and spectators, both in person and remote.

PTZ and studio cameras play a crucial role in capturing real-time gameplay for clear, 4K video and imagery. For esports, PTZ cameras can be placed in the commentators’ booth and strategically positioned above players’ screens to track and capture player reactions and POV shots. These unique angles give spectators a front-row seat to the action, making them feel like they’re part of the team. Similarly, for traditional sporting venues like basketball, PTZ cameras can be mounted on tripods and center-hung video boards to provide smooth preset moves for increased production value.

Effective content isn’t just dependent on video; audio and video must be synchronized to maintain viewers’ attention and deliver immersive, entertaining content. Panasonic’s PTZ cameras, like the AW-UE150A, offer a 3.5mm Mic/Line input and support audio embedding and encoding. Audio output to IP is also supported for institutions transitioning from digital audio cables.

Once audio is properly captured and embedded, a versatile production platform is needed to manage, mix, and distribute audio and video seamlessly. Switchers, like Panasonic’s KAIROS Live Video Production and Streaming Platform, fully support baseband and IP packets for inputs and outputs. In addition, streaming protocols like RTP, RTMP, RTSP, and SRT are supported for superior stability and security. KAIROS enables operators to mix, composite, and layer graphics with transitions, providing the flexibility and scalability to output professional-quality content in real time across multiple in-person and remote screens.